With the rapidly changing state of the education system today, educators and parents alike have to adapt with the use of technology in the classroom and at home. When it comes to teaching children math, it’s not always easy, especially for parents because you’re probably not trained to do it, so you try the best way you know how.

Thanks to math apps for kids, you no longer have to make up bedtime stories that sneak in math concepts. These apps cleverly teach kids match concepts through games, quizzes and other interactive content.

What To Look For In a Math App For Kids

Math apps are designed to teach kids of different ages about the four basic arithmetic operations: addition, subtraction, division and multiplication, but just how do you pick the right app for your child?

Ideally, a good math app for kids should:

Offer unique experiences that children can’t get in a classroom or the real world.

Encourage kids to explore, create and navigate independently within the app with built-in limits, rewards and reinforcements so they stay on longer.

Engage children through interactive features without distracting their learning or reducing comprehension. These include interactive, responsive and animated features that help with comprehension besides entertaining kids.

Encourage real-life interaction between the child and parent, or with their peers to facilitate learning. Ideally, they should foster conversation and play.

Can be used both online and offline, especially for kids that want to learn on the go.

Monster Math turns math into a light-hearted and fun game for kids through characters like Maxx, who teaches kids some basic arithmetic that complements what they learn in elementary school.

It offers fun animation for kids with an arcade-style game play, and you can set the grade level for difficulty.

Your child will learn multiple skills while helping Maxx save his friend Dextra by fighting enemies and exploring math through simple and engaging games. The downside is that the rules aren’t clear and the answer choices can get confusing for children.

This visual math app for kids keeps them engaged through adventures with cute numerical characters called Nooms. It helps them solve long addition and subtraction equations through visualizing and conceptualizing such operations.

DragonBox Numbers teaches kids ages 4 to 9 how to solve simple equations, but DragonBox Big Numbers, for kids aged 5 to 9, teaches them to solve even more complex arithmetic through complex adventures to gather and trade resources while playing the games.

The apps offer digital versions of the physical learning aids teachers provide to children to help them grasp theoretical math concepts. Older kids can continue with Euclidean geometry and algebra in the DragonBox series.

It’s an addictive math game app with cute graphics that help kids learn algebra at their own pace. Although the games are short and there are no tutorials on how to play, it’s still one of the most ingenious apps as your child gets to learn the math side through each mission.

Bedtime Math is a free family app that makes math a part of your daily family life by improving your child’s math performance. It works like a bedtime story by turning math into a fun bonding routine for you and your child.

The app offers a word problem your child can solve with you each day because questions are written at middle-school level. Plus, your child gets an interesting fact, short narrative, and some questions at four difficulty levels based on age and math level.

The app is known to significantly boost kids’ math scores while helping parents mitigate their own anxiety to math, which often impacts on the child’s attitude to the subject.

Experts at the Stanford Graduate School of Education designed this free app to provide a free, world-class education for anyone, anywhere.

Your child gets to learn math alongside other programs such as reading, writing, problem solving and language through adorable animal characters that encourage them to think and learn.

It includes thousands of books that cover math Common Core standards, educational activities, songs and games for kids with an adaptive learning path that customizes their learning experience so they can master different skills.

The lessons are well-paced so your child can learn addition, shapes, subtraction, measuring and numbers. Kids can collect fun hats, bugs and toys as they learn.

SplashLearn (formerly Splash Math)

Splash Math is a math app for kids that teaches math through a fun, engaging and self-paced program. Visual learners, especially those at Kindergarten level and lower elementary classes will enjoy the curriculum-aligned program that teaches counting, measurements, division, basic algebra, multiplication, division and decimals.

The app also provides a scratchpad for work, progress dashboard, virtual rewards and explanations for wrong answers.

Kids Math is an educational math game for kids that helps them improve their math calculations speed by answering 10 math questions at eight levels. Each question allows your child up to 30 seconds to answer, and rewards them with an extra four seconds for correct answers.

It generates questions dynamically so they’ll get new ones each time they play. It consists of games like Kids Math Test, Sum Finder and Match Matching game that trains kids on math and memory.

Have Fun With Math

These math apps for kids make math an interesting, fun and enjoyable subject to learn. If your child struggles with a negative attitude toward math, any of these apps will help build their skills through games and exercises tailored to different levels and ages.

Plus, you can play the games together with your kids and enjoy bonding with them in the process.