If you enjoy listening to your favorite songs on Spotify, is there a friend or family member who would like those same tunes? By sharing your Spotify playlist, you can introduce a pal to a new artist, your brother to a new album, or your bestie to a totally new genre.

Here, we’ll show you how to share a Spotify playlist in the desktop, web, and mobile apps.

Table of Contents

Share a Spotify Playlist in the Desktop or Web App

The Spotify desktop app on Windows and Mac is almost identical to the web player on the Spotify website. This means you can use the steps below to share playlists using either version.

Share With a Link or Embed Code

Open the desktop app on your computer or visit the web player in your browser and log into your Spotify account. Choose the playlist you want to share on the left. Select the three dots for the playlist on the right. Move your cursor to Share and pick one of the sharing options below in the pop-out menu.

Copy link to playlist : This places the URL for your playlist on your clipboard and you’ll see a brief message display when you do so. You can then paste the link in a text message, email, or other location to share it.

Embed playlist : This creates code for you to embed on your blog or website. You can choose the color and customize the size for the player. When you’re ready, select Copy to place the code on your clipboard and paste it on your site where needed.

Share With a Spotify Code

Another option for sharing your playlist is to create a Spotify Code. A Spotify Code is an image that contains the Spotify logo and a sound wave. When you send or share the image, your friend simply scans the code to open your playlist.

Follow the same steps as above to display the share options for your playlist. Choose Copy link . Head to the Spotify Codes website, paste the playlist link into the box, and pick Get Spotify Code .

You’ll then see your playlist name with your Spotify username at the top. This lets you confirm that the link you entered is correct. Optionally, adjust the settings on the right to customize the code.

To save the image to your computer, select Download . Open your Downloads folder to obtain the Spotify Code. You can then send or share the image for others to scan.

Alternatively, you can pick a social media sharing option on the right. Post your Spotify Code on Facebook, Twitter, or Reddit.

Share a Spotify Playlist in the Mobile App

You can also share a playlist from the Spotify app on your mobile device quite easily and using a variety of options. You can copy the link, post a link on social media, or share the Spotify Code.

Open Spotify on your mobile device and go to the Your Library (Android) or Library (iPhone) tab. Choose the playlist you want to share and do one of the following.

Share With a Link or on Social Media

Tap the three dots on the playlist detail screen and select Share near the bottom of the screen. Pick the share option you’d like to use such as Copy link, Instagram Stories, Facebook Messenger, Twitter, or another sharing method. You can also choose More for additional options per your device’s sharing setup.

When you finish, use the X on the top left to close the Share screen.

Share With a Spotify Code

On Android, capture a screenshot and save it to your device to share as you please.

On iPhone, tap the cover with the code to display it larger. Select Save to Photos to save the image to the Photos app and then send or share it as you like. You can also simply capture a screenshot if you prefer.

When you finish, select the X on the top left (Android) or Close (iPhone) to exit the Share screen.

Sharing a playlist of songs you like with your friend, family member, website visitors, or followers is a great way to spread joy for the music you love.

Now that you know how to share a Spotify playlist of your own, look at how to make a collaborative playlist with someone else.