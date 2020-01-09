There was a period of time when every mobile user had their own ringtone. However, that’s not the case today. You’ve probably been in this situation many times when you hear a default mobile ringtone in public and think it’s your phone ringing.

Changing your ringtone isn’t just a way to personalize your phone. You can use it to differentiate your contacts as well, by setting different melodies for different people or groups of people. It can help separate your personal life from work without other people realizing it.

The good news is, there are plenty of options out there. You can find all kinds of free mobile ringtones for your phone online. From classic retro options to the sounds from your favourite movies. No matter how picky you are, you’ll find something for your taste. If you’re looking to change your ringtone, consider one of these options that sound like real phones.

Put Your Phone in Nostalgia Mode

Sometimes you just want to be reminded of that worry-free time when you didn’t have dozens of social media apps on your phone buzzing one after the other.

If you’re looking to relive those better days, one of the following free mobile ringtones might be just what the doctor ordered.

This is your stop if Nokia was your first cell phone. Add a bit of nostalgia to your digital life with an original Nokia ringtone. Throughout its journey, Nokia tone has gone through many modifications. There’s even a dubstep remix and multiple versions with musical instruments added to it. But for maximum effect we recommend using the original Nokia ringtone.

While it might seem outdated for some, if you’ve ever used a Nokia phone before, it will take you back to simpler times. Set it as a message or call tone, or even use it as a new alarm sound.

For retro lovers, there are plenty of ringtone options out there. When you say the words retro ringtone, everyone imagines their own sound. RIght now we want you to think of those old cord phones that we all used to have at home. Depending on where you lived back then, the sound you think of might differ. But it still feels and sounds like home.

If you’re looking for a retro ring from a specific country, a Beepzoid site can help you with that. It features over 60 vintage ringtones though. Might take a while to browse through them all. But when you set something like that as your modern phone ringtone, it’s bound to bring a warm nostalgic feeling with it.

If you’re looking not so much for nostalgia but for that classy vintage feeling, try the old European phone mobile ringtone. This double tone retro classic is bound to take you back in time.

Do you often miss calls and sleep through alarms because you’re too used to your default ringtone? Then choose the retro tone that will shake up not just you but everyone nearby every time you get a call. The high-pitched ringtones are perfect for that.

Best Picks For Cinephiles

For a recognizable phone ring, look at the free mobile ringtones that were often used in movies and TV series.

The ultimate classic here is the phone sound from every retro Hollywood movie. When you get a call, everyone around you would be instantly reminded of an old show they used to love, or that time they were watching Pulp Fiction for the first time.

Luckily, if you ever want to watch some of the classic hits again, you can easily stream those movies online for free.

Whether you’re a fan of Austin Powers movies, or just trying to blend in as a secret agent, this free mobile ringtone is a hit.

It was originally introduced in the 1966 movie Our Man Flint. Is it classy or a little extra? You might need to rewatch the Austin Powers movies to decide.

Speaking of famous Hollywood hits. Jurassic Part 3 features one of the scariest ringtones of all time. When one of the dinosaurs swallows a cell phone and it starts ringing behind the protagonists’ backs.

A ringtone coming from the dinosaur’s belly will definitely make you stand out.

24 is a TV show that features Jack Bauer, and agent working for Los Angeles’ Counter Terrorist Unit (CTU). You often hear the phone ring in the series, and the sound is quite distinctive.

If you’ve ever seen the show, you can probably hear it ring in your head right now.

This one is for all comedy lovers. And the fans of this specific comedy Paul Blart: Mall Cop.

The protagonist Paul Blart who works as a security guard at a mall buys a cell phone but doesn’t know how to change the ringtone. So whenever he gets a call, it plays Rasheeda’s My Bubble Gum tune. It’s rather amusing as it clashes with the character’s personality. A ringtone like that will definitely turn heads.

Ringtones For Attracting Attention

Want to annoy everyone on public transport? Or maybe just play a prank on your friends and family? Set one of the following tunes as your ringtone.

What can be more infuriating than a high-pitched mosquito sound that just won’t stop? With a ringtone like that, you’re bound to be noticed in any group of people.

Be careful though, as it might lead to you hating your phone or even destroying it eventually.

It’s hard to find someone who didn’t love Geico commercials. In the old ads they used a ringtone that people instantly loved. You can even find an hour-long looped version of it on YouTube. It’s loud, funky, and upbeat. Has all the qualities of a great free mobile ringtone.

Cuckoo clock might seem like a nice even nostalgic sound at first. But as soon as you set it as your ringtone, you’ll notice how irritating it is. For you and everyone around you. For maximum effect, set it as your message and alarm sound as well.

How To Change Your Ringtone

When you’re done browsing through different options and know exactly what your phone should sound like next, you can download your ringtone from one of the free websites. After that, it’s time to set it as your ringtone. The procedures differ for Android and iOS.

Android

After you download the ringtone, go to the File Manager and move it from downloads to the ringtone folder. Then go to your phone Settings > Sound > Ringtone. Now you can set it as your call, message, or even alarm sound.

For iOS, the process is much more complicated because of security restrictions. Have a look at our guide on how to create your own custom ringtones using iTunes to learn the procedure.

What Does Your Phone Say?

Having a favorite movie soundtrack as your ringtone is rather common. If you’re really looking to stand out, you’ll need to dig deeper.

Thankfully, one of the best things about owning a smartphone is the many ways to personalize it. Whether it’s a Tetris soundtrack or the sound of your wife’s snoring that you want as your ringtone, the possibilities here are infinite.

