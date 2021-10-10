Learning how to find and print a receipt on Amazon is pretty straightforward. Receipts or invoices for Amazon purchases are easily accessible via a few different methods.

We’ll go through some reasons you might need access to receipts for your past purchases, and we’ll show you how to find and print an Amazon receipt—including gift receipts—whether you’re using Amazon’s website or a mobile device.

Table of Contents

Why You Might Need to Find an Amazon Receipt

Keeping accurate records of your purchases is crucial for the smooth management of your budget. And, even if you’re just shopping on Amazon for personal items or gifts, you still might need to find and print an old Amazon receipt.

Here are a few reasons you might want to locate the receipt or invoice for something you purchased on Amazon:

Print an Amazon gift receipt. If you had a gift shipped to you and not directly to the recipient, you might need to find and print a new gift receipt if one wasn’t in the shipment (or you lost it).

You can probably think of even more reasons why you’d need to find and print an Amazon receipt.

Don’t You Already Have a Copy of the Invoice or Receipt?

You might think that the paperwork that comes in the box or package with the products you ordered from Amazon includes the invoice, but you’d be wrong. That’s just a shipping label, not the actual invoice. In addition, it doesn’t have all the information that an invoice or receipt usually has, like a list of what you ordered, the order date, price, tax amounts, the shipping address, and the payment method.

Amazon doesn’t send you a copy of the invoice with your shipment. To get your hands on that, you’ll need to download and print it yourself.

How to Find and Print a Receipt on the Amazon Website

The easiest way to locate and print a receipt on the Amazon website is on a laptop or desktop computer. To find a receipt on Amazon, you’ll need to be logged into the account that you were logged into when you made the purchase.

Log into Amazon. Select Returns & Orders.

Find the order that includes the product you want to find the receipt for. Select View Invoice under the order number for that purchase. Select the Print this page for your records link. The print dialog box will appear where you can choose which printer to print to (or print to PDF).

Alternatively, select File > Print (or CTRL + p) to launch the print dialog box. Select the Print button, and go pick up your Amazon receipt from your printer.

Repeat the steps above to find and print multiple receipts/invoices.

How to Access Amazon Invoices from a List of All Transactions

Another way to quickly access the invoice or receipt from an Amazon order is from a list of all your Amazon transactions. You’ll need to know the order number or the date of your transaction since the products you bought are not broken out on the list.

Log into the Amazon.com website. Select the Account & Lists button.

Select Your Payments.

Select the Transactions tab. Select the order number you’re interested in. Select View or Print Invoice.

From there, you can print the invoice as you normally would.

How to Find and Print an Amazon Invoice from the Shipping Confirmation Email

There’s another easy way to quickly access and print a receipt or invoice from an Amazon purchase. Deep in the fine print at the bottom of every Amazon shipping confirmation email is a link straight to that order’s invoice.

Log into your email account. Search for the shipping confirmation email from Amazon. Those emails usually contain the word “shipped,” so that’s a good term to search for.

To access the link to the invoice, open the shipping confirmation email for the order. Scroll to the bottom of the email and select the Your invoice can be accessed here link.

A new browser page will open, displaying the invoice. Select the link to print the page or go to File > Print to launch the print dialog box. Select the Print button.

You can repeat these steps to find and print the invoice for any Amazon shipment.

How to Find and Print an Amazon Receipt from Your Device

It is currently not possible to download an Amazon receipt or invoice using the iPhone, iPad, or Android app. Why? Who knows? This feature used to be available but has inexplicably disappeared. But don’t lose hope.

If you don’t have access to a computer, you can still find an Amazon receipt by visiting the Amazon website via a browser on a smartphone or tablet. See any of the methods above for instructions.

How to Find and Print a Gift Receipt After Purchase

Gift receipts are different from regular receipts or invoices. You can choose to send a gift receipt during checkout by selecting the This order contains a gift checkbox. You can also find and print a gift receipt after you’ve made the purchase.

Go to Your Orders. Locate the item in the list and select the Share gift receipt button.

Next, select either the Share gift receipt button to access a link to the gift receipt that you can share, or select the Download PDF button to download a PDF of the gift receipt.

Note: You can’t create a gift receipt outside of the return window for the product. If you don’t see an option to share a gift receipt, then neither you nor the gift recipient can return the item.