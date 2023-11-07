Are you looking for an automatic cleaning solution for your house that won’t break the bank? With the great variety of budget-friendly robot vacuums on the market, choosing one that suits your needs may be difficult.

If you’re on a budget and want to try a robovac, one option to look at is the Teendow G20 robot vacuum and mop combo. It may not be the best cleaning robot out there, but it’s a great all-in-one solution for someone looking for a blend of functionality and budget-friendliness.

Table of Contents

Follow our review of the Teendow G20 robot vacuum and mop to see if this is the right smart home device for you.

Teendow G20 Robot Vacuum and Mop: First Impressions & Specs

The Teendow G20 robovac is a cleaning gadget that seemingly has it all: the vacuum and mop combo, 1400Pa strong suction power, remote control, app control, and smart voice control (ability to work with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant).

Compared to high-end vacuums, the 1400Pa suction power doesn’t seem like a lot (we’ve previously tested robovacs that featured the 4000Pa max suction power). Still, it’s enough to keep your hard floors and thin carpets clean if you vacuum regularly. The G20 may struggle if you have a lot of pet hair. In this case, I recommend getting a more specific model like the Trifo Ollie Pet edition robovac.

Many premium-grade robot vacuums often feature a separate base and a self-emptying system, allowing complete hands-free cleaning. However, the massive robot vacuum base may be a problem if you live in a smaller space. So unless you absolutely despise emptying the dustbin yourself, I’d advise against self-emptying robot vacuums.

Overall, if you’re looking for a solid robot vacuum that won’t take up too much space in your house and still offer efficient cleaning, the Teendow G20 is a good choice.

Before we dive into the review of this robot vacuum cleaner, here’s the full list of specs of the Teendow G20:

Diameter: 11.8 in (300 mm)

Height: 2.9 in (74 mm)

Weight: 5.5 lbs (2.5 kg)

Suction power: 1400Pa

Rated power: 28W

Operating voltage: 14.4 V

Dustbin capacity: 200 ml

Water tank capacity: 230 ml

Cleaning modes: spot cleaning, automatic cleaning, edge cleaning, zig-zag planning cleaning

Battery: 2500mAh rechargeable lithium battery

Price: $229 on the Teendow website.

Design and Unpacking

The Teendow G20 robot vacuum and mop has a thoughtful and practical design. Although it’s nothing new if you’ve seen or used a robot vacuum before. The G20 has the same shape and overall look as Roborock, Roomba, Ecovacs, and other famous robot vacuum brands. However, it doesn’t have the raised circle with a LiDAR system like many robot vacuums, which allows the G20 to be slimmer than its counterparts and have more room to fit in tight spaces and under the furniture when cleaning.

Upon unboxing, you’ll find the device securely packed in a protective cardboard crate and all its accessories.

What’s in the Box

Here’s everything you’ll find in the box when unpacking your G20:

Teendow G20 robot vacuum

Charging base

Charging adapter

Remote control with 2AAA batteries

Water tank & mop accessories

Two side brushes

Four water tank filter cottons

Cleaning brush

User manual & warranty card

I enjoyed unpacking the G20 and finding a few extras in the box, like the cleaning brush and the filter cottons for the water tank. Adding the batteries for the remote control is also a nice touch. These days, you often get a product without batteries, an SD card, or something else that prevents you from using the item straight out of the box. This is not the case with the G20.

The robot vacuum is simple and compact. The dimensions measure 11.8″ x 11.8″ x 2.87″. Thanks to its compact size, the robot vacuum can fit into tight spaces and navigate through various areas of your house.

On the top panel of the vacuum, you’ll find intuitive buttons for power and recharge. When you open the top lid, you’ll see the small dustbin and filter inside the vacuum. The dust box has only a 200 ml capacity, which is a little. This means you’ll have to empty it often, especially when you need the G20 to pick up big messes.

The water tank is a little bigger — 230 ml — and is easy to install.

On the bottom of the robovac, two drive wheels are on each side, and a universal wheel is in front. Before the first use, you must install the two side brushes on your G20 robot vacuum. Underneath, you’ll find the mop pad, which can be easily detached from the mopboard.

