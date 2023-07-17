Are you looking for a new set of true wireless earbuds? The new product from TOZO – Golden X1 earbuds – may be just what you need. TOZO used to specialize in affordable entry-level earbuds and other products, and the X1 is the company’s first attempt to create a premium-grade product.

The Golden X1 specs look impressive, but can this headset live up to the hype? Check out our in-depth TOZO Golden X1 review to see whether you should get it as your next true wireless earbuds.

Table of Contents

TOZO Golden X1 Wireless Earbuds: First Impressions & Specs

My first impression of the TOZO Golden X1 earbuds was that they stand out among countless other modern earbud models that mostly just copy one another in terms of design and overall look. Some things that TOZO did differently are better, like the eartips’ shape or sound quality. However, other things are a miss, like the charging case design.

Overall, I’d say if you’re after the performance and great sound quality, you’ll enjoy using the Golden X1. You’ll find many premium-grade features in X1, including the dual driver with Hi-Res certification and eight microphones for calls and ANC. At the same time, if looks are just as important to you and you want the longest possible battery life that you can get for $150, then the X1 might disappoint you.

Before we dive into the X1 earbuds review, here’s the full list of tech specifications of these wireless earbuds:

Dimensions of the charging case: 2.75 x 1.35 x 1.5in (69.9 x 34.2 x 38.2mm)

Weight: 0.2oz (5.8g) each earbud, 1.5oz (43g) charging case, 1.9oz (54.6g) entire device

Type: In-ear true wireless earbuds

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3, wireless range up to 10m, USB-C port

Drivers: 12mm dynamic driver + knowles balanced armature driver

Audio codecs: LDAC, AAC, SBC

Frequency response range: 12Hz – 44.1kHz frequency range

Active noise cancellation: ANC and ENC noise cancellation modes

Water resistance rating: IPX6

Color: Black

Battery life: Up to 8 hours with noise cancellation off, up to 5h with noise cancellation on max level

Price: $149.99 on the official TOZO website and on Amazon.

The Golden X1 with the $150 price tag is quite a jump from Tozo’s usual under $50 products, but the sound quality alone is worth it. The X1 may be no match for the latest Apple Airpods, but it can definitely compete with other high-end earphones in the same price category by Sony or Bose.

Design and Unpacking

Tozo Golden X1 comes in a premium-looking black box. The earbuds feature a sleek design and premium build, which unfortunately cannot be said about the charging case. It’s a shame that the charging case looks somewhat flimsy and feels like cheap plastic.

My impression was that design-wise, the cheap build of the charging case is really taking away from the X1’s value. However, if you’re willing to overlook this bit, the earbuds themselves won’t disappoint you, and the build quality of the earbuds feels better than that of the charging case.

What’s in the Box

Here’s everything you’ll find when unboxing your TOZO Golden X1:

Golden X1 tws (true wireless) earbuds with a charging case

USB-A to USB-C charging cable

Six pairs of silicone eartips

Quick start guide

User manual

The charging case is made of black plastic and is pill-shaped. On top of it, you’ll find the company logo in gold. On the back of the case, you’ll find a USB-C charging port. However, the X1 also supports wireless charging.

Inside the case, you’ll see a display that shows the current battery level of the charging case with the symbols that indicate each earbud inside.

The earbuds feature a sleek, modern look with a smooth, glossy finish. The all-black body of the earbuds is complemented by gold accents with the Tozo logos on them.

The earbuds have a compact and lightweight construction, making them comfortable to wear for extended periods. They have an oval ergonomic shape to fit securely in the ear, providing a snug and stable fit. I, for one, have weirdly-shaped ears, and most of the earbuds fall out of them. I can testify that the X1 stays in even while I’m running, all thanks to its unusual shape.

The TOZO Golden X1 earbuds come with a selection of ear tips in six different sizes to accommodate various ear shapes and sizes. This allows for a personalized and comfortable fit, ensuring the earbuds stay securely in your ears and create a proper seal to enhance sound quality and isolation.

