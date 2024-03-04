Deleting addresses is easy and ensures you won’t accidentally select the wrong one at checkout. This tutorial shows you how to delete a delivery address from Amazon on the web and the mobile app.

How to Delete an Address From Amazon on the Web

Deleting an address from Amazon on the web takes just a few clicks.

Navigate to Amazon.com in your browser or the Amazon site for your country. Log into your Amazon account. Hover your mouse over Account and Lists in the top right, then from the dropdown, choose Your Account . Select Your Addresses . Find the address you want to delete, then click Remove underneath the address. A popup will ask you to confirm deletion, so click Yes to delete. You can’t recover deleted addresses on Amazon, so be sure before confirming.

Note: If you have any existing open orders or subscribe and save orders, deleting an address won’t change the shipping address on these orders. It also won’t change the shipping address on your Wishlist.

How to Delete an Address from Amazon on the Mobile App

If you prefer to manage your addresses in the Amazon mobile app, here’s how to delete your address from Amazon in the app:

Click the profile icon (it looks like a person) at the bottom of the app. Select Your Account . Scroll down and tap Your Addresses . Find the address you want to delete and tap Remove underneath it. A popup will ask you to confirm deletion, so tap Yes to confirm.

How to Add an Address on Amazon on the Web

If you change your mind and want to add an address back onto your Amazon account, or you’re adding a new address, it’s easy to do so, and here’s how:

Navigate to Amazon.com in your browser or the Amazon site for your country. Log into your Amazon account. Hover your mouse over Account and Lists in the top right, then from the dropdown, choose Your Account . Select Your Addresses . Select Add Address. Fill out the address, including any optional delivery instructions, then click Add Address once you’re done.

How to Add an Address on Amazon on the Mobile App

To add an address to your Amazon account using the mobile app, just follow the below steps:

Click the profile icon (it looks like a person) at the bottom of the app. Select Your Account . Scroll down and tap Your Addresses . Tap Add a New Address . Fill out the address details, including any optional delivery instructions, then tap Add Address once you’re done.

Now, you won’t find your address list cluttered with delivery addresses you no longer use. In just a few clicks, you can tidy up your account addresses and ensure your deliveries are sent to the correct address. Before you go, check out how to view and download your Amazon order history or how to hide an order or purchase on Amazon, to keep your purchases private.