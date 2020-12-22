We’ve all been there – you’re enjoying your favorite music or listening to a podcast and suddenly your earbuds are yanked off because the cable got caught on a drawer or door knob.

It’s even worse if the cable gets tangled or malfunctions and either or both earbuds stop working, further adding to the annoyance.

With Bluetooth earbuds, you’re no longer tethered to your device, so you can go about your work or your run without missing a beat of your favorite song. Plus, bluetooth earbuds offer added features like water/sweat resistance, app integration, and can connect to your virtual assistant.

If you’re on the market for the best Bluetooth earbuds under $100, read on for our top picks with advice for finding the right pair for you.

Best Bluetooth Earbuds Under $100

The Jabra Elite 65T is a pair of true wireless earbuds with a smaller, streamlined design and some nice features like a built-in heart rate monitor. The earbuds are noise-isolating so they passively prevent ambient noise from leaking in.

If you’re biking or running, you can adjust the amount of sound you want to let in using the HearThrough transparency feature via the Jabra Sound+ companion app.

The integrated controls allow you to configure the earbuds such that when you remove them, the music automatically pauses, and resumes when you put them back in.

You can take calls and listen to music without worrying that your audio will drop out. It also integrates seamlessly with Google Assistant, Siri, or Alexa so you can use voice commands and quickly get the information you need.

The Jabra Elite 65T earbuds offer best-in-class call performance with battery life of up to 15 hours for maximum productivity. And, with Bluetooth 5.0, you can seamlessly connect the earbuds to your device to use while working from home or learning online.

A pocket-friendly charging case is also included to keep you connected all day and three sets of EarGels in different sizes to ensure great sound quality.

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds are an amazing addition to an already crowded field of bluetooth earbuds under $100. You can pair the earbuds with your device, and enjoy clear calls, your favorite music or podcast while working, walking or working out.

The earbuds offer top-notch battery life with up to 1.7 more hours of playtime after a quick 15-minute recharge in the available premium case.

Samsung has also enlisted AKG to help tune the speaker drivers for solid sound quality. For the latest stability, there’s Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, an Ambient Sound mode to filter in outside noise, and intuitive touch controls.

You can pick up the Samsung Galaxy Buds in black, yellow, or white and enjoy high-quality lossless sound.

Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro is a great alternative to the pricey AirPods Pro earbuds.

Not only do these buds deliver clear, crisp high tones and deep, punchy bass sounds, but they’re also designed with Astria Coaxial Acoustic Architecture that completely eliminates interference.

You can adjust the sound levels using the HearID Custom Sound equalizer and enjoy your favorite audio. Both earbuds have controls, Bluetooth connectivity, and you can use Siri voice commands for hands-free control over your device.

You’ll get at least 8 hours of listening on a full charge, 32 hours with the charging case, and a quick 10-minute recharge will give you up to an hour of use in a pinch. In addition, you’ll get various liquid silicone gels and wings for a secure and comfy fit in almost all ear sizes.

Sennheiser’s Momentum True Wireless is a beautifully designed, perfectly fitting pair of Bluetooth earbuds meticulously crafted with every fine listening detail considered.

You can access touch operation, intelligent voice control and assistants that work intuitively with you. Plus, the in-house audio technology used in this pair creates category-leading sound for the ultimate wire-free listening experience.

Transparent Hearing ensures that you can listen and chat without removing the buds and keeps you aware of your surroundings. In addition, you can use the integrated internal equalizer to fine-tune your audio the way you want to hear it.

The Momentum True Wireless earbuds offer a finely sculpted, slim, and lightweight design finished with beautiful metallic details on the exterior. Ear tips in four sizes are included for superior sound isolation and all-day ergonomic comfort.

The main drawback with this pair of earbuds is its slightly underwhelming battery life of up to 4 hours on a single charge and an extra 8 hours in the charging case.

If you want the best Bluetooth earbuds with mind-blowing sound, the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 is a great pair. The earbuds combine Cambridge Audio’s award-winning engineering and sound quality with the convenience of true wireless listening.

In fact, this pair outperforms some of the best headphones on the market including the AirPods (2019). While they may not offer noise-cancellation technology, they make up for it in their superior 45 hours battery life.

The Melomania 1s offer outstanding audio quality and a comfortable design making them good value for the money. The main downside is that the control buttons can be annoying to use.

While the design of the Lypertek Tevi earbuds is a bit plain, they’re still among the best Bluetooth earbuds available. The earbuds deliver neutral audiophile-like sound with great battery life of up to 10 hours on a single charge and 70 hours with the included charging case.

Plus, the earbuds support Bluetooth 5.0 with ACC and aptX for a highly stable wireless connection, and feature an IPX7 waterproof rating that protects them from rain or sweat. Built-in control buttons allow you to adjust volume and control phone calls, music or your voice assistant.

The earbuds punch well above their weight and tick every box you could ask for from what are a pair of basic budget bluetooth earbuds for under $100.

Featuring the signature Klipsch sound, this pair of buds holds its own against the best Bluetooth earbuds you can find. The buds offer high build quality, stellar sound, long-lasting battery life, and a cool charging case.

You’ll get a clear, warm sound with legendary acoustic clarity. Plus, its patented oval ear tips offer an excellent seal for superior bass, noise isolation, and ultimate comfort.

The buds are outfitted with Bluetooth 5 technology and combined with AAC high-quality conversion technology and aptX so there’s no delay during playback.

You can use one or both buds to take calls or listen to music, and seamlessly connect to Siri, Alexa, Google Voice Assistant or any digital assistant of your choice.

What to Look for in Bluetooth Earbuds Under $100

Battery life : The best Bluetooth earbuds on a budget may not have the same battery life you’d get from wired headphones. While most come with charging cases, go for a pair that can give at least five hours on a full charge.

: The best Bluetooth earbuds on a budget may not have the same battery life you’d get from wired headphones. While most come with charging cases, go for a pair that can give at least five hours on a full charge. Noise cancellation : Most Bluetooth earbuds lack noise cancellation features, but it’s an important feature to have if you’re using the buds for traveling. However, active noise cancelation can affect battery life.

: Most Bluetooth earbuds lack noise cancellation features, but it’s an important feature to have if you’re using the buds for traveling. However, active noise cancelation can affect battery life. Function : If you plan to work out or travel, make sure you get a pair of buds with a snug, secure fit and that are waterproof, splash and sweat resistant.

: If you plan to work out or travel, make sure you get a pair of buds with a snug, secure fit and that are waterproof, splash and sweat resistant. Voice-call and sound quality: The pair of buds you pick should match your daily-use needs and at least beat the corded earbuds that came with your device, if any.

Ditch the Wires for Good

Bluetooth earbuds have become increasingly popular because of their unobtrusive and light feel. If you prefer headphones, we recommend some good over-ear headphones for gaming and music. If you’re planning to use your Bluetooth earbuds while working out, you can turn to our guide on the best wireless earbuds for your workout.