A number of people in my office have been asking me how they can easily switch between worksheets in Excel using their keyboards rather than having to click on an individual sheet and this article will addresses that issue.

This may sound lazy to someone who does not use Excel very often, but when you’re a manager and have an Excel spreadsheet in front of you with 50 tabs, that little mouse pointer can start to be a real pain!

Anyway, it’s always good to know shortcuts if you can. I’ve been in the situation numerous times where my touch pad died and I didn’t have a mouse laying around.

Knowing some slick keyboard shortcuts can make the difference between getting some work done and taking a coffee break.

Switch Between Worksheets in Excel

So in order to move through sheets or tabs in an Excel workbook using the keyboard, simply press and hold CTRL and then press the PgUp or PgDn buttons to move from right-to-left or left-to-right! That’s it!

That’s one of my favorite shortcut keys in Excel, but there are several other ones also, which you might find useful:

CTRL + ; – Enters the current date into the active cell

CTRL + A – Selects the entire worksheet

ALT+F1 – Creates a chart of the data in the current range

SHIFT+F3 – displays the Insert Function dialog box

SHIFT+F11 – Inserts a new worksheet

CTRL+HOME – Moves to the beginning of a worksheet

CTRL+SPACEBAR – Selects an entire column in a worksheet

SHIFT+SPACEBAR – Selects an entire row in a worksheet

If you want to learn more keyboard shortcuts for Excel, check out the Office blog where they have listed over 100 shortcuts.

You can also check out my other posts on keyboard shortcuts, including how to right-click using the keyboard, move your mouse with the keyboard, and switch between browser tabs.

Any other shortcut you would want to know about Excel? Post a comment and I’ll try to get you the info! Enjoy!