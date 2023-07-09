Many speakers claim to be waterproof, but which ones can actually walk the talk? Here is a roundup of the best waterproof Bluetooth speakers on the market right now.

Keep in mind that being waterproof does not mean that you can chuck your speaker into a pool and take it out weeks later – the idea is to save it from accidental splashes and the rare dunking, not operate it in fluids. A waterproof speaker might handle being occasionally sprayed, but not held under a constantly running stream of water for long.

Table of Contents

What Is IP Rating And Why Does It Matter?

It’s all very well to claim that a speaker is waterproof, but what exactly does it mean? Is it waterproof in the sense it can survive a few droplets of water, or in the sense that you can immerse it in a pool and still not damage anything?

That is where the IP rating comes in. The degree of waterproofing on a speaker (or any electronic device, really) is measured by the IP rating or the Ingress Protection rating.

As the name suggests, the IP rating of a device suggests how protected it is against intrusion by foreign particles. This includes both solid particulate matter like dust along with liquids like water.

Therefore the IP rating of a device consists of two digits; the first denotes its immunity to dust while the second digit measures how it fares against water. It is occasionally also followed by an alphabet to indicate additional capabilities – for example, K denotes resistance to pressurized water jets.

What Should Be the IP Rating of a Waterproof Speaker?

When you are shopping for a waterproof speaker, you want an IP rating of IP64 or better. The 6 indicates complete immunity to dust, while the 4 in the second digit means that the speaker can take water splashes without breaking down.

Of course, a better rating is always better, especially if your speaker is going to be subjected to more than just stray splashes. A rating of 5 or 6 (in the second digit) is required for withstanding water jets, while 7 and 8 deal with immersion.

9K is the highest possible value and denotes immunity to high-pressure jets – basically, equipment that is meant to be cleaned with jets of pressurized water, usually required in the pharmaceutical and food industries.

Is a Waterproof Speaker Worth It?

At first glance, waterproof speakers sound like a stupid idea. After all, why on earth do you need your speakers to be waterproof?

But if you think about it, waterproof speakers are actually pretty useful. There are many situations that can bring your speakers in contact with fluids, and buying one that can weather these conditions can save you a lot of pain in the long run.

Pool Party

A party means music, calling for a great portable speaker to pump out those groovy tunes, but a pool party makes things tricky. No matter how careful you try to be, one of your friends is going to splash your expensive speaker, and for some models, that doesn’t end well.

A waterproof speaker (with a rating of at least IP64) can take a few splashes of water and keep going. An even higher-rated speaker will even survive being dunked into the pool, though no one is going to do that. Right?

Shower

Listening to music while showering is a common habit, even if it can be an expensive one. Most speakers don’t do well with water, particularly when it is coming out of a high-pressure nozzle.

Ideally, you want a speaker rated IP66K or IP69K (the K means they can deal with high-pressure water jets), but you can also use an IP65 speaker if you manage to keep it away from the direct spray.

General

A waterproof speaker isn’t useful only if you are looking to play music around water sources. Even a low-cost waterproof speaker can save your day if you happen to spill water on it by accident.

And if you are fond of wiping your devices clean with a damp cloth, an IP-rated enclosure can protect the moisture from getting in. Playing music in the kitchen, for example, becomes far more stress-free if the Bluetooth speaker can handle a little water.

#1: Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 – Best Overall

When it comes to Bluetooth speakers (or any electronic device, really) there is no upper limit. No matter which model you buy, you will almost always get better sound quality in a more expensive one.

But if we’re talking about the best waterproof speaker overall, we need to balance the cost with the performance. This makes Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 the clear winner.

It combines a powerful bass and excellent sound quality with an IP67 rating, making it impervious to dust, water sprays, and even short-term immersion. And all this at less than a hundred bucks.

To be fair, the lack of USB-C charging does sting a bit since it makes the charging process much slower, and there are speakers with better sound quality out there. Yet all said and done, you would be hard-pressed to find a better waterproof speaker at this price range.

Pros

IP67 rating

Small and portable

Decent battery life (around 14 hours)

Supports pairing for Stereo sound

Specialized outdoor mode for listening in open spaces

Powerful bass and good sound quality

Everything configurable with physical buttons

Cons

Lacks USB-C charging

Not supported by the Ultimate Ears app

Not the most powerful speaker

Price

$85.00

#2: Sonos Roam – Best Smart

Sonos is known for its high-quality smart speakers, and its cheapest model makes for the perfect portable speaker. Appropriately named Sonos Roam, the speaker offers voice assistant support and great sound quality in an IP67-rated enclosure – which means it’s all but immune to water, surviving even complete submersion for a limited time.

While priced higher than Wonderboom 3, the Sonos Roam is nevertheless the most affordable model of the Sonos lineup, and actually has a few extra features than its competitor.

It charges using a USB-C cable, for example, allowing the speaker to charge rapidly using the same cable you use for your smartphone and laptop. Then there’s the wireless connectivity, leveraging both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connections to play music and receive voice commands.

But its best feature has to be Auto TruePlay. This functionality ensures that the sound output is constantly modulated to carry through the background noise, letting you listen to your favorite tracks in the middle of a busy outdoor area.

Pros

IP67 rating

Bluetooth and Wi-Fi support

Auto TruePlay feature for outdoor listening

USB-C charging

Great sound quality

Alexa and Google voice assistant integration

Cons

More expensive than Wonderboom 3

Complicated setup

Price

$199.00

#3: JBL Charge 5 – Best Powerbank

The JBL Charge 5 brings an interesting quirk to the table – it is a waterproof speaker that can also function as a power bank, charging other devices through a USB cable. Even if you choose not to use this feature, it translates into a much larger battery capacity, which is always great for a portable speaker.