Around the device, you’ll find the anti-collision sensors strategically placed around its body. These sensors intelligently detect obstacles, minimizing collisions and ensuring a smoother cleaning experience. Additionally, three anti-drop sensors are positioned at the bottom to prevent accidental falls, enhancing safety during operation. That way, you don’t have to worry about using the G20 near staircases or elevated surfaces.

Overall, the Teendow G20 Robot Vacuum and Mop is packed with user-friendly features in its design. The top lid provides access to the dust box and filter, making maintenance and cleaning hassle-free. The water tank at the back is easily detachable, allowing for convenient refilling and efficient mopping. The device comes with a mop pad that can be detached from the mopboard, making it simple for you to clean and reinstall it back.

Performance & Features

The Teendow G20 is a decent cleaning solution for keeping your house dust-free and with light maintenance. At the same time, it may not be suitable for hardcore cleaning and cleaning big messes like lots of pet hair or cleaning different surfaces.

During testing, the robovac did fine with cleaning hard floors but struggled cleaning a thick rug and picking up larger debris off the floor.

The vacuum and mop combo works well and can even clean up some spills and fresh stains. However, if it’s a stain left on the floor for a while, the G20 will likely struggle to clean that as well.

One notable feature of the Teendow G20 is its quietness compared to other vacuums. It’s designed to operate with minimal noise levels, which is excellent if you have a baby in the house or don’t want to scare or disturb your pets. The quiet mode ensures a discreet cleaning process, making it suitable for use late at night or when focusing on work or relaxation.

The cleaning time is about 1.5 hours on a single charge. However, when the battery drops to 20%, the robovac will automatically go to the base station and start recharging.

Due to the dustbin being relatively small, you may have to empty it several times during a heavy-duty cleaning session.

Despite the G20’s efficient obstacle detection system that prevents collisions with walls, it’ll occasionally hit a chair leg or go over a wire left on the floor. This can mean the sensors struggle to identify smaller obstructions around the house. I live in a two-storey apartment and always test the sensors on the bottom of the vacuum, which are responsible for avoiding falls. These sensors on G20 work better, so you don’t have to worry about damaging your robovac.

Software and Remote Control

The Teendow Robot Vacuum G20 offers three different control options: via the mobile app for those who prefer controlling the robovac from their smartphone, remote control for the fans of physical buttons, and voice assistants for those who prefer the hands-free experience.

The G20 has smart Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing you to remotely control and monitor the robot vacuum. Simply connect the vacuum to your home Wi-Fi network and sign up for a Teendow account. Then, you can use a dedicated Teendow mobile app to start, pause, schedule, and customize cleaning sessions from your smartphone or tablet.

The companion mobile app is simple and intuitive to use. It offers a range of features, including setting cleaning schedules, selecting various cleaning modes, and checking the battery status. The app’s intuitive design ensures that even those new to smart home technology can easily navigate and use it.

In addition to app-based control, the Teendow G20 has a remote control. This remote, powered by two AAA batteries, offers an alternative way of directing the robot vacuum. It’s a convenient option for those who prefer a physical remote for controlling the device.

This blend of Wi-Fi connected capabilities, and a dedicated remote control makes managing the Teendow Robot Vacuum G20 a straightforward and adaptable experience, no matter your preferences and lifestyle.

Battery Life

The G20 robot cleaner is equipped with a solid 2500mAh rechargeable lithium battery. The battery capacity is enough to keep your home spotless even with daily usage.

The charger and the charging base ensure that your robovac recharges automatically whenever its battery level is lower than 20%. According to our testing results, the G20 can run for up to 1.5 hours on a single charge, which is enough for the vacuum to clean, if not your entire house than most of it.

Should You Buy the Teendow G20 Robot Vacuum and Mop?

If you’re seeking a reliable, budget-friendly cleaning solution that’s efficient and versatile, the Teendow G20 Robot Vacuum and Mop is a decent choice. The 2-in-1 vacuuming and mopping functionality, long battery life, and simple control options’ll give you a taste of smart home automation and keep your house dust-free.

That said, if you’re looking for a deep-cleaning solution or for a pro-level robot vacuum, the G20 won’t suffice. It lacks many premium features that you’ll find on more expensive high-grade robovac options.