PowerPoint is still the king when it comes to presentation software. It’s been around for ages and every new version adds more features and makes the product even better. The main problem with PowerPoint is that most people can’t create stylish or beautiful presentations on their own since that requires a high level of design skill.

Luckily, there are literally tens of thousands of free PowerPoint templates for pretty much any topic, idea or concept under the sun. In this article, I’m going to mention 10 websites where you can find great PowerPoint templates that can be downloaded instantly, usually without any registration.

I’ve also gone ahead and scanned each of the websites mentioned below with VirusTotal to make sure they don’t have any malware or spyware issues. I would also suggest you scan each file you download with your own virus scanner just to be on the safe side. Normally, if you use a web browser like Chrome, it will actually perform a virus scan on any file you download, so that’s another layer of protection.

Built-in PowerPoint Templates

Before we get into the 15 websites, I should also mention that there are a couple of hundred templates you can use from within PowerPoint itself. Open PowerPoint and you’ll see thumbnail images for about 30 or so templates.

You can find a lot more by just performing a search using the search box at the top. If you just want to see all the options, click on one of the suggested searches and then you’ll see a long list of categories you can choose from.

Free PowerPoint Templates

This website apparently has exactly 56,574 free PowerPoint templates! They have a huge number of categories that you can browse through or you can search by tags or specific colors. In addition, they have a separate section just for PowerPoint backgrounds, in case that is all you are looking for. To get a template, click on the presentation and then click on the Download PPTX button. No registration required.

This website has several hundred nice-looking templates that can be downloaded for free. Note that the free template has only 3 slides, which is completely fine. They try to sell you a 24-slide download for a whopping $18! Don’t do that as you can make all those slides yourself using the three free ones. Registration required.

PowerPoint Styles has several hundred templates that you can browse by category, color, tag, most viewed, most recently added or most downloaded. Simply click on the Download now button on the template page to get the file, no registration required.

This website has about 3,000+ templates that you can search for by tags, colors, categories or top rated. You can download the files in ZIP format and there is no registration required. Just be careful if you get thrown over to their sister site SlideModel because those are not free presentations.

This website has some really nice looking templates in Widescreen or Standard format. There aren’t very many, but the ones they do have are of high-quality. You can download them without any registration.

TemplatesWise has a large collection of templates made from photographs, abstract graphics and clip art. Categories include business, finance, nature and travel. Besides templates, the site offers free charts, diagrams, icons and music loops. Basically anything needed for a great PowerPoint presentation can be found here.

This site has one category with about 250+ free templates. Again, it’s not a lot of templates, but they are of good quality. All the other templates on the site cost money. If you want to download the template, you either have to register or you have to give the site a Facebook like or a tweet.

This website has only about 18 free templates, but they are really professional-looking templates and that’s why I’ve included them in the list. There are a lot of sites out there with lots of templates, but most of the templates are terrible looking. In order to download you have to add the item to your cart and then register for an account.

KingSoft Office has an office suite that is similar to Microsoft Office and their website has a section with free PowerPoint templates. The templates are pretty basic, but they have some specific holiday categories like Thanksgiving, Valentine’s Day, Christmas, New Years, etc. that you don’t see on other sites.

This website has about 400 free templates you can download and most of them are very unique. Click on the little download icon and then register in order to complete the download.

Hopefully, browsing these sites should give you enough templates to choose from for your presentation. Actually, with so many choices, you might end up wasting more time searching for the perfect template rather than creating one! If you have a suggestion for a site that you have used in the past, feel free to let us know in the comments. Enjoy!