Apart from that, it is a pretty solid Bluetooth speaker, with an IP67 rating and powerful audio output. The bass is surprisingly good for its size, even at low volumes. A dedicated PartyBoost (along with the JBL Portable app) lets you connect the device with any compatible JBL speaker, playing the same audio from multiple angles.

Thanks to the use of Bluetooth 5.0, you get a low-latency high-range connection that can smoothly play your music without any degradation in quality. In a departure from Charge 4, however, the JBL Charge 5 ditches the AUX port, which might be a deal breaker if you intend to plug in your phone with an audio jack.

Pros

IP67 rating

7500 mAH battery

Can act as a power bank

Can connect with other JBL speakers using PartyBoost

Bluetooth Multipoint support

Cons

Lacks wired audio connectivity

No specialized outdoor sound mode

Price

$149.95

#4: Tribit Stormbox Micro – Best Portable

If you’re looking for the cheapest possible waterproof speaker to carry around everywhere you go, the Tribit Stormbox Micro is just the device for you.

While not the smallest speaker you can buy, the 4×4-inch footprint is pretty tiny, fitting even in a small handbag. The build quality is solid, with an IP67 rating that makes it untouchable from dust and water.

You’ll be surprised by the pretty powerful audio output, even if it distorts a bit at the maximum volume. It has pretty good bass though, and Bluetooth multipoint support to boot. At a little over $50, it is certainly a steal.

Pros

Small and lightweight

Very affordable

IP67 waterproof rating

Built-in microphone

Bluetooth multipoint

Good bass and volume output

Cons

Distorted sound at higher volumes

Lacks advanced modes or a dedicated control app

Price

$49.99

#5: Anker Soundcore 3 – Best Value

The Anker Soundcore 3 doesn’t look particularly fancy, but with its $50 price tag, it doesn’t need to be. It is a portable speaker with a decent audio output and an IPX7 rating, making it one of the best value-for-money Bluetooth speakers you can buy.

Of course, the sound quality isn’t exactly great, especially as you approach the really higher volumes. The bass is lacking as well, even if Anker’s BassUp feature tries its best to push the bass.

That being said, the Anker Soundcore 3 performs pretty well as an everyday speaker. The battery life is pretty good for its price, and the inclusion of a Soundcore app to control the speaker and modify the EQ settings is a godsend. All in all, the Soundcore 3 is a great waterproof speaker for your simple music needs.

Pros

IPX7 waterproof rating

Very affordable

EQ settings through the Soundcore app

Good battery life

Cons

Insufficient bass

Average sound quality

Simple design

Price

$50.99

#6: JBL Flip 6 – Best Sound

JBL speakers are all the rage and for a good reason. They offer a good balance of affordability and quality, with a variety of different models suitable for various use cases.

The JBL Flip 6 is perfect for a handy portable speaker with amazing sound quality. The clarity is incredible, and the vocals are pretty crisp. You do miss out on voice assistant integration, but if you just want to listen to music, that’s not an issue.

This model supports PartyBoost as well, so you can pair other JBL speakers for a Stereo sound. Better yet, the IP67 rating protects from dust and water submersion, unlike Flip 5’s waterproof-only rating.

Ultimately the best part about this speaker is the sound quality, which is way better than most of its competitors in the same price bracket. Of course, you can always use the JBL Portable app to tweak the EQ settings, perfectly customizing the sound.

Pros

IP67 Rating

Great sound quality

Graphical EQ

Decent battery life

Bluetooth 5.1

Cons

No integrated voice assistant

No outdoor mode

Price

$99.95

#7: Sony SRS-XB33 – Best Bass

If you love listening to bass-heavy soundtracks, the Sony SRS-XB33 is just the speaker for you. Part of Sony’s EXTRA BASS series, the SRS-XB33 packages some powerful bass into a portable package.

While the audio clarity suffers a bit, there is no beating the thumping bass of this speaker at this price range. Add to that the cool RGB lighting that flashes with the beat, and you get a cool party speaker for carrying around with you.

Since it’s Sony, you can use the Sony Music Center app to customize the LED lighting or the EQ settings, giving you complete control over the speaker. The Party and Stereo pairing modes can be used to connect with other SRS speakers, along with a battery-saving mode to make the charge last longer.

You can even plug in other devices with a USB-A cable to charge them using the speaker’s battery, letting it double up as a power bank of sorts. Although you should perhaps refrain from doing that since the powerful bass and the LED lighting are going to burn through the battery pretty quickly on their own.

Pros

Incredible bass

Customizable RGB lighting

Graphical EQ

Powerbank feature

IP67 waterproof rating

Cons

Average sound quality

Battery drains quickly

Price

$59.99

What’s the Best Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker?

Waterproof Bluetooth speakers are no longer a rare breed, and you can find a great option at almost any price range. Almost all of them have an IP67 rating (or at least IPX7), allowing them to be carried into your shower or even submerged in a pool without going kaboom.

Go with the Tribit Stormbox Micro or the Anker Soundcore 3 if you are looking for an affordable option, otherwise, something like Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 would be perfect.

Of course, if you’re more interested in the sound quality, something like the JBL Flip 6 (or the Sony SRS-XB33 for bass lovers) might serve you better. No matter which speaker you choose from the list, you will get a waterproof device that you can carry with you and blast music anywhere.