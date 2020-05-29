Playing games is probably one of the best ways to entertain yourself and to kill hours of time when you need a break.

While some games are meant to be enjoyed on your own like an old classic Tetris or a highly addictive Angry Birds, others are built for two or more players. If you’re looking to combine all of those things – find a game that’s highly addictive, an all time favorite, and one that you can play with friends – try playing Scrabble online with your friends or family.

Before Playing Scrabble Online

Winning at Scrabble requires luck, strategic thinking, and a good vocabulary. However, not every game is about winning or losing. Playing board games with friends is mainly about spending quality time together. It doesn’t have to be different when you switch to playing Scrabble online.

Before you go on to one of the sites to play Scrabble, we recommend setting up a video call in one of the popular video conferencing apps. If you’ve never done this before, you can quickly learn how to set up Zoom and how to join a Zoom meeting. That way you’ll set up a space for you and your friends to argue over which words are acceptable to use in the game and which aren’t.

When you’re all on the same video call, there’s one more thing you might want to do before starting the game. Refresh the game rules and how the points system works. The app will do the counting for you when you’re playing, but it’s still good to discuss these things in advance to avoid any confusion.

After that, choose the site you like most and play Scrabble online.

Scrabble Games on Facebook

The easiest option is to head over to Facebook and play one of the Scrabble games that you can find there. If one of the players doesn’t have a Facebook account, the games will require a free registration before you can play.

The first game is the official online version of Scrabble available on Facebook. It comes with two modes: you can play against 1 to 3 friends, or search for a random opponent. For an advanced level of difficulty, switch on the speed limit for each turn.

Another popular word game that you can play on Facebook is Scrabble Go. This is an updated version of an all-time classic. The game is very straightforward. Load the main page, choose up to 3 other players from the friends list, and start the game.

Finally, you can choose to play Words With Friends – a Scrabble-like vocabulary game on Facebook. Here you can also start a new game and send an alert to your friends on Facebook, or get randomly paired with someone who’s already using the app.

The main downside of all Scrabble games on Facebook is that they’re littered with ads. Sometimes you get an ad played after every turn. However, there’s an option to pay for an ad-free version of the games.

If you’re not a fan of Facebook in general and prefer using a separate site to play Scrabble online, give Pogo a try. This site is a great choice for a smooth Scrabble experience.

Before entering the game you’ll need to go through a free registration. Alternatively, you can join using your Facebook account. Choose one of the 5 difficulty levels and play Scrabble online with your friends, or against a random online opponent. Opponents are matched by skill level and your experience in the game.

The game has a reward system in a form of tokens that you can earn as you progress. You can then take part in drawings and win prizes.

Lexulous might lack a fun-looking interface, but it’s definitely worth a look thanks to all the features it offers.

On Lexulous, you can also play Scrabble online in different modes: practice against the computer, get paired with a random player online, or start a game with your friends. When you choose to play a random opponent, you can even select a specific country.

There’s a chat room if you want to discuss your game progress with other players. Plus, if any of you aren’t so confident they know how to play Scrabble, Lexulous will offer a quick tutorial when you first join the game.

Internet Scrabble Club is a proper old school option. The game has a nostalgic feel starting from interface, the chat room, and even the sounds. However, this is a great pick for someone who actually wants to improve their Scrabble skills.

The online Scrabble game has a comprehensive rating system. You get awarded scores as you progress and play more rounds. Eventually you can climb up the Scrabble ladder and play real game experts.

Alternatively, you can just find your friends using their nicknames and play the game together.

Poki Scrabble Sprint is actually a single-player Scrabble game. However, it’s a great source for those dedicated Scrabble fans among you who constantly want to progress and improve their skills.

Instead of a turn-based game, here you play against the clock. Even though the format of Poki Scrabble Sprint is slightly different, the goal is still to work your way around the board. Try and come up with more complex words to earn more score points and more time on your timer.

A few games on this site offer the perfect training you need before facing other experienced Scrabble players online.

Time To Test Your Vocabulary

Scrabble is one of those games that aren’t just about entertainment but also about education. However, playing the Scrabble online with your friends will not only test your vocabulary but can also test your patience and even your friendship.

Some Scrabble arguments can get pretty heated. If you need to blow off steam after one, try playing a game of Cards Against Humanity online.

Have you ever played Scrabble online before? Do you prefer single or multiplayer games? Share your experience with us in the comments below.