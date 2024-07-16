Online Tech Tips is reader-supported. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Learn more

Apple is replacing the space gray HomePod mini smart speaker with a “midnight” black color variant. The HomePod mini was first launched in 2020 in space gray and white. About a year later, Apple released bolder color options, including orange, blue, and yellow.

The new midnight HomePod has the same technical specifications and price as other color variants. Users still get room-filling sound, home theatre audio with Apple TV 4K, and Siri-powered features like smart home automation, smoke detection notifications, etc.

The space gray HomePod mini is no longer available (for purchase), and Apple provides no explanation for discontinuing the color option.

Unlike other color options, the midnight HomePod mini’s mesh fabric uses 100 percent recycled plastic. Likewise, the packaging is made with 100 percent recycled wood fiber. Older versions have mesh fabrics made with 90 percent recycled plastic.

The HomePod mini (midnight) goes on sale starting July 17 in the United States, China, Canada, and 29 other countries. It’ll be available at Apple Stores, Apple’s website, the Apple Store app, and Apple Authorized Resellers.