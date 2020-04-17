Google Maps is an excellent mapping service, and one so familiar that you will likely turn to it first. It’s great for exploring your future apartment’s neighbourhood or adding driving directions to your website. It comes pre-installed on all Android phones, and even iOS users often choose it thanks to the app’s name recognition.

However, Google Maps has its faults. So, depending on your needs and wishes, you might want to consider using an alternative app that gives you more functionality or a different approach. In our list of alternatives to Google Maps below, you will find a perfect navigation tool (or tools) that will suit you and your lifestyle.

Price: Free.

Best For: When your plans quickly change and you need a live update on the road situation.

Waze is a navigation tool for someone who enjoys live interaction with other users. Since everyone has access to every map, you constantly get up-to-date information on traffic, police alerts, camera warnings, etc. You can also integrate with your music apps for a better user experience.

On the other hand, you get a less detailed view when it comes to Waze maps. Compared to Google Maps, the app is also more single-purpose and doesn’t offer as many features.

Download: Android and iOS.

Price: Free.

Best For: When you need to find directions and have no internet. Perfect for frequent travelers.

Maps.me is one of the few navigation apps that you can use offline, making it a solid alternative to Google Maps. It allows you to pre-download maps of different areas in advance without taking up too much of your device’s memory.

The app uses the OpenStreetMap database, which allows for a more detailed and reliable experience. The search functions are somewhat limited. While you can easily find all the tourist destinations, you can’t search for businesses unless you have their map addresses.

A slight downside of this service being completely free is the presence of ads on display.

Download: Android and iOS.

Price: Free.

Best For: When you’re looking for a free, highly accessible and accurate mapping tool.

OpenStreetMap is a Google Maps alternative that’s best known for its accuracy. It’s an open source service where everyone can edit maps and add new ones to the database.

This approach makes OpenStreetMap highly interactive and popular among users, making the selection of maps bigger and the quality better every day. However, it also means that some parts of the world will have less data and maps available than the others.

Download: No mobile version available.

Price: Free.

Best For: When you want an all-inclusive user-friendly experience.

MapQuest is a good option for those who value comfort and compatibility above all else. Some of the most useful features of the app include real-time updates on traffic, an automatic reroute option, calculating the estimated fuel cost of your trip, and even showing the current temperature at your location.

When you create a MapQuest account and enter your travel plans, you can sync that data with any of your devices and then share them with friends and family.

Download: Android and iOS.

Price: Free.

Best For: When you want to concentrate on your route without any distractions.

Here WeGo will be a great choice of a navigation app for minimalists. With a simple standard interface, the app only has the features that will actually help you navigate your way from the start to the destination point. No advanced route planning options are available here.

However, similar to Maps.me, you can download your maps and use this app offline. This makes the app a little more reliable and handy than the others.

Download: Android and iOS.

Price: Free.

Best For: When you want to have all of your tools on one screen.

If you’re looking for the closest alternative to Google Maps but with a cleaner interface and easier navigation, check out Bing Maps. With all controls aligned at the top of the screen, the app is intuitive and simple to use.

You’ll love Bing Maps for the extremely detailed multi-layer maps, modern interface, an option to save places, and a variety of map tools that you can access all from the same screen.

One downside here is the absence of a mobile app. This means Bing Maps will use more data compared to other apps.

Download: No mobile version available.

Price: Free, with Premium subscription starting at $1.99 per month.

Best For: When you’re looking for enhanced viewing and user experience and extra features.

OsmAnd is a navigation tool that offers both online and offline functionality. It uses the OpenStreetMap database, which allows them to provide extremely accurate live traffic updates.

The app is also packed with various features that aim to improve user experience, including different tools that change the look of maps, dark mode, and even Wikipedia integration.

The latter can be a nice addition to a long boring road trip since it provides interesting highlights about your location throughout the trip.

Download: Android and iOS.

Price: Free.

Best For: When you need to get around using public transport.

Citymapper is a truly unique app on this list. Unlike Google Maps, this app is built to show you routes and directions exclusively for traveling via public transport.

Citymapper has an up-to-date database with all of the public transport routes that will help you navigate your way through the city and never miss a bus again. Among other useful features is the ticket price information, as well the ability to save your favourite locations.

Download: Android and iOS.

Are You Ready To Ditch Google Maps?

With so many solid options out there it shouldn’t be a problem to find a service like Google Maps, but one that will suit your needs better.

Have you used one of these alternatives to Google Maps before? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.