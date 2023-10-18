There’s no shortage of portable Bluetooth speakers on the market, and they all sound decent. Some of them even sound incredible. However, what truly distinguishes them from one another is their appearance. While some brands follow the same “tried and true” design trends, Edifier tries something completely different with their latest Bluetooth speaker – the QD35.

Follow our Edifier QD35 Bluetooth speaker review to learn what stands it apart from other portable speakers and whether you should buy the QD35 next.

Edifier QD35 Tabletop Bluetooth Speaker: First Impressions & Specs

The Edifier QD35 Tabletop Bluetooth Speaker, priced at $199.99, is an intriguing audio gadget with a fusion of cutting-edge features. Before we begin the review of its incredible design and features, let’s take a closer look at the tech specifications.

Dimensions: 11 x 6.5 x 5.5 in (277.8 × 164.8 × 141.7mm)

Weight: 5.8 lbs (2.64kg)

Power: 25W mid-bass + 15W treble

Input: AUX/USB-A/Bluetooth

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3, USB-A, AUX-in

Drivers: 3″ mid-bass +1″ treble

Frequency response: 60Hz – 40kHz

Signal-to-Noise Rate: ≥ 85dB (A)

Charging: 35W

Color: black, white

Price: $199.99 on Amazon.

With Hi-Res Audio and Hi-Res Audio Wireless certifications, the QD35 supports audio signals sampled at rates of 44.1 kHz, 48 kHz, and 96 kHz. This compatibility means the speaker produces exceptional sound clarity.

However, this tabletop speaker’s main selling point is the incredible light show that you’ll immediately be drawn to. The speaker’s light display can be changed using a knob or the Edifier Connect app. The light show looks impressive, especially when listening to music in the dark. The QD35 has an industrial design with a top panel that resembles a semi-trailer, and it has a big Edifier logo on it. It’s available in black or white, and I had the black version for the purposes of this review. There’s also a built-in clock on the bottom front panel.

Underneath the exterior, the QD35 hosts an advanced sound amplifier powered by a DSP chipset. This innovative technology is tailored to create potent tweeter and woofer outputs (high and low sounds) that are powerful and clear without a hint of distortion.

All in all, a very interesting blend of innovation, bold design, and the latest audio technology. Let’s see if the QD35 is worth its $200 price tag!

Design and Unpacking

The Edifier QD35 has a standout appearance that catches the eye from all angles — not only from the front but also from the top and sides. If nothing else, you can appreciate Edifier not following the same old “big brick” design of every other wireless speaker out there.

Speaking of wireless, even though the speaker is relatively compact and portable, it needs constant power from a wall outlet. It can then pass the power along to other devices, meaning you can use its fast-charging USB ports on the side of the speaker to power up your other gadgets.

What’s in the Box

Here’s everything you’ll find in the box when unpacking your Edifier QD35:

The Edifier QD35 tabletop speaker

Power cable

3.5 mm AUX cable

USB-A to USB-A cable

Cleaning cloth

Stickers

User manual

While the Edifier QD35 stands out in terms of design compared to other Bluetooth speakers, it’s not always in a good way. Sure, the light show is amazing and is bound to attract attention. In fact, I spent the first evening watching movies and YouTube in the dark with the Edifier light show as my background, and it was a great experience.

However, not all design decisions are appreciated. I’m not a fan of the massive EDIFIER logo plastered all over the speaker’s top. I’d prefer the speaker’s top to be plain, making it convenient to rest other gadgets on it, especially when charging them through the QD35.

The speaker’s exterior is made of a shiny, hard plastic that tends to pick up fingerprints, but when wiped clean, it shines brilliantly. Edifier seems to have known about this problem, as they conveniently included a cleaning cloth in the package, which I thought was a nice touch.

The RGB lights on the speaker can be controlled through the app. You also have the option to turn them off, set them to a static mode (no blinking or movement), or have them gently pulse, creating a soothing effect.

A digital LED clock is positioned at the bottom left corner of the QD35. One convenient feature is that it can sync with your smartphone’s time, saving you the hassle of setting it manually.

On the left side of the QD35, you’ll find an 18-watt USB-A port and a 35-watt USB-C port, designed to charge various smart devices using Edifier’s TurboGaN high-efficiency charging technology. I found this addition quite handy, especially when you want to charge your devices overnight on a nightstand.

