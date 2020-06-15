Is PlayStation Now Worth It?

Game streaming services have grown in popularity, but few have the impact of Xbox Games Pass. Sony tried to compete with PlayStation Now, but the initial version of the service left a lot to be desired. Between the high price point, performance issues, and smaller library, PlayStation Now had its share of critics.

The PlayStation Now service has seen changes in recent years. These changes have made people re-evaluate whether PlayStation Now is worth it. Between an improved library, lowered price, and huge performance improvements, PlayStation Now is definitely worth it.

If you are a certain kind of player, that is. This review looks at the game library, performance, and more of PlayStation Now to help you decide whether it is worth trying out for yourself or not.

PlayStation Now Has Over 800 Games

PlayStation Now has games from the PS2, PS3, and PS4 era. It’s a great choice for players that want to explore classic titles from past consoles. The PlayStation 2 and PlayStation 3 games are only available via streaming, but changes to the service have reduced the lag that previously rendered many of the games unplayable.

With a strong enough connection, you can play almost any title without lag getting in your way. Even if your connection isn’t great, titles like Dark Cloud 2 are perfectly playable even with a bit of lag. You’ll just want to avoid shooters, as the lag on those can cause shots not to register.

The collection of games is updated each month, but the pickings for older games is a bit slim. The PlayStation 2 titles are particularly limited, but there are several major games worth checking out including Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life and Red Faction.

The PlayStation 3 titles include several RPGs including entries from the Atelier series and the Batman: Arkham Asylum trilogy, as well as BioShock.

The PlayStation 4 dominates the service, but that is often a mark in the plus column for gamers that want to play modern games that may be a few years old. PlayStation Now has begun to carry much newer games for a limited time, allowing subscribers to check out titles like Metro Exodus and Just Cause 4.

If your connection isn’t great but you want to try out the PS4 titles, there’s good news: You can download them directly to your hard drive and play them without any lag at all. This option is only available for PS4 games, though.

You Can Stream PlayStation Now Games To PC

If you are a PC player but you want to see what the fuss is all about with PlayStation games, you can now stream PlayStation Now games to PC. It’s a great way to experience titles you might have missed before. You’ll need a compatible controller (preferably a DualShock 4) to play the games, however.

The minimum recommended speed for PS Now is a 5 Mbps download speed, but faster is better. Make sure you have as little ping as possible, as well. Try to use an Ethernet cable to establish a direct connection to reduce lag.

PlayStation Now Is $9.99 Per Month

Previously, PS Now charged $19.99 per month. Though that isn’t necessarily a bad price point, other streaming services charge less. Xbox Games Pass only charges $9.99 per month for the console version and $14.99 for the console and PC version.

With that in mind, Sony adjusted their price point and now charges only $9.99 per month for PS Now, making it a much more attractive prospect for gamers. It also gives players a seven-day free trial to try the service out and decide for themselves if it’s worth keeping.

Is PlayStation Now Worth It?

If you had asked this question even a year ago, the answer would have been a resounding “no.” Now, though? Sony slashed the price of the service in October of last year and has ramped up the addition of games to the service. Each month, PlayStation Now gets a little better.

While it’s still a long way from competing with Xbox Games Pass, PlayStation Now is on the right path. If the library continues to grow and becomes more curated (much like the Games Pass library), PS Now will be a contender for a must-have streaming service.

The free trial makes it worth checking out, if nothing else. It doesn’t take much. All you need is a PlayStation Network account with a registered form of payment, a DualShock 4 controller, an active PS Now subscription (or the free trial), and an active broadband connection. Give it a shot for seven days and see what you think.

If you want to play PS2, PS3, and PS4 games with no commitment, then PlayStation Now is definitely worth it.