A tablet or smartphone is probably your child’s first encounter with the world of computers and the internet. These are the best Android games for children from 7 to 10 years old that ensure those interactions are wholesome and educational.

Please remember that some apps may include in-app purchases. Ensure that your children cannot make purchases without your permission by adjusting the appropriate settings in your Google account.

Educational Apps

These apps are mainly educational, but with a fun twist that will hold your child’s attention. They won’t even realize they’re learning in between all the fun!

Endless Alphabet – In-app Paid Unlock (Ages 8 and Under)

Endless Alphabet has 100 interactive word puzzles that are brought to life by a cast of colorful monsters. The first 7 are free, but the remaining puzzles must be unlocked with an in-app purchase. The game has been designed to offer a stress-free, no-pressure environment. There are no scores or any way to fail. It’s entirely self-paced. It’s a great way to add 100 words to your child’s growing vocabulary.

Endless Numbers – In-app Paid Unlock (Ages 8 and Under)

Endless Numbers is another entry in the “Endless” series of educational games, but focuses on instilling the fundamentals of mathematics. The game deals with number recognition, number sequences, spotting patterns and a little addition.

It’s suitable for ages up to eight and follows the same no-pressure self-paced philosophy. There are five number puzzles included for free, but you’ll have to pay an in-app fee to unlock the other 95.

Codespark Academy – 7-day Trial Followed by Subscription (Family Friendly)

Since we don’t even know what jobs will exist in the future, it’s hard to offer any sort of advice to parents when it comes to what their children should learn, with the exception of “learn to code,” which is something pretty much everyone seems to agree on.

To that end, CodeSpark offers an innovative way to teach youngsters the fundamental concepts in programming. All without using words! With help from experts at MIT, Princeton and Carnegie Mellon, the developers have found a way to teach the logic of programming with wonderful cartoony puzzles. All by solving the problems facing the main character Foo.

Action, Arcade & Adventure

These are games that are mainly about having a fun adventure, and maybe you’ll learn something on the way. Action games may have mild cartoon violence, so parental guidance is advised.

Minecraft is perhaps the one game on this list that needs no introduction, but even in 2021 it’s a staple of kid-friendly gaming on Android and beyond. The game has two modes, both taking place in the blocky world that’s now so iconic.

In survival mode, you need to mine the resources you need to craft life-saving tools. You’ll build a shelter, try to survive the hostile creatures of the world and explore the world around you. In creative mode, Minecraft essentially turns into a LEGO game, letting you build anything you can imagine.

The game also has robust multiplayer functions, so a group of kids (and their parents) can experience it all together. The main game has a once-off price, but there are optional forms of content that require additional in-app purchases.

Crossy Road – Free With In-app Purchases (Family Friendly)

If you’re familiar with the classic game Frogger, then you already have a good grasp of what Crossy Road is about. You use taps and swipes to help your little critter cross the road without getting run over. The graphics are super-cute and the game is absolutely addictive. It is a free-to-play title that tries to entice users into watching ads or buying more currency to keep the game going.

Luckily, and this is why it even makes this list, the game has an age verification mechanic so that kids aren’t exposed to situations where they might tap on something to run up your credit card bill. With that safety measure put in place, this excellent game is an easy recommendation.

Puzzle Games

Let your child hone their problem solving skills by getting to grips with these fun and engaging puzzle games.

PBS Kids has released more than a few excellent child-friendly applications for the Android operating system, but Cyberchase 3D Builder is perhaps the most fun of them all. Starring the characters Buzz and Delete from Cyberchase, this game is all about geometry and solving puzzles in three dimensions.

Players construct 3D buildings from flat shapes using spatial reasoning. It’s a unique concept that’s sure to bulk up the spatial processing bits of your child’s brain.

Thinkrolls 2 – $2.99 (Ages 8 & Under)

Thinkrolls 2 is a logic puzzle game that’s been an award-winning hit with both kids and parents. The idea is to navigate characters through increasingly complex mazes.

The catch is that the game uses simulations of physical properties such as inertia and buoyancy. By playing the game, children will get an intuitive understanding of how these forces work. A handy skill for budding future physicists.

Role Playing Games

Role playing games are a staple for teens and adults, but there are some safe choices for younger players as well.

Prodigy Math Game – Free! (Family Friendly)

RPGs are a numbers game at heart, so why not make an RPG that teaches you about numbers? Prodigy math takes the most compelling RPG elements such as creating a character, going on quests and defeating fantasy creatures.

The underlying math questions are aligned with US curricula and are tailored to the individual level of the player. Mathematics is probably the most important subject next to languages, so this is a fun way to give your young ones a head start.

Monster Hunter Stories $20 (Ages 7+)

This game is just a normal video game. No overt educational value or anything. It’s also the most expensive game on this list at $20. Then again, it’s a premium, console-quality RPG that’s family-friendly and a joy to play.

It tells a story of a young boy learning to be a monster tamer and the trials he’ll face. It’s part Pokemon and part Final Fantasy. At the very least a player might learn something of the value of friendship and to have respect for nature. All-in-all it’s an excellent game for players of any age.

Virtual Pets

Whether you have real-life pets or not, virtual pet games can teach the responsibilities of owning and caring for a pet while entertaining the tykes at the same time.

Animal Jam – Free with In-app Purchases (Ages 6-8)

Animal Jam is part virtual pet game and part teaching tool to help kids learn about animals. You can adopt a pet, customize it and chat with other players. There’s a trade system, various mini-games and oodles of animal facts to learn.

If you’re worried about your kids chatting to strangers, the developers have a resource explaining exactly how they ensure a safe environment for youngsters.

Bubbu – My Virtual Pet – Free with Ads & In-app Purchases (Ages 6-8)

Despite the Tamagotchi craze being long over, virtual pets are still going strong. Bubbu is more akin to the classic Tamagotchi model than Animal Jam. You take care of the virtual kitty, have small adventures with him and take part in various mini games.

It’s a cute and casual experience that should enthrall kids at the lower end of the 7-10 age range in particular. The game is ad-supported and offers in-app purchases, so be sure to double check your settings to prevent unwanted purchases.

Sim Games

Perhaps closer to digital toys than traditional games, simulation games let your kids fool around with a digital sandbox. Letting their creativity stretch its legs in an engaging way.

Lego Tower – Free-to-Play With In-app Purchases (Family Friendly)

Following in the spiritual footsteps of the cult classic SimTower, LEGO tower puts you in charge of the management and construction of a tower. This game absolutely nails the LEGO aesthetic and has a ton of familiar collectible and other content from the most popular and famous LEGO sets.

While spending real money can speed up the game, nothing is locked behind a paywall. So with a little patience and a firm attitude towards in-app purchases it’s a fine way to keep your child busy.

Infinite Fun

This is just a small sample of the massive array of kid-friendly games for kids from 7 to 9 years old on Android. Feel free to offer your own suggestions in the comments below. As a final reminder, any games that have in-app purchases should only be handed over to a child if you’ve locked down purchases with password protection.