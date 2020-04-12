If your child struggles to gain skills or maintain their interest in reading, there are plenty of amazing reading apps for kids that can help them learn and practice.

Some of the reading apps for kids on our list provide storytime or independent reading material, while others help them learn important skills.

If your child is already interested in reading at an early age, or you just need creative ways of encouraging the hesitant reader in your home, check out our roundup of the best reading apps for kids that’ll supplement what they’re already being taught at school.

The Homer reading app for kids offers a fun and interactive way of sparking the passion in your child.

The phonics, research-based app helps your child build critical skills and learn to read by building on what they already know. It offers a personalized learn-to-read plan that taps into the topics that most interest them.

Kids customize their own “Wickle” character and make their way through the Pickle Wickle Park, earning points for listening to books, reading, playing educational games and much more.

The app is available to download for free on Android, iOS, Web and Amazon app store. However, not all of its features are accessible for free; you’ll need to make in-app purchases to enjoy much of it.

Hooked on Phonics is an award-winning program that helps your child become a stronger reader.

Its proven method of systematic instruction guarantees reading success in children as they learn reading basics via interactive learning modules. The program offers lessons for beginners to learn how to read, plus a library of books rated for difficulty.

Over 275 interactive phonics activities with the right blend of interactive features are available to help nurture your child’s reading and confidence.

You can download the app for free on Android, iOS or Amazon app store, but to gain full access, you’ll need to make some in-app purchases.

Reading Rainbow is a classic education resource that started as a television program and is now available as an app for mobile devices.

Kids can explore and access thousands of interactive digital books from the library, plus videos, on topics such as family, friends, animals, space, science and music, all chosen to cultivate a passion for reading in them.

The app offers an immersive experience that makes reading fun, interesting and relevant by piloting kids through 7 magical islands, each home to quality digital books and videos.

You can download the subscription-based app for free on Android, iOS and Kindle devices.

Since 2002, Starfall, a free public service, has been teaching children to read and write through games, with an emphasis on phonetic awareness and common sight words. Its activities are research-based and aligned with Individual and Common Core State Standards in mathematics and English language arts.

Through the program, kids in preschool, kindergarten and lower elementary school learn how to become confident, intrinsically motivated and how to read through animated songs, reading activities and mathematics.

Each of the 15 digital mini-books available teaches children basic reading skills while focusing on specific vowels. Videos and extra activities are included to enrich the child’s experience as they read.

This reading app for kids is available on Android, iOS, and Kindle devices for free, but membership unlocks enhanced content such as animated songs and more, with easy-to-follow lessons and practice sessions.

Popularly known as the ‘Netflix of books’, Epic offers a wide range of children’s books for elementary students through age 12. Once you create an account, you can create profiles for your kids after which they can access a library of trade fiction and nonfiction books.

As they read, they’ll also receive personalized recommendations based on what they read, visuals and music, plus earn rewards in the form of badges by reading books and taking quizzes.

The app also offers read-to-me books, different genres of books and leveled readers with fun and colorful graphics for a fun learning experience.

Kids can read thousands of books from top publishers with popular titles such as The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, Scaredy Squirrel and more during their free time on Android, iOS or PC.

FarFaria offers a curated library of thousands of books that kids can choose from. It allows you to customize your child’s reading level and children can choose to have books read to them or they can read on their own.

A variety of genres are available for children to pick from including bedtime stories, educational books, audiobooks, picture books, songs, nursery rhymes, classics like Rapunzel or The Wizard of Oz, and new hits too.

Popular new books are added each week, with reading-level badges to boost their reading confidence. It also offers offline access so your kids can read their Favorites anytime, anywhere.

Once you download this reading app for kids to your Android or iOS device, you can get started for free without a subscription. However, this is limited to only one book per day, but if you want more than that, you’ll need a subscription to unlock unlimited access, and usage on up to five connected devices.

Feed The Little Minds

Reading today is different than what it was a decade ago. We turn to our mobile and e-reading devices instead of paging through paperbacks and hardcovers.

Kids born in the digital era, whose first device was either a smartphone or a laptop, can learn how to read through any of these user-friendly reading apps and access their favorite reads, Christmas tales, and more at the tap of a button. It’s so much better than playing mindless games. Not all screen time is bad after all.