When you think of Nintendo and their Switch console, you may think of the kid-targeted games the company is known for. Although Nintendo creates games to be fun for gamers at any age, maybe you want something with a bit more depth or strategy involved. With the Nintendo Switch, you will find plenty of Switch games that involve more skill.

From games with complex storylines to strategy games that test your problem-solving skills, check out this list to find your next favorite game for the Switch.

The single-player first-person shooter game Doom, which pioneered the genre, is gory. In 2016, the franchise saw a continuation of the story from Doom 3 in the 2016 game simply called Doom. It’s just as gruesome as the rest of the games and then some.

You play as a demon slayer on Mars who has to make his way through a facility to destroy beasts. The Switch version of the game is just as good as the other console ports, but make sure you have a Pro controller instead of the joy-cons. You can purchase the game for $39.99.

If you’ve heard of the Dark Souls franchise, you probably know how famous they are for being extremely difficult to play through. However, fans of this adventure game argue that they aren’t necessarily too hard, just different from most games out there and unforgiving in nature. Dark Souls will reward you with unique gameplay and an engaging storyline if you’re ready to take on the challenge.

The Remastered version was made to update the original game’s visuals and improve the framerate, allowing for smoother play. If you want to get into the series for the first time, this action game is a great place to start. You can purchase Dark Souls for $39.99.

Meet all your favorite Nintendo characters from Mario games, Pokemon games, Zelda games, and more (including other franchises if you buy any of the DLC). This can provide hours of entertainment and frustration. Of course, the difficulty of this game depends on who you’re playing with. Still, the fighting strategies in the game can take a lot of skill to execute correctly.

There are lots of different modes you can play, whether you want to battle solo or have some friends to play a multiplayer game to battle each other or play in co-op. You can buy Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for $59.99.

Civilization is one of the top strategy and simulator game franchises out there. Its sixth installment is one of the best. The game’s goal is to build a budding civilization into a world power and win through a variety of conditions, including military domination, technological advancement, cultural influence, and more.

You compete with the other AI-controlled civilizations and can choose to interact with them diplomatically or go to war. With the many features inside this game, you’ll need to think about your strategy to win. You can buy Civilization VI for $29.99.

Mortal Kombat has been known as one of the most violent fighting games. It has kept up this reputation throughout the series, and Mortal Kombat 11 is no different. Mortal Kombat is fun and a well-crafted fighting game with tons of unique characters with special combos to discover and use in your fights. The game can be bought for $49.99.

Diablo is a classic hack-and-slash and dungeon exploration game. You can choose from seven different classes, including a necromancer, wizard, or barbarian. You play by exploring and defeating creatures to level up your stats, and your end goal is to defeat Diablo.

If you enjoy dark fantasy games and want something that involves plenty of strategy, Diablo III for the Switch is fantastic. The Eternal Collection is also an exclusive console version of the game for the Switch, Playstation, and Xbox. Depending on what console you get the game for, you get some different items. The Switch version gives you a few Nintendo-related goodies, such as a Legend of Ganondorf armor set. You can purchase Diablo III for $59.99.

You can play Skyrim on nearly any gaming platform nowadays, and the Nintendo Switch is no exception. The game is an open-world fantasy RPG and is incredibly popular for the amount of freedom given to the player to really do whatever they want. The game’s main plot revolves around your character as a Dragonborn on a quest to defeat a dragon known as the World-Eater.

With the Nintendo Switch version of the game, you get some extras that may be familiar if you’re a fan of The Legend of Zelda. You can fight with a Master Sword, use a Hylian Shield, and dress in the Champion’s Tunic. Skyrim is the perfect game on the Switch to prove it’s not just for kids. You can buy Skyrim on the Switch for $59.99.

South Park is anything but kid-friendly, and this extends into its raunchy yet entertaining video game. The creators of the South Park show had a hand in making this game, so it really feels like a true continuation of the series.

You play as the New Kid, as in the previous game South Park: The Stick of Truth. This game focuses on the superhero characters created by the South Park children, which may be familiar to you if you’re a fan of the show. This game takes traditional RPG elements and injects humor throughout, and has the same trademark art style of the show, making this a unique and fun game to pick up. South Park: The Fractured But Whole goes for $59.99.

For fans of high fantasy games, The Witcher 3 is one of the best in its genre. You play as a character known as Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter known as a Witcher. Throughout the available quests, you can take a few different paths in the game, resulting in one of three different endings.

Many believe The Witcher 3 to be one of the best video games ever made. The Switch version is a great way to experience this role-playing game adventure. You can buy the game for $59.99.

Have Fun With These Top Switch Games for Adults

Whatever new game you choose to play from this list, you’re sure to be in for hours of engaging gameplay. The Nintendo Switch has a reputation for being for kids. Still, with the release of multiple mature titles for the console like the ones listed above, you can see the true versatility of games on the system.

Did we miss any other games more suitable for adults on the Switch? Let us know in the comments.