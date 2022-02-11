Music can greatly enhance studying or working, providing deeper focus and concentration. Finding exactly what you want to listen to, though, can be a challenge in and of itself. There are more than enough choices out there, and the type of music you listen to can have an impact on your focus level.

Below you’ll find a list of the best YouTube music channels where you can find the perfect music to work or study with. There are channels listed both for more calm, relaxing music as well as more intense music for when you need a good pick-me-up in your focus.

Table of Contents

Relaxation/Calm Music

This type of music is best for when you just need something in the background to listen to while you work. It’s great for morning or evening work to start or end your day on a peaceful note.

On this channel you’ll find plenty of focus and concentration music, all very relaxing and ambient. There’s a lot to choose from here, and each video is a few hours long, so you can listen as long as you need.

Here you’ll find some beautiful ambient music, great for some calm focus. If you like EDM or house music, you’d enjoy this channel. Each video also has atmospheric music videos to go along with it to help inspire and relax you while you work.

If you’re a fan of jazz music, this channel has tons of videos with some great jazz tracks to help you get in the mood to do the studying or work you need. The channel aims to provide a cafe-jazz type ambience, which can help you feel more productive.

No matter what kind of calming music you like, there’s something here you’ll enjoy listening to. There’s lots of piano and instrumental indie music, and it’s all made by the creator of the channel themselves.

Meditative/Binaural Beat Music

If you want even deeper calm and relaxation, you’ll want to try listening to some meditative or binaural beat music. These are great for focusing on creative works or any kind of meditation.

There’s lots of music on this music channel ranging from calming flutes to synth binaural beat music. Nu Meditation Music has a huge library, so there’s plenty to choose from and you’re sure to find something you enjoy.

If you want to keep a dark screen while listening to your music, Inspiro music purposefully creates dark or black backgrounds with the music. You can find tons of binaural beats, as well as some with environmental sounds like rain, waves, or birds.

This channel has both calming, meditative music as well as beautiful, life-like environmental backgrounds. You’ll find lots of atmospheric melodies to relax and focus on.

If binaural beats are mainly what you’re looking for, you can find a huge selection. You can look at the Mindspark section on their channel for music specifically to help with focusing.

Upbeat Music

Sometimes when you’re on a tight deadline to finish work, or you’re pulling an all-nighter to study up, what would help most is music that’s upbeat to keep you energized.

All the music on this channel is created by Lewis and is designed specifically to be used for work or study. You can find lots of music great for high levels of focus and concentration.

For more upbeat binaural beats, you can look at the Study Aid or Energy Booster playlists on this channel to help increase your productivity.

If you’re a fan of chill lo-fi or electronic music when working, this is a great channel to check out. Each video has inspiring visuals, and you can check out the music livestream on this channel to hear new music all the time.

A popular lo-fi music genre channel on YouTube for work and study is Lofi Girl. You can listen to the music livestream here for constant lo-fi and hip-hop beats for your work or study sessions.

Environmental Music

Getting out of the house to work can be a huge help with productivity. However, sometimes you need to stay inside. You can still bring the sounds of the outside world to you, though, through music.

This music channel is great to get that perfect coffee shop or cafe ambience. There are tons of options to choose from, no matter what kind of environmental feel you’re going for. It can be just the sort of inspiration you need to keep yourself working.

A great way to keep yourself motivated is to make work fun, and these videos can help you do that. They have environmental music ranging from cafes, to Victorian writing rooms, to outdoor ambience. This channel is especially great if you’re doing creative work.

Sounds of nature can help immensely in keeping calm and focused. This channel offers tons of options to choose from for listening, not limited just to nature sounds either.

If you’re looking for that perfect cozy vibe to work or study with, the Autumn Cozy channel features a huge selection of relaxing ambiences. Don’t be fooled by the name either, as there’s environmental music available on this channel for every season.

Get Focused and Inspired With These Music Channels

Try out some or all of the best Youtube music channels listed above the next time you want to upgrade your work or study experience. If you’re a music lover and want some intense focus, relaxation, or environmental ambience, you’ll be able to find the perfect tunes on these Youtube channels.