The TurboGaN technology also empowers the USB-C port to deliver 35W to compatible devices, while the USB-A port can provide up to 18W. If both ports are used simultaneously, each will supply 18W of power.

Performance & Features

Let’s move on to the performance and features of this beautiful bookshelf speaker.

The Edifier QD35 showcases a 1” treble and a 3” mid-bass speaker setup. The amplifier is also capable of producing an impressive output of up to 40W RMS, which is rather impressive for a compact tabletop speaker. For a deeper and richer bass experience, two bass ports are strategically placed at the back of the speaker. While the QD35 accepts a stereo signal, it produces a mono output.

The mid-bass is positioned at the center of the speaker’s front, accompanied by the smaller treble speaker on the side.

Although the QD35 operates as a mono tabletop speaker and it’s a single-channel audio output, this isn’t a significant drawback, as many Bluetooth speakers are designed this way. However, it’s worth mentioning that the QD35 doesn’t support pairing with another QD35 for a true wireless stereo (TWS) setup, which could have enhanced the stereo experience along with the lighting effects.

The QD35 delivers satisfactory sound quality until the volume reaches around 14 out of 16 levels. Beyond this point, the audio tends to become way too boomy and less pleasant at close distances, while it appears flat and muddy from a distance. Although Edifier employs digital signal processing (DSP) to enhance audio quality, it’s less effective at higher volumes. Keeping the volume at around 10 or 11 levels maintains a balanced sound, suitable for filling small to medium-sized rooms.

The speaker has a strong bass performance, way better than what you’d expect from a speaker with a 3” driver. This impressive bass is attributed to the two passive bass ports at the speaker’s back.

AUX Audio Enhancement

If you really want to get the most out of your Edifier QD35, you need to utilize the AUX audio input, as it proves to be a game-changer in terms of sound quality.

The Edifier Connect app features an illuminated Hi-Res button when either USB or AUX audio sources are selected. This indicates that you’re accessing better audio quality. When connecting my Android smartphone through wired AUX (you may need to use an adapter for that), the audio quality improved immensely, especially with a higher LDAC setting turned on. The bass response became cleaner, and the noises and resonance were reduced to the lowest level. If you’re an audiophile and prioritize sound quality over the convenience of Bluetooth connection, this is the best connectivity option to improve your experience with the QD35.

USB Connectivity

It’s important to mention that using USB with a computer comes with an automatic driver installation by Edifier. This may raise concerns for those who prefer to have control over their computer’s software. That’s something you’ll have to remember if you want to use the speaker with your PC or Mac via USB.

Software

The Edifier Connect app is a perfect instrument to control your speaker remotely. The app is designed for iOS and Android devices and features a user-friendly interface.

One handy feature is that you can use the Edifier Connect app to synchronize the clock manually or automatically. However, the main power lies in the ability to personalize your EQ settings.

This means you can curate audio profiles and presets to fit your unique preferences and share these configurations with friends. Dive into various sound profiles, explore various audio nuances, and uncover the perfect sonic signature that works best for you.

I already mentioned that the QD35 is also a great mood-setting device and can transform your environment through its impressive light effects. The speaker comes with various pre-programmed light effects that instantly elevate the ambiance. The Edifier Connect app gives you the freedom to create your own light displays and illuminate your surroundings according to your mood.

The customizable EQ settings and the lighting effects are probably my two favorite things about the QD35.

Battery Life

The Edifier QD35 has no built-in battery and requires constant power from a wall outlet (or a power station) for operation.

However, I feel like the extraordinary design and features compensate for this absence. Since there’s no battery, you don’t have to worry about battery life limitations. As for the rest of the speaker, Edifier’s 2-year warranty and return policy provide assurance in case of any unexpected issues, offering users peace of mind when buying this innovative speaker.

Should You Buy the Edifier QD35?

If you’re looking for a unique and versatile audio solution that combines dynamic lighting with decent sound quality, the Edifier QD35 Bluetooth speaker with dynamic lighting and integrated ultra-fast 35W GaN charger is the right choice.

This speaker will definitely turn heads. However, the Bluetooth audio performance isn’t exactly on par with the premium price tag. In this case, you’ll have to decide for yourself whether the stunning visual effects make up for some performance hiccups. And if you don’t mind using the AUX to listen to music, then the QD35 is a compelling option.