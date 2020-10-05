No matter what you study or do for work, you probably use a calculator to perform a few tasks on a daily basis. Unless you prefer the feel of an actual physical calculator, the best solution is to use an Android Calculator app.

While your Android phone has a built-in Calculator app that’s capable of performing basic functions, sometimes you need to solve specific math problems that are beyond the default app’s capability.

Whether you need a Calculator app for solving scientific math problems or to use it as a budgeting tool on your smartphone, here are the best Android Calculator apps and widgets that you can download and use for free.

Calculator by Google

If you’re just looking for a simple alternative calculator app with a pleasant design, try Calculator by Google.

The app is free and has no annoying ads in it. Calculator by Google can solve basic math tasks, but nothing too scientific. When you start using it, the app feels much faster and smoother than your built-in calculator.

It calculates in real time before you even press the Equals button. Calculator by Google is a good choice for those looking for a regular calculator app to use at school, or a clean calculator app with an intuitive UI.

If you’re looking for something a little more complex, Calculator ++ will do the job. The app has two different modes – Simple and Engineer – that you can use depending on your needs. Calculator ++ comes with a variety of functions, an ability to create graphs, and has a history log where you can access all your past calculations.

Desmos Graphing Calculator is the best choice for those looking for an app with extensive graphing capabilities. The app doesn’t have a basic calculator mode, but it can instantly plot any equation on a graph. Desmos Graphing Calculator allows you to plot multiple functions and then adjust them using sliders. The app also has example graphs to get you started.

For the fans of old school physical calculators, RealCalc Scientific Calculator has a design that resembles the traditional look of scientific calculators used at school to perform math tasks.

RealCalc has two Calculator modes: Traditional and RPN (Reverse Polish Notation). You can use RealCalc to perform every scientific function possible. Some other features the app includes a history log, unit conversions, binary, octal and hexadecimal calculations.

ClevCalc is a series of multi-purpose calculators that you access in one Calculator app. There’s a General Calculator that you can use for basic math tasks. However, the other modes are where this app truly shines.

Aside from the Currency Converter, ClevCalc has calculator modes that can help you with the Discount or Tip calculations, work out the Fuel Cost, and even perform the health tracker functions like Heath or Ovulation calculations.

Financial Calculators is also an app that comes with dozens of different calculator modes, all tailored to specific financial goals. You can use Financial Calculators as an expense tracker, to figure out your loan interest, to calculate the amount of taxes you owe and more.

CalcNote is another great Android calculator app for managing your finances. The main feature that makes it stand out on the list of other calculator apps is its Notepad-like interface, where the problems appear on the left side and the calculations – on the right side.

Aside from managing your account and calculating tasks, you can use CalcNote to solve advanced math problems and instant calculations appear as you type.

If you’re looking for a digital replacement for your chunky scientific calculator, HiPER scientific Calculator is one of the best options out there.

HiPER allows you to perform all of the basic scientific calculator functions, as well as use a built-in unit converter, and some other features like graphing capabilities, permutations, support for derivatives and integral operations and more. No matter what size of device you use the app on, HiPER Scientific Calculator has a layout that will fit it best – Pocket for smaller-sized smartphone, Compact for regular size, and Expanded for tablets.

Photomath is a calculator app with a pretty specific function – help you solve handwritten math problems using your smartphone’s camera. So if you have a complex equation written down and don’t feel like typing it into the app, Photomath can help you solve it in seconds by identifying the handwriting and delivering an answer.

Among the mathematics equations that Photomath supports are algebra, trigonometry, derivatives, integrals, logarithms and more.

If the look of an app plays an important role for you, try Stylish Calculator. It uses a colorful design and allows you to customize the calculator’s interface with a number of themes.

To access all of the Stylish Calculator’s features, swipe up or down on the screen. Some of the features available include the history log, memory keys, various math functions, and more.

For anyone searching for a calculator app that can do it all, CalcKit is a great option. This calculator app features over a hundred different calculator modes and unit converters. There’s also a customizable scientific and RPN calculator and a floating calculator widget. CalcKit is a perfect app for solving any math task, no matter how big or small.

Scalar is a powerful calculator app tailored to more advanced users looking for an app that allows them to use scripts in their work. Scalar uses a math scripting language which users can use to write scripts, speed up the calculations, and accelerate their workflow. You can also use Scalar to create customized function charts that you can then share with other users online.

Choose the Best Calculator App For You

Each of the apps listed above offer unique features and functionality that makes them stand out and outperform your default Android calculator app. Choose the one that suits your needs and requirements best.

What calculator app do you use on your Android smartphone? What’s your favourite feature of this app? Share your experience with calculator smartphone apps in the comments below.