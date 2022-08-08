The ninth generation of Pokemon games were first announced during a Pokemon Presents presentation on February 27, 2022. These new games were revealed to be Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Since then, much more information has come out about the games, set to release on the Nintendo Switch on November 18th, 2022. This includes starter Pokemon, legendaries, characters, locations, and more.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet differ entirely from any previous Pokemon games. These latest games are fully open-world, a first for the franchise. However, many of the original hallmarks of the Pokemon games are still present, such as catching Pokemon, battling, trading, etc.

Table of Contents

This new direction of the Pokemon games is something fans have been dreaming about for a while, and has already been showcased in the spinoff game Pokemon Legends: Arceus to great acclaim.

In this article, we’ll walk you through everything we know so far about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet as the next generation of the Pokemon franchise.

What Are the New Pokemon?

Many new Pokemon have been announced and showcased for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Of most importance are the new starters, as well as the legendaries. For starter Pokemon, you’ll be able to choose from Sprigatito, a grass cat Pokemon, Fuecoco, a fire croc Pokemon, and Quaxly, a water duckling Pokemon.

The two new legendary Pokemon are Koraidon in Pokemon Scarlet and Miraidon in Pokemon Violet. In addition, a few other new Pokemon have been announced: Pawmi, an electric type; Lechonk, a normal type; and Smoliv, a grass, and normal type.

Who Are the New Characters?

Characters in the new games have been announced. They include the professors, who are different for each game, and your friend in the game, Nemona. The design for the main playable character was also released, and depending on which game you play, your character will be sporting a different outfit.

As far as the new professors go, if you play Pokemon Scarlet, you will meet Professor Sada. In Pokemon Violet, you’ll see Professor Turo. The games’ website states that “each is carrying out research into certain lore passed down in the region.”

What Is the Gameplay Like?

The most notable aspect of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is that it marks a transition into an open-world RPG. This means players can freely explore the in-game world as they wish. This is much different from the previous games, where exploration of the world was confined to where you were in the game’s storyline. This is very similar to the spinoff Pokemon title, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, which was also open-world.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will also include a multiplayer mode, allowing up to four other players to join you in adventure. According to the website, you can “explore various locations of the region in these games with other players.”

Despite these new additions to the series, the games will still include gameplay features near and dear to the Pokemon series, such as catching, trading, and battling.

Where Do the Games Take Place?

The new games will be set in a never before seen region. While the name of the new region is unknown for now, what is for sure is that it’s going to be expansive. Since Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be the first games to embrace open-world gameplay, there will be plenty to explore and discover at the player’s own pace.

Nothing yet has been released that explicitly details the newest Pokemon series region. Still, the games’ trailer shows general aspects of the world. For example, the region looks inspired by Spain, which is supported by the Spanish-inspired names of Pokemon, and the appearance of stucco-style houses in the trailer.

Other regions within the Pokemon games have also been inspired by real-world countries, such as Unova and Alola being based on U.S. locations and Kalos being inspired by France.

How Much Will The Games Cost?

A digital version of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet can be preordered for $59.99. The double pack is available at participating retailers and on the Pokemon World website. Additionally, you can preorder the digital version for $119.99.

For preorders, go to Target, Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop retailers.

Explore The Newest World of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet mark an exciting point in the franchise’s history as the first main-series open-world games. As with most Pokemon games, they’re designed to appeal to long-time fans and newcomers to the series. These two games are worth getting excited about with all their new features and designs, keeping the Pokemon series fresh.