If you monitor stocks every day or you have a stock portfolio that you like to keep an eye on, stock market apps can make following those investments a lot easier.

Stock market apps let you monitor stocks and funds you might own, research new investments before you buy them, and follow news around the companies you invest in.

The following are 7 of the best stock market apps you can install on your Android or iOS device.

Yahoo Finance

Yahoo has always done an excellent job providing market information to their users. In the early Yahoo days, this meant providing stock market data on their main search website. Later, Yahoo created a dedicated Yahoo Finance web page just for users interested in tracking the stock market.

These days, Yahoo now provides a mobile app dedicated to letting you track and monitor the stocks you’re most interested in.

Some features of the Yahoo Finance stock market app includes:

Main page with major stock market indexes

My Watchlist where you can add stocks you want to monitor

Stock market news tab to see leading market related news

Search feature to search for stocks by symbol

Set up notifications for news on specific stocks and price alerts

In the menu, you’ll have access to useful tools like cryptocurrency news, a stock screener tool, and a currency converter.

The search feature in Yahoo Finance lets you filter stocks by things like P/E ratio, average volume, 1-year change, and more.

Install Yahoo Finance for Android or for iOS.

TD Ameritrade

The TD Ameritrade stock market app is one of those that you’d only typically use if you had a TD Ameritrade investment account.

However, if you are in the market for a stock trading app, TD Ameritrade is one of the best in the industry. It’s simple enough so that even anyone new to stock trading will be able to find their way around the app.

The individual stock data pages are filled with information that’ll help you make the right stock decisions.

These include current market data, historical price trends from one day to five years, market news, stock analyst ratings, and more.

Beyond stock research, there’s also overall market research tools available. You can monitor all major market indices, market sectors, and of course buy or sell any of the stocks you hold in your TD Ameritrade account.

Again, this is ideally an app for anyone looking to start investing in the market and you’d like to put your investments into a TD Ameritrade account.

If you’re only looking for a stock market app for checking stocks and monitoring the market, then keep reading for more options.

Install the TD Ameritrade app for Android or for iOS.

Investing.com

If you’re unfamiliar with Investing.com, it’s one of the most popular stock market websites on the internet.

The creators of Investing.com have also made a stock market app that brings the same stock market information to your fingertips, right on your mobile device.

The investing.com app shows you the most active overall apps on the market for the current day. You can also build your own Watchlist with the apps you care to follow.

There are other markets you can follow with the app like commodities, currencies, cryptocurrency, bonds, and more. The only market this app doesn’t seem to cover is crowdfunding investments.

Tap News at the bottom to see most recent market news, tap Calendars to see most recent market activity by day and time, and select More to access other tools and resources. These include alerts, a stock screener, and a currency converter.

Individual stock pages include charts from one day to the max life of the stock, stock news, analyst information about the stock, and more.

The stock screener tool lets you search for stocks using a variety of criteria like ratios, price, volatility, and much more.

The Investor.com stock market app is one of the most functional apps on this list, and it won’t let you down. The only annoyance with this app is that there are full page ads when you start the app, and small ads at the top of some screens.

Download the Investing.com app for Android or for iOS.

My Stocks Portfolio

The My Stocks Portfolio app is a very clean stock monitoring app. It’s easy to use and the ads aren’t too intrusive.

It’s also a bit simpler than most other stock market apps, but it still includes everything you need to keep an eye on the market.

You can customize the My Portfolio section to include only the stocks that you currently own in the market.

Individual stock information pages are filled with useful data for individual stocks.

This includes a chart that shows the volatility as well as all of the technical data about that stock.

You can also see overall market news, top gainers, and top losers, to get a handle on the general activity across the entire market.

Download My Stocks Portfolio for Android or for iOS.

JStock

If you prefer minimalist apps, then JStock is your perfect choice.

Simply tap the + symbol on the My Watchlist page, and use the search field to find your preferred stocks to monitor.

Individual stock pages are simple, but include tabs that have all of the data you need. You can find stock news, insider trades, feedback from stock analysts, and much more.

As simple as it appears, this app seems to have more individual stock information screens. You’ll find more detailed stock information charts than most other apps.

You can also save your chosen stocks to your own cloud storage account so you can store and load individual stock lists later.

JStock is only available to download for Android.

FinWiz

Another app that’s loaded with an impressive array of stock information is FinWiz.

When you select the menu, you’ll also see it’s loaded with useful tools as well such as a stock screener, stock quotes, cryptocurrency research, a stock screener, and the ability to build your own portfolio of stocks to monitor.

Researching individual stocks is amazing in this app. There are impressive charts, including some that show a collection of recommendation ratings from various analysts.

A download for FinWiz is only available for Android phones.

Stocks Tracker Widget

The Stocks Tracker Widget app is about as simple a stock market app as you could ask for, but still very useful. It’s perfect if you really only want an app to monitor the current price of your list of apps.

Search for apps using the stock screener and add them to the list on your main page.

Just type a few letters for the symbol or the company name and select the + symbol to add it to your list.

In the app settings you can choose how often to update the data in the app, sort the stocks, import or export quotes to and from text files, and even share your portfolio with others.

You can download the Stocks Tracker Widget for Android. There isn’t one for iOS, but Stocks Tracker is a similar alternative.

Hopefully one of these stock market apps will help you monitor the market and track the stocks you currently own. Any of them offer plenty of features, the only choice you need to make is whether you prefer a simple app or a full-featured one.

