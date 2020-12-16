With so much to do and the many distractions around us these days, it is tough to keep track of every task that needs to get done.

Fortunately, technology has made it easier for us to remember the important things we need to do thanks to reminder apps. Most Android phones come with their own reminder apps, some built into the Calendar, but those are still pretty barebones when stacked against the competition.

Whether it’s some household chores or an urgent assignment you need to complete on time, you can set up a reminder for it on your Android device and stay on track.

Here’s a roundup of the best Android reminder apps that you’ll find incredibly useful.

Best Android Reminder Apps

BZ Reminder (formerly Bzzz) is a simple reminder app with a robust list of features. The app helps you remember everything you want to do and improve your productivity.

Besides color coding for easier organization of your tasks, BZ Reminder has features such as alerts, customizable widgets, hourly reminders for things like stretching or drinking water, recurring tasks, birthdays, and notes.

The app comes with support for Android Wear meaning you can use it with a compatible smart watch and receive reminders without taking your phone out of your pocket. You can also create reminders with voice recognition, and then snooze or complete the reminder from your smartwatch.

A simple calendar is included, which allows you to add birthdays or anniversaries, or import special dates from contacts and sync them so they never get lost.

Calendar Notify is a calendar and reminder app that helps you manage your day effortlessly. The app syncs to Google Calendar and displays a quick view of your schedule and agenda so you know what’s next, get more done, and never forget anything.

In addition, you get designer editing tools to apply new designs over your agenda and have full control over the information displayed. Simple filtering options allow you to see events you’re interested in with one glance. For instance, you can distinguish using different event colors.

The Android reminder app also has advanced customization options for your notifications, widgets, and dynamic time settings. If you don’t want to open the reminders screen, you can view upcoming schedule events on the lock screen, in a widget, or on the status bar.

If you’re planning activities for you and others, Galarm ensures you’re all on the same page.

The Android reminder app has alarms, time intervals, notifications, and you can even create reminders for groups. One of its neat features is the text chat, where you or anyone in the group can inform others about a schedule.

Galarm can be used for personal or work reminders to remind colleagues of work timelines. If you don’t want to be bothered by others all the time, you can block a user and you won’t receive any alarms from them.

The app offers unlimited cloud storage, and innovative features including a variety of ringtones, a comprehensive set of repetitions, and buddy alarms to remind your friends of things they need to do.

Galarm works with your phone number, integrates with your phonebook, and is free to download. However, you can only create a limited number of reminders with the free version, but you can upgrade to the premium version and get rid of the limit.

TickTick is an all-in-one app comprising a calendar, to-do list, reminders, recurring tasks, customization options and widgets. If you want to focus on your tasks and get in-depth insights on the tasks you complete, TickTick is the best reminder app for that.

Not only does the app let you create reminders, but it also allows you to sync between devices, collaborate with other TickTick users, and use it for personal or work tasks.

You can attach a date and time to each task, set reminders, or scan through the task’s description to set the reminder automatically. You can also organize tasks based on their date, priority, and title.

The Pro version offers additional features such as visual themes and calendar-view widgets.

If you’ve used a to-do list or task management app before, you’ll find Ike easy to work with. The app uses time-based reminders that are easy to organize based on urgency or importance.

You can track your goals and objectives for each day, week, or month and get an idea of what’s happening in your life. In addition, there are charts that show you the number of tasks you’ve completed along with their importance levels.

If you want to separate your personal reminders and work, you can organize your tasks into multiple inboxes. You can also add images, notes, audio, and other customization features to your reminders.

You can download Ike for free, or get the premium version with additional features including location-based reminders, all themes, and widgets.

Reminder with Alarm is a simple, intuitive reminder hub that’s easy to navigate so you can never miss a thing. The app has multiple themes for you to choose from, and you can set up, organize and categorize your reminders at any time interval.

A set of widgets is included to help you manage everything, and you can switch your reminders between alarms and notifications in order of priority. Other useful features include recurring reminders, reminder/task markers, speech recognition support, tablet support, and a Do Not Disturb mode.

Unlike other Android reminder apps, the Reminder with Alarm doesn’t offer cloud syncing so you may have to use an external storage when switching devices.

The free version of the app comes with ads, but you can upgrade to the Reminder Pro version for an ad-free experience.

If you have a Samsung device, it’s quick and easy to make reminders using the native Android Reminder app.

With the Samsung Reminder app, you can create memos, checklists, or other reminders and get alerts at a specific location or time to remind you about them.

The app is hidden on most Samsung devices but can be accessed through a handy shortcut in the Calendar app. This gives you greater control over how you personalize your Samsung phone or tablet.

To access the Samsung Reminder app, tap Calendar > Menu > Reminder. This will take you to the reminder app and add a shortcut to your app screen.

Alternative: Bixby Reminder App

If you have a Galaxy S9/S9+/Note8/S8/S8+ or a Samsung smartphone with Android 8.0 or above, you can access the Bixby Reminder app.

Bixby helps you set up smart reminders so you can remember every little thing and get notified when and where you need to. You can even add links, emails, videos, photos, and websites to your reminders.

Note: You can disable the dedicated Bixby hardware button if you want to.

Remember Every Little Thing

In a world filled with distractions, we all need little reminders to do things. There are plenty of reminder apps available today, but these 7 are not only productive, but will serve up your reminders when you need them.

Did your favorite Android reminder app make the list? If not, tell us about it in the comments.