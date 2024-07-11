Online Tech Tips is reader-supported. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Learn more

Game Pass subscribers will now pay higher monthly and annual fees for the three plans—Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Game Pass Core. Last year, the company hiked the Game Pass Ultimate monthly subscription by $2—from $14.99 to $16.99. Starting July 10, the same subscription will cost $19.99 monthly, the second price hike in 12 months.

The Game Pass Core annual plan is also being bumped from $59.99 to $74.99, while the PC Game Pass will now cost $11.99 (up from $9.99) monthly.

Additionally, Xbox is discontinuing Game Pass for Console for new members and replacing it with “Xbox Game Pass Standard,” which is available for $14.99/month. The new Game Pass Standard will grant members access to hundreds of game titles, online console multiplayer, and deals/discounts of up to 50% on select games. However, it won’t include some Game Pass Ultimate benefits like access to day one games, EA Play, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Quests, Perks, and discounts on Game Pass Library games.

Xbox is also reducing the maximum extension limit for Game Pass for Console to 13 months for members in all countries. The reduction won’t affect (the time on) accounts with extension limits exceeding 13 months. However, existing subscribers won’t be able to stack more than 13 months of Game Pass for Console after September 18.

In the email sent to Game Pass members, Xbox blames the price hike on “changing market conditions” and its plan to provide “more value and great games for the very best gaming experience.”

The price increase varies by country, currency, and membership status. Check out Xbox’s official documentation on the new worldwide prices for Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Core, and PC Game Pass subscriptions. The price updates start with new subscribers on July 10 and existing customers on September 12.