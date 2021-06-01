It can be really hard to stay on task, especially if you know you can be a master procrastinator. You might try a plethora of techniques to address the time-management issue, only to find a lot of them fall flat.

Time management shouldn’t be stressful. Thankfully, there are many apps to lessen your stress and enhance your productivity.

Here are some of the best apps you can use to measure your productivity, which you can find for your smartphone, PC, or Mac devices.

If you already use the task-manager app Trello to organize your work, Pomello is a great add-on to help you focus and track your time. It utilizes the Pomodoro technique, which encourages working in 25-minute increments and taking 5-10 minute breaks in between.

What Pomello does is take your Trello task cards and turn them into timed, Pomodoro tasks.

This can help you immensely in breaking down tasks into bite-sized chunks, making you feel more ready to tackle them.

It’s minimal design does not clutter your desktop and enables you to focus on your work.

You can use Pomello on Windows, Mac, and Linux.

To-do lists are a cornerstone of any good productivity regimen, and with Todoist you can create and manage these lists easily all in one place.

You can create different categories for your to-do lists in order to streamline your work and prioritize tasks.

You can also use a variety of templates to personalize your to-do lists.

Todoist has lots of features available, yet the interface is clean and not overwhelming.

You can also connect the app to other work-related apps, such as Google Calendar.

Todoist has apps for most mobile devices, so you can measure and monitor your productivity anywhere.

Notion is a great multi-purpose productivity app.

There are tons of different templates you can use to track projects, goals, daily habits, etc.

You can create different pages within the Notion interface, each with different templates to serve a unique purpose.

It’s full of features and is extremely customizable to suit your needs. The best comparison is that it’s like a digital notebook.

Notion can be used on Windows and Mac, and has an app for iOS and Android.

The app has a pleasing, minimalistic interface that can make productivity feel fun.

Toggl Track combines task organization with timer capabilities, making your productivity much easier to manage. The app provides you with reporting on what activities you spend the most time on.

You can use Toggl Track on Windows, Mac and Linux, as well as iOS and Android devices. There are also browser extensions available for Firefox and Chrome.

Hours allows you to create lists of tasks where each list has a separate timer. This allows you to switch between timing various tasks seamlessly.

If you’re a freelancer and want to track time to create accurate invoices, Hours also has a feature available to do this for you automatically. When you track your tasks, it will give you a report of your time and how much payment for the task you’ll want to include in your invoices. This app is pretty simple to use for whatever productivity purpose you need.

You can download Hours for most devices, to track your time across any platform.

Be Focused is a simple timer app, using the Pomodoro technique to break your work into manageable chunks. You can set up tasks you want to track, and keep a log of your progress for each task throughout the day, week, or longer.

This app packs a lot of features into a very minimal interface. Be Focused is available for iOS and Mac devices.

Starting new habits and getting them to actually stick is a very difficult task. Habit trackers gives you a visual aspect to habit creation, which can discourage you from “breaking the chain”.

Momentum gives you a representation of how long you’ve been completing your new habits each day. Momentum provides other features such as reminders, weekly goals, notes, and the ability to skip days without breaking your streak.

You can download Momentum for iOS and Mac devices.

With Clockify, you can create categories of tasks and set timers for them, allowing you to allot a fixed time to any given task.

You can organize tasks by projects and tag them by category.

The app also provides you with an analysis of your tracked time to show you what you spend most of your time doing.

You can see your timed tasks laid out daily and weekly to give you a quick overview.

If you install the Chrome or Firefox extensions, you can also track time using other web apps with built-in timers.

Clockify is available for Windows, Mac, and Linux as well as iOS and Android devices.

Engross gives you a customizable timer so you can personalize tracking your tasks. Engross also provides a planner and calendar, reminders, and can even block other apps you don’t want interfering with your work time.

Engross also gives you a productivity analysis to show you what you spend your time on, helping you to better manage your time in the future. You can download Engross on iOS and Android devices.

This app combines Kanban boards with timing capabilities in order to maximize productivity and goal-tracking. Along with other features, KanbanFlow has a Pomodoro timer and a stopwatch timer to track your time. You can move tasks and goals within the board to keep track of how much progress you have made.

You can use the KanbanFlow web app, or download the app for iOS or Android.

Using Apps to Measure Productivity

When trying to get things done, it’s smart to use all the help you can get. Using these apps will make your workflow more efficient and you’ll get a lot more done without stress and burnout.