Pokemon Legends: Arceus for the Nintendo Switch is a one-of-a-kind Pokemon game that introduces many new features. It’s the first open-world-style game in the Pokemon series. Battle mechanics have also changed a lot in Arceus, making for more varied and exciting battles.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is such a big game with so much to do, when you’re first getting started, it can be challenging to know the best way to play. There are so many quests to do, Pokemon to catch, and items to obtain that you may have missed some useful tricks that could make your experience that much better.

Table of Contents

In this article, we’ll share the top tips for playing Arceus and improving your gameplay experience.

1. Use Berries on Pokemon

Berries are extremely useful in the game since you can use them for multiple purposes. First, you can feed Pokemon berries to eliminate status effects, heal them, or recover PP. In Pokemon Arceus, berries have acquired another extremely helpful use. In the game, you can throw them out in front of Pokemon you want to catch to lure them closer and make it easier to throw a Poke ball.

If these wild Pokemon eat the berries you throw out, there are an array of effects it could have depending if the Pokemon dislikes the type of berry you throw. This can include stunning them or slowing them down. You can check what each berry does by looking at its description in your inventory.

2. Collect Other Player’s Satchels

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is particularly unforgiving compared to other Pokemon games in that when you get knocked out, you lose your satchel with items you were carrying. However, you may not lose these forever because other players can find your lost satchel and return it to you. You can also do this for others, and with each satchel you find, you can gain merit points. These can be used to get items, which tend to be evolution items for specific Pokemon.

To start gathering satchels, you can head to any area and pull up your map. On the map, you’ll see small dark satchel icons. When you find one, you can open the menu and go to Lost and Found to return the satchels.

3. Buy More Inventory Space

When you first begin the game, you’ll soon notice a distinct lack of space in your inventory as it quickly fills up. There is storage you can use for items in the game, and it’s a good feature to make sure you store things you want to keep safe while out in the field. However, the lack of inventory space can make it challenging to collect items, especially the further you progress in the game.

Thankfully, there is a way you can increase inventory space. In the Galaxy Team HQ in Jubilife village, besides the entrance door near the stairs, there’s a man you can talk to who will teach you how to conserve more inventory space in exchange for 100 Poke dollars. This will grant you one extra inventory slot. You can keep paying for more slots, but the price increases by 100 each time. In the long run, though, it’s worth it.

4. Collect Items With Your Pokemon

As you move throughout the Hisui region gathering items, you may not know that using your Pokemon to help you collect them can give you some significant advantages. First, when you send out a Pokemon to gather an item for you, it will increase their EXP a bit. This is a good reason to make a habit of sending out Pokemon whenever you see an item that can be gathered, like Apricorns in trees.

Another great plus of sending a Pokemon to collect your items is that it will increase their friendship level with you. This can have a myriad of effects depending upon the Pokemon, but in general, it’s something you want to increase. You can use this knowledge to strategically send out Pokemon that you want to gain more EXP or a higher friendship level.

5. Utilize the Battle Styles

One of the new features added to battles in Pokemon Arceus is the Battle Styles. These are two options you can choose from, strong or agile, to add to an attack you plan to use. Each of these styles offers a helpful advantage that may be critical in defeating your opponent at that time. The only downside is that using one of these styles will cost an extra PP.

First, the strong style increases the power of your chosen attack, but it also decreases your speed in the next turn, meaning your opponent will go first. This is a good option if you want to be sure to one-hit your opponent and don’t think they’ll still be standing afterward to take advantage of your speed decrease. On the other hand, the agile style increases your speed so that you can make a move first but decreases your strength.

6. Use Mass Release

As you progress in Pokemon Arceus, to complete research tasks and fill the Pokedex, you’re going to need to catch a lot of duplicate Pokemon. This means you’ll also be releasing them by the dozen. At the beginning of the game, you can only release Pokemon one at a time, which can become tedious after a while. However, once you fill up three pastures of caught Pokemon, you can talk to the lady who runs the pastures to gain the ability to mass release them.

Once you get this, you can look at your Pokemon stored in the pastures and press X from there to release multiple at a time. This is a much more efficient method of releasing large amounts of Pokemon. You should be able to get it quickly if you don’t worry about releasing extra Pokemon until you’ve filled enough pastures for mass release.

Become a Pokemon Master With These Tips

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is a fantastic installation into the Pokemon series, with new features that take the game to the next level. Arceus is the type of Pokemon game that fans have wanted for a long time, with its open-world aspect and RPG elements giving players more choice than ever before.

There are many ways you can choose to play the video game, but using these tips and tricks should help a great deal with many of the main tasks you’ll need to complete.