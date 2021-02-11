Your Amazon Echo can be one of the most useful tools in your home. It can let you know of upcoming appointments, control smart home devices with just a few words, and even let you know when packages have arrived. But did you know it can play games?

Alexa is jam-packed with a ton of entertainment options that you can play alone or with friends and family. If you’re tired of the same stack of board games and in the mood to try something new, give Alexa a shot. From Deal or No Deal to Song Quiz, there are tons of games to play with Alexa.

The Best Games to Play with Alexa

There are many games officially included with Alexa, but you can also find more through the Alexa Skills options. Just open the Alexa app and tap the More option in the bottom-right corner, then choose Categories > Games & Trivia and look at the list of Skills available. This article is a guide to some of the best games we’ve encountered on Alexa.

Earplay places you into the role of a character in a radio drama. You can interact with other characters in the story and watch how the tale unfolds, with numerous stories to choose from. Be aware that not all of the stories are appropriate for children.

There are numerous options that are available for children too, including “You and the Beanstalk,” or “Jurassic World Revealed.” Adults may enjoy “Mr. Robot” or “Codename Cygnus.” There are also previews users can try out of upcoming stories, such as “Pugmire.”

WhereInTheWorld is a fun trivia game based entirely around geography. It ranges in difficulty from easy questions about the capital cities of countries to significantly harder questions such as what language is spoken where.

The game is easily approachable for anyone and ensures all players have fun while learning a little bit more about the fascinating planet we call home. It’s appropriate for all ages, with a decidedly educational slant to it.

Have you ever done an Escape Room before? Think of Escape the Room as an audio-only version of the game for Alexa. There are multiple levels and stages to try, each ranging in degree of difficulty. The game offers you contextual hints when you ask for them.

The premise is that you are stuck in a room. It’s up to you to escape by searching for useful items and solving puzzles that will help you find your way out. While it’s primarily a single-player game, any number of people can join in to help you solve the clues and find your way out.

There are five levels right now, but more will be added in the future. Best of all, Escape the Room supports English, French, German, Italian, and Spanish language options.

Song Quiz is the best game for music lovers on Alexa. If you fancy yourself a bit of a music historian, give this game a shot. The way it works is simple: Alexa will play a song from sometime in the past 60 years and challenge you to guess the name. You have to provide the correct title and artist for points.

Song Quiz includes pop music from every decade, with more music added on a regular basis. You can challenge your friends and family to live competitions or compete with players from across the country.

If you master the base game, there is a subscription service that provides you with thousands of additional songs, exclusive playlists, and new music added every month. It also gives you the option to sort music by much narrower terms, such as “2019 hits.”

Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? Is a classic television game show, and one that has humbled many a viewer. Either fifth grade students are geniuses, or education has gotten significantly more difficult than it used to be. If you’d like to take on the challenge yourself, Alexa has the perfect game for it.

You start answering questions from the first grade and then work your way up through the categories. Questions come from five school subjects: English, Math, Animal Science, Social Studies, and US Geography. You can play the game by yourself or team up with friends and family to find out who is the best at trivia.

If you get stuck, there is the option to cheat–but you can only do it once per game, so choose carefully.

Akinator is a bit like 20 questions. You will be challenged to think of a character, and Akinator will attempt to guess who you are thinking of by narrowing down the options. The questions will be yes or no answers, and after a certain number of questions the game will guess the character you have in mind.

Don’t be surprised if it gets the questions right. The Skill is surprisingly adept, and thanks to a clever bit of programming–and access to a massive database of knowledge–Akinator could guess nearly every character we thought of.

Solo Blackjack is exactly what it sounds like: a voice-powered round of Blackjack. Try your hand at beating the dealer. Alexa will narrate what’s going on at the table, including what cards are currently dealt. There are three stages of each game, including the betting stage, the hand stage, and settling the bet.

It’s definitely a solo game, but it’s a fun way to spend a few minutes when you need something to pass the time. You can even change the amount Alexa speaks by changing the “verbosity level.”

Alexa is a powerhouse of games. These seven options are just a few examples, but there are dozens of options available. Take the time to explore what Alexa can do and find games you can play with your entire family.