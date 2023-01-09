Finding ways to make extra cash can be challenging if you don’t know where to start. Making more money and fitting the work into your already busy schedule can take a lot of trial and error. One option to look into is using money-making apps on your phone, many of which take little time, and you can take it on the go.

So whether you want to spend a few minutes each day to make a small amount of cash or are looking to start a full-fledged side hustle, plenty of apps can help you out.

Table of Contents

This article will outline some of the best money-making apps available. There’s something for everyone, whether you have a little or a lot of time to make cash. These include survey apps, delivery driving, grocery shopping, and more, so you can find an option that works for you no matter your lifestyle.

1. Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is an easy way to make small amounts of cash over a period. It provides you with surveys to participate in and rewards about 10 – 20 cents for each survey. What’s nice about this app is that even if you don’t qualify for a survey, you’ll still receive some compensation.

Once you reach $2, you will be able to cash out. This app is good if you’re just looking for something to kill time that will also net you some money.

Download Google Opinion Rewards on iOS

Download Google Opinion Rewards on Google Play

2. Fetch

Cashback rewards are always lovely, and Fetch makes it easy to receive these through a mobile app. Through Fetch, you can get cashback on hundreds of common brands by scanning your receipts on the app. You can also find special offers on certain products to earn extra rewards and even some offers for 100% cashback or 50% cashback.

Fetch is a great app to get rewarded for buying products, especially on big grocery shopping trips. You’ll buy groceries anyway, so the extra rewards that come with using Fetch are especially nice.

Once you rack up points, you can use them for $10 – $50 gift cards on brands like Starbucks, Best Buy, Chipotle, and much more.

Download Fetch on iOS

Download Fetch on Google Play

3. Instacart

Instacart is a great side job for grocery shopping if you’d like to make money from doing this task for others. By signing up to work for Instacart, your work will involve going to grocery stores to shop for clients and then delivering those groceries to them.

You can find the requirements to work for Instacart on their website and the locations where Instacart is available.

Download Instacart Shopper on iOS

Download Instacart Shopper on Google Play

4. DoorDash

If you like being a food delivery driver, DoorDash is a great option to pick up delivery jobs and make a good amount of money. You can find the information to start working for DoorDash on their website, and then download the app to begin working in your area. You earn money by driving to restaurants to pick up orders and then driving to the delivery location to drop them off.

You can set your hours and work when you want, making it the perfect gig if you want flexibility.

Download DoorDash Dasher on iOS

Download DoorDash Dasher on Google Play

5. Rakuten

Rakuten is another excellent cashback app, offering cashback on hundreds of brands like Target, Walmart, Macy’s, and more. So, just by shopping, you can earn what you spend, making for a simple way to get paid for your purchases.

You can use Rakuten for both online shopping and in-store. For in-store cash back, you’ll need to add your credit or debit card to get started.

Download Rakuten on iOS

Download Rakuten on Google Play

6. Swagbucks

Swagbucks is one of the more popular survey reward apps out there. All you need to do to begin using the app is create an account, and from there, you can find surveys or tasks to participate in, which will provide you with Swagbucks.

Once you have enough of these, you can redeem them for gift card rewards for many brands.

Download Swagbucks on iOS

Download Swagbucks on Google Play

7. Roadie Driver

Roadie Driver is an app that allows you to deliver goods from stores by picking them up from the store and dropping the packages off at the designated locations. You get paid per delivery, so the amount you earn depends on how quickly you can finish deliveries.

If you have a large truck or van, working through this app would be especially good for you as you could work any job no matter the delivery size. You can find the Roadie Driver requirements on their website.

Download Roadie Driver on iOS

Download Roadie Driver on Google Play

8. Instawork

The Instawork app allows you to find temporary jobs in your location, giving you a quick way to find employment without the commitment to any one place. All you have to do is find gig listings in the app, apply for them, and then you can work them if you are accepted.

The jobs available are typically hourly service or retail shifts within your area. This app is great if you’re looking for work that is entirely flexible around your schedule.

Download Instawork on iOS

Download Instawork on Google Play

9. Poshmark

Have tons of old clothes lying around that you’d like to get rid of? Signing up for Poshmark can help you turn those clothes into cash easily. Once you create an account, you can immediately begin listing clothing for people to buy. Poshmark is a great option for selling clothing as they take care of the shipping costs and make it extremely easy to get paid for your clothes right to your bank account.

There’s potential to make lots of cash through this app, especially if you have high-demand brands you want to sell.

Download Poshmark on iOS

Download Poshmark on Google Play

10. OfferUp

OfferUp is an app where you can sell things such as toys, clothes, furniture, electronics, and more. You can list your items so people in your area can view them and potentially buy them from you. Once someone buys something from you, all you have to do is meet up to make the transaction.

If you have a lot of stuff you no longer want or need, this is a great way to make money easily.

Download OfferUp on iOS

Download OfferUp on Google Play

11. Tasker by TaskRabbit

If you’re something of a handyman or jack of all trades, you may want to look into TaskRabbit to find gigs in your area. These can range anywhere from home improvements, delivery, furniture assembly, and more. Once you sign up to be a Tasker, you can view and take jobs posted on the app.

It’s a good way to make money on the side through odd jobs, as many people use the app to fulfill their needed tasks or errands.

Download Tasker on iOS

Download Tasker on Google Play

12. Upwork for Freelancers

Do you have a skill such as graphic design, writing, voice acting, or art? Upwork is a platform where you can use skills like these and more to find paid work. All you need to do is create a profile, add your information and background, and possibly a few examples of your work, and you can begin applying for jobs on the site.

Upwork is very active, and it’s very easy to find jobs and get paid once you are accepted for work.

Download Upwork for Freelancers on iOS

Download Upwork for Freelancers on Google Play

13. Lyft

Lyft is a ridesharing app that allows you to drive others to a destination and get paid. There are some requirements before you can start driving for Lyft, which you can find on their site, but it’s a great way to earn money. Once you sign up for Lyft and get accepted, you can download the app to begin taking jobs and earning money.

If you enjoy driving and are good with people, this could be a great side job to take on in your spare time.

Download Lyft Driver on iOS

Download Lyft Driver on Google Play

Earn More With These Apps

The free apps listed above vary in the amount of money you can earn through them, but they all provide easy and flexible ways to get paid. Whether you’re only looking to complete small tasks like answering surveys or more involved ones like delivery driving, you can make extra money for your everyday needs without much hassle.