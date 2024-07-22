Google has released promotional material for flagship devices it’s launching on August 13. The first video, “Introducing the Google Pixel 9 Pro,” reveals a device with a rear pill-shaped camera bar housing three lenses. Next to the camera bar is a flash and contactless temperature sensor introduced on the Pixel 8 Pro.
The Pixel 9 Pro’s camera bar sports a matte surface, while the border/side rail has a glossy finish.
Google also teased the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, its upcoming foldable smartphone. The 30-second video disputes some reports suggesting Google’s next foldable device will be dubbed the “Pixel Fold 2.”
The promo image and video reveal a hole-punch camera on the front display. On the rear, a protruding rectangular camera bar with rounded edges sits in the top-left corner. A close look at the camera bar shows four lenses, but unofficial information confirms a 3-lens setup on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.
Both devices share a shiny flat frame design and are Gemini-focused. The promotional materials for both devices describe them as phones “built for the Gemini era.”
Teasing and marketing its upcoming flagship devices around Gemini can only mean one thing: Google intends to push the envelope with its AI-powered assistant (formerly Bard). Some sources even report that the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Foll will include up to a year’s free access to Gemini Advanced (worth $19.99/month).
Google will officially launch both phones at its “Made by Google” event on August 13. Other Pixel products anticipated at the event include the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel Watch 3. With these unexpected teasers, we expected Google to reveal more information about its upcoming devices as the launch date draws closer.
