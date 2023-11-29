Like Gmail, Outlook, Yahoo, and other popular email clients, there should be an option to Show Images in Samsung Email. But recently, users have reported a glitch where this option has disappeared, meaning that they have to turn images on by default — a significant security flaw.

In this troubleshooting guide, we’ll explain what causes this glitch and how to fix Samsung Email not showing images.

How to Fix Samsung Email Not Showing Pictures

There are a few reasons that could explain why your Samsung Email app isn’t showing images, including:

Using incorrect app settings Experiencing temporary bugs Using an outdated version of the app

Here are 3 things you can do to fix this problem on your Samsung device.

1. Update the Samsung Email App

In 2022, Samsung released an update to the email app that removed the “Show Images” button from individual emails. This meant that to display images, you needed to enable Show Images on all emails by default.

However, later in the year, Samsung released another update that brought back the “Show Images” button. So, if you aren’t seeing the option in your email app, it might be because you’re using an older version of the app.

To check this:

Open the Google Play Store . Search for and select Samsung Email .

Tap Update (if it’s available). Check if you can show email images.

Note: It’s also worth checking whether your Samsung phone needs an update. Make sure you’re connected to a Wi-Fi internet connection, then open the Settings app and tap on Software updates. If there are any new updates available, download and install them.

2. Restart the App and Clear the Cache

This glitch might be caused by a temporary bug in your Android phone. To fix this, you can try clearing the Samsung Email app’s cache and then restarting the app.

Swipe up from the bottom of your home screen and close all of your currently open apps. Open the Settings app . Select Apps .

Find and tap Samsung Email .

Select Storage .

Tap Clear Cache .

Open Samsung Email and see if the option has reappeared within an email message.

3. Enable Show Images in Samsung Email

If the first two fixes don’t help, there’s an easy workaround. You can enable the “Show Images” setting by default. To do so:

Open the Samsung Email application on your Android device, then sign in to your email account. Tap the menu icon at the top-left corner of the screen.

Press the Settings icon .

Choose your email account.

Scroll down and make sure to toggle on Show Images .

Note: Turning on images by default is a security risk as they’re commonly used by spammers and marketers to collect information on you. For example, if you have view images always enabled, it’s easy to tell whether you’ve opened the email. This informs scammers that your email address is monitored which means they’re more likely to send you more scam and phishing attempts.

Images Still Aren’t Showing?

If nothing has worked, we recommend using a different email client on your Samsung Galaxy, like the Gmail app. While it can be frustrating to set up your email account on another app, it will solve the headache of having to deal with the “Show Images” glitch every time you receive an email notification.