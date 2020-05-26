Parents have to figure out creative ways of keeping children informed and entertained at the same time. But for any parent, it can get a little too distracting, especially if you have to work from home, because of all the chores, teaching, and other activities around the house.

Music is one of the best ways you can keep your kids entertained, and buy yourself an hour or two to get some time to yourself. Not all music is good for children though, which is why we’ve put together a list of the best music apps for kids that are kid-friendly and offer wholesome entertainment.

This app is designed for children aged five or older. It offers more than 20 music courses and over 1000 musical challenges, making it a fun way for kids to learn music through games, fun exercises and classical music courses.

The interactive exercises motivate children to get through each course, teaching them among other things how to play the flute, and learn about music masters like Beethoven, Bach, and Mozart. Educational cards packed with facts about music and music games are included that teach kids fun things, and a DJ feature for them to make their own music.

Sesame Street is a classic childhood favorite, and this latest app features furry stars like Cookie Monster, Elmo, Abby, Ernie, and many others. Kids will enjoy their favorite characters singing and dancing to familiar songs like “Mary had a little lamb” or “Wheels on the bus” in different styles like samba, rock, and much more.

There are 10 user-controlled instruments to play with, and your kids get to play along with the characters while exploring different rhythms on their own by playing with the tempo. They’ll also get to learn about musical timing as they play virtual instruments to familiar nursery rhymes with their favorite Sesame characters.

Popular music app Spotify, built this new stand-alone music listening app just for kids. It caters for the unique needs of young ones packed with over 8,000 songs, lullabies, and stories. Your children get to enjoy child-friendly content that both educates and entertains them, while parents get peace of mind.

The app is linked to a Spotify Premium Family subscription though, but this is meant to ensure they enjoy the content from a protected environment.

It’s ad-free, compliant with the Children’s Online Privacy Protection (COPPA) rules, audio-handpicked and human-curated as suitable for kids. Learn more about the music app for kids in our Spotify For Kids guide.

Loopimal offers endless possibilities for kids to learn how to make music. There’s no goal, wrong or right system so your kids can create as much music as they want using the sounds and animations in the building kit. These handcrafted tools offer a fun way for kids to get into the world of computer sequencing, music composition and movement.

Pre-schoolers can have fun with the app by dragging and dropping shapes to a timeline and making the animals make sounds and dance.

Relying on recent scientific research in positive psychology and neuroscience, Mazaam offers an intuitive approach to help your child distinguish and identify musical elements while still having fun.

From feeding joyous eagles and brushing the teeth of a chameleon, to putting squirrels to bed, the app enables your child to visit playful worlds while discovering classical music masterpieces.

The duo mode feature allows you to join in the fun with your child and check up on your child’s milestones through a report given at the end of each course.

This music app for kids is designed for babies, infants, and toddlers. It’s great for those times when your child is bored, cranky, or wakes up in the middle of the night crying. The all-in-one app has features that help lull kids to sleep and helps develop their brains as they listen to the music.

A white noise feature is available, guaranteed to calm your child to sleep as well as classical music that develops your child’s brain from a very young age. The lullabies, funny sounds, children’s songs and flash cards also help your child learn their ABC’s, and they can grow with it as they get older.

Kidloland is made with toddlers in mind. It’s packed with interactive nursery rhymes and lots of other surprises like balloon popping activities, and thousands more that come alive through a tap on your screen.

A phonics section is included that helps your kids take their first steps in learning to read. It’s no wonder Kidloland comes highly recommended by moms, dads, and teachers as a complete app for preschool and kindergarten learning.

Like Spotify, YouTube also has a music app specifically for kids. YouTube Kids offers a family friendly environment that allows children to access information from all over the world. From music to educational programmes and animation, children get to journey and discover new and exciting topics of interest.

Keep Them Engaged

Children absolutely adore music. Not only does it help them dance away their bad moods, or soothe them to sleep at night, but it also helps them express their inner dancing queen and pop star. If you have no idea how to keep your kids busy and entertained, try any of these awesome music apps for kids.

You can also check out our guide on the best consoles to buy your kids if they love gaming or websites with free online books for kids to read.

Is there a music app for kids that your child really loves? Share it with us by dropping your comment in the section below.