Google Sheets templates don’t always lead to boring business documents. They can have surprising time-saving uses when you apply them to everyday situations with the family. While there are some official templates in the Google Sheets template gallery, you can find many more on third-party sites.

We went on a search and found a variety of Google Sheets templates you can use around your kitchen, gym, garage, and while planning a vacation. These simple templates also won’t drown you with too much data.

Family

Family chores can get boring and no one does them with passion. Use this template to make things easier. Take an area and not only assign responsibility but also give your family some incentive to finish every one of them. The single template can cover seven weeks of home tasks.

Vertex42 is known for its universe of free templates. The home inventory list will help you keep a running list of home assets for insurance purposes. You can also use it to keep track of everything when you need to move to a new house. The free Google Sheets template also works with Excel and OpenOffice.

Are you involved with your children’s studies? This is a useful template to keep track of all their school assignments in progress. Add subjects or courses to the ‘Subjects’ tab. Then complete it with the assignments, status, time required, when they plan to do it, and when it’s due.

The vehicle maintenance log from Vertex42 will help you keep a record of every date of service, work performed, mileage at service, and cost. Enter the dates of parts and fluids replaced and you can estimate the cost of future replacements and plan it out. You can keep the template next to the service schedule provided by the manufacturer and keep your car in top shape.

Health

This is a simple printable template from Vertex42. You don’t want to spend too much time tracking your sets and reps. Jot them down fast as you progressively increase the intensity of your exercises. Use the template for both cardio and weight training exercises.

The habit tracker spreadsheet template might look overwhelming at first with its multiple tabs. But ease into it and you will see that it will take only two minutes to fill out each week or just a minute if you use it every day.

The template gives you both simple and detailed breakdowns. Tracking your habits will show you the ones you need to focus on. If you are visually inclined, you can use graphs to glance at your progress over time.

The author has also supplied different versions of the tracker which you can check out with the instructions.

Money

This official Google Sheets template gives you a micro-view of your financial situation for the month. Use one tab like a balance sheet and the other to plan out your expenditure under different heads. This is a simple template which anyone with a basic sense of money can use through the month.

The trick to an early retirement is to save early and wisely. This is a handy template and a calculator rolled into one which might allow you to do just that. The template will help you reach your goals by showing you the future value of your savings and investments.

In his own words, Bobby Hoyt teaches millennials how to make more money, invest more money, and pay off debt. While there are several budget templates on his site, we would like your attention on this unique 50/30/20 budget planner.

The template follows the simple personal finance philosophy – divvy up 50% of your income to your needs, 30% to wants, and 20% to savings. Then let your savings compound over time. Money management is as simple as this.

Travel

Travel planning can be impulsive or well thought out. If you are a fan of the latter, then this nicely designed official Google Sheets template is for you. When you have multiple destinations on your bucket list, then use the columns to weigh their pros and cons before you narrow down your itinerary.

The thoughtful part about this vacation packing list template is that it has a separate tab for kids. You can forget your binoculars, but you can’t do without their Nintendo and charger. So print it out well before the travel date and start organizing your bags.

And when you are on Google Drive, look at the utility of Google Forms as a handy expense tracker.

Miscellaneous

The simple checklist is still one of the most powerful planning tools known to man. Everyone from surgeons to astronauts use it. You can make it on any analog or digital tool, but this template is so nicely formatted. Use the Google Sheets template gallery to find it and then hit print.

Meal and grocery planning are a timesaving exercise if you have a busy life. It can also be a money-saving one as it blocks you from impulse buys. This free template will help you lay out your plans a week in advance and then you can fill the shopping cart. Request edit access and get a copy of the template.

This could even motivate you to start thinking of building a smart kitchen and save more time.

Let’s end with a simple calendar template. You may have Google Calendar on your PC and mobile, but there’s still a small place on your fridge door for a simple layout of days and months. This printable calendar template is for just that. You can customize the calendar with your own images. Then, print out the year or do it one month at a time.

Tame Recurring Tasks With Google Sheets Templates

A Google template and a printer can be wonderful partners. Think about your unique situation at home and how you can save a few seconds with a template.

Google Docs has enough powerful tools (like these handy Google Drive add-ons) to turn a plain page into a beautiful document. You can save that document as a template and use it when necessary.