The touch controls are touch-sensitive and are seamlessly integrated into the surface of the earbuds. You can use four different gestures – one tap, double tap, triple tap, and long press to effortlessly manage your music playback, answer or end calls, and activate voice assistants with simple taps or swipes. This eliminates the need to reach for your phone or other devices, providing convenient and hands-free control.

The charging case of the TOZO Golden X1 earbuds is compact and lightweight, making it easy to carry in your pocket or bag. The case is magnetically sealed, ensuring that the earbuds are securely stored and protected when not in use.

Audio Quality & Features

Regarding audio quality, the TOZO Golden X1 Wireless Earbuds provide high-quality sound for an immersive listening experience. They have a wide soundstage, which means you can hear where the instruments and voices are coming from in your favorite music.

The treble, the high-pitched part of the sound, sounds clear and sharp. It adds a nice sparkle to your music. Whether listening to delicate piano melodies or soaring vocals, the earbuds capture the treble range pretty accurately.

The vocals and instruments in the midrange sound rich and clear. You can really hear the details and emotions in the music.

One useful feature of the TOZO Golden X1 earbuds is their multipoint connectivity capability. This means you can pair the earbuds with two devices simultaneously and easily switch between your phone and tablet or laptop.

If you need to be aware of your surroundings while listening to music, you’ll enjoy using the transparency mode on your X1 earbuds. When you activate the transparency mode, you can hear ambient noise and sounds from around you together with the audio playback. This is a great feature to use when you’re walking on busy streets or need to have a conversation without removing the earbuds.

The earbuds also reduce background noise so you can focus on your music even in noisy places like cafes or trains.

If you care a lot about sound quality, the TOZO Golden X1 earbuds are a good choice. They reproduce sound accurately, which is important for audiophiles who want the best possible audio. While they can’t compare to Apple AirPods, you’re still getting an excellent audio experience for just $150 with the X1.

Overall, the TOZO Golden X1 Wireless Earbuds offer an impressive listening experience with their wide soundstage, detailed treble reproduction, multipoint connectivity, transparency mode, noise reduction capability, and well-defined midrange.

App and Connectivity

The TOZO Golden X1 earbuds come with an app called the TOZO app. You can download this app on your Android or iOS device. Once you install the app, you can use it to change the settings of your earbuds. You can adjust the sound using EQ settings.

Connecting the TOZO Golden X1 earbuds to your device is easy. Once you connect them the first time, they will connect automatically when they’re nearby. The connection stays strong, so you can listen to music or take calls without any problems.

The TOZO app offers a variety of preset sound options, allowing you to easily find a sound profile that suits your preferences without the need for extensive customization. There are different sound options you can choose from, or you can create your own.

The app also has a unique feature called Earprint. It lets you take a hearing test to see how well you can hear.

Based on the results, the app will make the sound better for your ears.

You can also use the app to control your earbuds. You can change the volume, pick different sound options, and turn on a mode that lets you hear what’s around you.

The app also shows you how much battery is left in your earbuds. This way, you know when you need to charge them.

Battery Life

TOZO Golden X1 comes with a 500mAh battery in the charging case and a 55mAh battery in each earbud. This battery allows you to play music for up to 8 hours with the noise cancellation off and up to 5 hours with the max noise cancellation on.

While testing, these earbuds lasted about 4.5 hours on a single charge with the noise cancellation on – close to what TOZO claims.

When the earbuds hit zero, you can charge them using the included USB-C charging cable in just 2 hours (from zero to full). Even though there’s no mention of fast charging on the official website, the earbuds charge pretty quickly. The Golden X1 model also supports Qi wireless charging so you can use it with a wireless charger.

Should You Buy the TOZO Golden X1 True Wireless Earbuds?

TOZO Golden X1 offers an impressive combination of high-quality sound, performance, and customization. Add the comfortable fit, intuitive controls, and reliable battery life to that, and you’ll get an excellent set of true wireless earbuds, probably one of the top options in this price category.

At the same time, if you’re after the looks and design, the X1 may not be the best option for you, as it’s clear TOZO was doing some experimental work here, and not all of it turned out as good as the rest of the earbuds.