Amazon is extending advertising real estate on its streaming devices. Fire TVs already display ads on startup, search result pages, and the home screen. Moving forward, Fire TV users will now see full-screen ads 30-60 seconds before their screensaver comes on.

Per Cord Cutters, Amazon says the new pre-screensaver advert placement comes as an update to its Fire TV Ambient Experience, a feature designed to transform TVs into an Alexa-powered smart display when idle.

According to Amazon’s statement, pre-screensaver ads should only appear on Fire TV devices that support Ambient Experience—Fire TV Omni QLED Series TVs and Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Generation). However, widespread (but unconfirmed) reports suggest that all Fire TV models made in 2016 or later will get these ads.

The new ad placement is currently limited to United States residents. However, this is likely the early stage of a phased rollout, and all compatible Fire TV models will eventually display ads before entering screensaver mode. Turning off Ambient Experience is the only way to stop these ads. You should see the option in your Fire TV’s “Display and Sound” menu (Settings > Display and Sound > Ambient Experience).

Amazon won’t be the first to display screensaver ads on its streaming devices. You’ll find ads on Roku TVs’ screensavers, but they’re subtle and almost unnoticeable. Amazon’s implementation seems rather intrusive as it covers your entire TV screen for up to a minute.

Streaming device manufacturers and service providers are all out to increase ad revenue. When they aren’t introducing new ad formats, they’re phasing out ad-free plans (even for paying subscribers), and customers are left to bear the brunt.

Again, you need not worry about pre-screensaver ads if your Fire TV doesn’t support Ambient Experience. If it does, turning off Ambient Experience keeps the ads away. However, you’ll be trading off features like customizable widgets, background audio playback, location-based clock and weather reports, etc.