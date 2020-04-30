Often when heading out for a Sunday morning jog or preparing for a heavy weightlifting session at the gym, it’s music that motivates us to push ourselves further. This could be said for getting us out the door or during the activity itself.

Whether it be heavy metal, rap, or even classical music that gets you pumped, you’re going to want to use the best wireless earbuds you can get your hands on. This ensures that the sounds vibrating throughout your ear canal remain crystal clear with every press, curl, and step you take.

4 Best Wireless Earbuds For Your Workout

Many people prefer the use of wired headphones. They seem more practical, connecting directly into the device rather than relying on Bluetooth connectivity. However, for obvious reasons, wireless headphones and earbuds tend to be more convenient when undergoing other more strenuous activities.

For this reason, we believe that these are the best wireless earbuds for your workout. We will use the terminology IP, which means Ingress Protection. The number provided is the rating given to each set of earbuds passed during production, in terms of standing up to both solids and liquids.

Crisp and clear sound, easy to use controls, lengthy battery life, and waterproof. Beats Powerbeats Pro checks off all the boxes to look for in high activity earbuds. These earbuds come with a few distinct features, like smart play-and-pause and smart call routing, that makes them easier to use with your mobile device.

Inside each IPX4 water-resistant earbud is an array of sensors that notify the Powerbeats Pro of when it’s been removed from an ear. These same sensors will also register when you’re speaking and detect when the earbuds are dormant, forcing them to power off.

Beats, being a subsidiary of Apple, means the Powerbeats Pro earbuds benefit from the H1 chip. Not unlike the Apple AirPods, they pair well with the iPhone, meaning listeners can enjoy a long playback time, over nine straight hours, and access Siri by using the phrase “Hey, Siri…”

The Beats Powerbeats Pro are rather expensive but well worth the cost for gym rats where an iPhone is their musical motivator box of choice. If you can’t afford it, the Beats Powerbeats3 are an excellent alternative at a discount of $100.

You won’t have to worry about running into oncoming traffic with the Plantronics Backbeat FIT 2100 earbuds. The Plantronics “Always Aware” feature allows you to stay alert by enabling ambient noise to persist even while listening to your favorite track. The headphones have been enabled to connect to the PLT BackBeat app which comes with MY TAP features and functions for your Apple iPhone or iPad.

The earbuds are soft, flexible, and secure and come with a neckband design. You can expect to receive a full seven hours of battery life with these extremely durable and waterproof earbuds. If the band is not something you’d feel comfortable wearing, there is always the Backbeat FIT 3100, with the same functionality but at a steeper price.

The same can be said about the Backbeat FIT 6100, which are full over-the-ear and are considered the best wireless earbuds for weightlifters. The sport-fit headband is adjustable and has an IPX5-rated water-resistance and sweat-proof design. It too features “Always Aware” but comes with a 24-hour battery life attached to its more expensive price tag.

At great value for your money, JLAB Audio Air Sport earbuds are as comfortable as they are affordable using an earhook design. The over-ear clip keeps the buds secure and the Cloud Foam tips work great for ear isolation. These earbuds have received a rating of IP66 which means that neither sweat nor a light drizzle should cause any issues.

The Bluetooth 5.0 connection is simple but can experience slight audio visual lag during pairing, while the battery life can last up to a decent six hours. Being a JLab’s product you can expect the sound to be a little bass-heavy but not to the extent that it becomes noticeable during activity.

For athletes in search of something affordable with excellent connection strength and comfort, will find a deal with a pair of JLab Audio Air Sport earbuds.

Jaybird Vista earbuds are not only some of the best earbuds for your typical gym or home workout, but also great for those who prefer to brave the great outdoors. These tiny, light, and yet particularly comfortable earbuds can survive being dropped, stomped on, and even full liquid immersion thanks to Jaybird’s EarthProof encapsulated construction.

EarthProof seals all components of the earbuds inside a tiny plastic bubble. However, regardless of its IPX7 rating, they’re still not meant for swimming or prolonged water activities. So, don’t expect to rock out at the bottom of your inground pool just yet.

The battery life is superlative, giving you a total of 16 hours (6 outside of the case, 10 within) of playback time. The controls are intuitive and simplistic and the Bluetooth 5.0 connection is excellent.

Mono listening is one of the more important features of earbuds, which is to say you only need a single earbud to listen to music or take calls. With Jaybird Vista, you need only remove a single earbud from the case to engage this mode.

The sound is fine but these particular earbuds, like many others, focus primarily on comfort and safety. You’ll still get crystal clear sound in both buds but don’t expect to be blown away. Regardless, they’re both comfortable and durable, making our list as some of the best wireless earbuds for your workout.