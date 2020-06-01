Virtual reality is still in its infancy, despite the numerous strides that have been made to improve the experience and performance of many VR devices. PlayStation VR is one of the best options for newcomers; after all, the majority of people already own a PlayStation 4, and the VR headset is a relatively low-cost addition.

Best of all, Sony has said the current model of the PSVR headset will be compatible with the upcoming PlayStation 5. Whether you plan to buy a VR device now or you currently own one, these are the PlayStation VR games you owe it to yourself to check out.

Rhythm games are always fun, but there’s just something about slashing oncoming objects in half with virtual lightsabers that other experiences can’t match. Beat Saber is one of the best titles in the PlayStation VR game library, not only for its song list and variety, but for ease of play. The game isn’t complicated and anyone can pick up how to play after just a few minutes.

Better yet, many people want a way to burn a few pounds while playing video games. Beat Saber is a great workout, especially if you ramp up the difficulty. While the PlayStation VR version of Beat Saber doesn’t have the same variety of songs as the PC version, it’s still a blast.

If you’re looking for a gritty, realistic adventure, Moss isn’t the game for you—but if you want to step into a game that feels like a fairy tale, give it a try. A single narrator performs the voice of each character, further enhancing the feel of a bedtime story. You help a little mouse named Quill achieve his goals by clearing obstacles and interacting with the world.

There’s a whimsical nature to the game that makes it appealing to all ages, but Moss is a particularly great entry point for children to VR gaming. The title utilizes the PSVR control scheme in a way that doesn’t induce motion sickness like many other entries.

Platforming is one of the original, purest gaming genres in existence, but it seems like something that would be difficult to pull off in virtual reality—at least without causing serious motion sickness. Astro Bot Rescue Mission achieves that goal in a brilliant way.

Astro Bot Rescue Mission has five separate worlds and more than 50 levels. It’s a third-person platformer that places you in control of a small robot on a mission to rescue his friends. The game makes excellent use of the Dual Shock 4 in a way that few other PSVR games have been able to.

While many of the PlayStation VR games are great, few of them are truly worthy of awards. Astro Bot Rescue Mission is worth picking a VR headset all by itself.

Tetris has existed in some form or fashion on nearly every console. Nintendo has even recently created a battle royale Tetris in the form of Tetris 99—but no console or platform has created a complete sensory experience quite like Tetris Effect.

Outside of virtual reality, Tetris Effect is a beautiful game. Combining pieces and clearing lines creates aesthetic, musical effects across the screen that suck the player in. It’s only when you put on the VR headset that the game presents you with the full experience, however.

The gameplay feels like the Tetris you know and love, but the overall experience is enhanced. It’s one of the best “sit down and chill” games in the PlayStation VR game library.

Virtual reality isn’t exactly conducive for party games given the singular nature of the headset but Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes bridges the gap between VR and non-VR in a way that is both stressful and tremendously fun.

The player inside the headset faces down a bomb with various wires, buttons, and other interactive elements. Everyone outside the headset can see the instructions displayed on-screen. It’s a bit like an explosive version of Simon Says—follow the steps or blow up.

If you want a way to introduce non-gamer friends to virtual reality, Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes is an excellent choice. It brings everyone together in what becomes a chaotic, fun experience.

Star Trek: Bridge Crew places you on the bridge of the USS Aegis as you search the galaxy for a new home for the Vulcan race. There are four roles: captain, tactical officer, engineer, and helm officer. You control the ship as if you were in the actual seat on the bridge.

Just that description alone is enough to send most Star Trek fans into a frenzy, but Star Trek: Bridge Crew sets itself apart even more by being one of the best cooperative experiences on the PSVR.

The only person who sees the objectives is the player in the role of the Captain, and they must convey these orders to the others on the bridge. Each role is critical to achieving success, but clear communication skills are absolutely vital.

Even simple missions can turn chaotic, but it’s always fun. If this sounds like a good time to you, there’s good news: an update made it so you don’t have to have a VR headset to play the PlayStation VR game, although that certainly improves the experience.

Skyrim is one of the quintessential gaming experiences. It’s one of the most-played games in existence. There’s even a running joke that it comes out on every new platform—and that includes PlayStation VR.

Skyrim VR is a great experience that places you in the shoes of the Dragonborn. You explore and fight using either the Move controllers or the Dual Shock 4. It’s immersive in a way that no other playthrough of Skyrim has ever been.

Which PlayStation VR game is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below.