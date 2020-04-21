Online Tech Tips has been around since 2007 providing readers with daily computer tips to make life a little bit easier. We hope you’ve enjoyed reading our articles over the years and that they’ve provided you with value.

Even though we’re a little behind, Online Tech Tips is branching out to new mediums and we’re really excited to announce the creation of our YouTube channel. It’s been around for a while, but we’ve only had one video on it for about 5 years!

Now we have a studio and a team of content creators who will be pumping out 2 videos a week, on Tuesdays and Thursdays and they will complement the content on the site. There are some concepts and tasks that are just much better suited to video rather than text when trying to explain them.

To start, we’re going to focus on short tips, tricks and guides just like we do here on the blog. We’ll get straight to the point and not bore you with lots of useless banter no one wants to hear. Though we’ll throw in a little bit of humor here and there to make things more fun.

The person who’s going to be the main star in our videos to start with is Sydney Butler, one of our own writers. You can read all of his articles on the site by visiting his author page.

As we’re just starting our channel, it’s bound to have some growing pains. We’ll be testing out different formats, different topics and other variations to see what works and what doesn’t. To help us identify what you like best, please leave comments here and on our YouTube videos.

If there’s something you want us to make a video about, please leave a comment below. We’ll do our best to create videos that our readers and viewers actually care about.

So without further ado, check out our first video here:

