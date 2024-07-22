Online Tech Tips is reader-supported. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Learn more

Google has released promotional material for flagship devices it’s launching on August 13. The first video, “Introducing the Google Pixel 9 Pro,” reveals a device with a rear pill-shaped camera bar housing three lenses. Next to the camera bar is a flash and contactless temperature sensor introduced on the Pixel 8 Pro.

The Pixel 9 Pro’s camera bar sports a matte surface, while the border/side rail has a glossy finish.

Introducing the Google Pixel 9 Pro

Google also teased the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, its upcoming foldable smartphone. The 30-second video disputes some reports suggesting Google’s next foldable device will be dubbed the “Pixel Fold 2.”

The promo image and video reveal a hole-punch camera on the front display. On the rear, a protruding rectangular camera bar with rounded edges sits in the top-left corner. A close look at the camera bar shows four lenses, but unofficial information confirms a 3-lens setup on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Introducing the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Both devices share a shiny flat frame design and are Gemini-focused. The promotional materials for both devices describe them as phones “built for the Gemini era.”

Teasing and marketing its upcoming flagship devices around Gemini can only mean one thing: Google intends to push the envelope with its AI-powered assistant (formerly Bard). Some sources even report that the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Foll will include up to a year’s free access to Gemini Advanced (worth $19.99/month).

Google will officially launch both phones at its “Made by Google” event on August 13. Other Pixel products anticipated at the event include the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel Watch 3. With these unexpected teasers, we expected Google to reveal more information about its upcoming devices as the launch date draws closer.