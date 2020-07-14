With the newest edition of the Playstation console getting ready to launch soon, you may be wondering whether or not it’s worth the upgrade.

The reveal of the PS5 does show that it is a massive overhaul of the entire system, and will likely be a very improved experience compared to the PS4. There are vast performance upgrades to the PS5, and everything from the user interface to the controllers have undergone complete transformations.

If you’re really on the edge about getting the PS5, below you can read all the major differences you can expect between the PS4 vs PS5 and make an informed decision. With the estimated price point likely to reach nearly $500, as it takes $450 to produce the console, it’s important to make sure buying the PS5 will suit your needs.

Storage And Memory

The PS5 will be utilizing 16 GB of GDDR6 RAM, allowing the system to render your game on-screen better than the PS4 and PS4 Pro, which used an 8 GB GDDR5.

Another highlight of the PS5’s hardware is that it will be using an 825 GB SSD, where the PS4 used a 500 GB HDD, or with the PS4 Pro a 1TB HDD. This switch to SSD in the PS5 will give it an advantage in reading data, and will lead to a much faster and more efficient gameplay experience.

This will also lead to extremely fast load times. The PS5 can access game data at 5GB a second. In comparison, the PS4 could only load 1 GB in 20 seconds.

CPU And GPU

The PS5 is undeniably more powerful than the PS4. The PS4’s GPU operated at 1.8 TFLOPS, or teraflops, while the PS5 is at 10.28, making it a drastic upgrade. This is due to the PS5’s 36 compute units running at 2.23 GHz, while the PS4 has 13 CUs running at 800 MHz. The PS4 Pro is more powerful than the PS4, running at 4.2 TFLOPS, but overall the PS5 is on an entirely different level than either previous system.

Along with this higher speed, the PS5 allows for variable frequency, which means the speed will lower if the GPU does not require as much. The PS4, though, did not have this ability. This allows the PS5 a much more efficient use of its power, and in turn, a better graphical performance.

Video Resolution

The amount of graphics power the PS5 has is necessary for the resolution output it includes. It supports 4K resolution, and supposedly even 8K, though this feature will probably not be available for a number of years. In comparison, The PS4’s resolution puts out at 1080p, and the PS4 Pro also supports 4K.

The PS5 is equipped with an HDMI 2.1 port, likely for its purported support of 8K, but this technology is really in its infancy as far as being consumer-ready and realistic to achieve. Until then, you can still use an HDMI 2.0, as these ports are backwards compatible.

It’s unfortunate the true resolution capabilities of the PS5 can’t be actualized for a while, but you can still enjoy powerful resolution output at 4K until then.

Games Available

If you already have a lot of PS4 games, you may be relieved to know that the PS5 is backwards compatible, meaning you’ll be able to play nearly any PS4 game on the new console.

Sony also confirmed that the PS5 will have its own exclusive games, some of which already announced include Horizon: Forbidden West, Spider Man Miles Morales, Resident Evil 8, and many more.

There will also be some games coming out soon that will be available to both the PS4 and PS5, such as Cyberpunk 2077. So if you decide to buy the PS5, you won’t have to worry about your PS4 games becoming obsolete with this system. PS3, PS4, or PS1 games will not be compatible on the PS5, but similarly to the PS4, digital titles for older generation games may be a possibility.

Also like the PS4, the PS5 supports VR technology, allowing you to play VR games.

PS4 Vs PS5 Controller Differences

Among one of the larger differences in these consoles is the change from DualShock 4 controllers to DualSense. It is certainly different in style, but it also provides a number of improvements on the PS4 controller.

The DualSense controller is significantly larger than the previous DualShock, but this is because of the extra technology Sony has added inside. The PS5 controller boasts haptic feedback, to create more varied sensations based on in-game actions than just your standard rumble.

This new controller also includes a microphone, unlike the PS4’s. Another change in features is the DualSense’s Create button, replacing the Share button on the Dualshock 4. The function of this button has not yet been fully explained, but likely it will be similar to the Share button.

Sony stated on their blog that “with Create, we’re once again pioneering new ways for players to create epic gameplay content to share with the world, or just to enjoy for themselves.”

Console Varieties

The PS5 will actually be available in two different forms: One which has a disc reader, and the PS5 Digital Edition, which will allow only digital forms of games and no discs. The PS4, at its launch time, was only available in one model.

Later in the PS4’s run, different models were produced, which were the PS4 Pro and PS4 Slim. These are definitely improvements to the PS4, but as far as technical capabilities, the PS5 still far outruns them.

If you’re worried about the PS5 price tag, the PS5 Digital Edition could possibly be put out for less considering its removal of the disc drive. There isn’t much known about other differences between these two consoles yet, but it may be a safe bet to opt for the Digital Edition to save money and still receive the same performance and graphics power.