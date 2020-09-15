FPS games are some of the most widely-played games in the world. With FPS titles known to virtually everyone, like Call of Duty or Overwatch, you might notice a bit of a price tag, not only for buying the game itself but sometimes also for microtransactions.

However, if you still want to get in on all the action an FPS game provides without spending a penny, there are FPS browser based games that can be just as fun to play. Though they may not have the same level of graphics quality or speed, you’ll find yourself getting the same edge-of-your-seat thrill as more popular games out there.

Thankfully, all you need to play these games is a computer and a good internet connection. For a good majority of these games, your computer doesn’t even have to be that powerful. So as long as you have these basic necessities, you’re ready to play.

If you want the fun of an FPS game without the toll they can take on your computer, Krunker is the FPS browser game for you. The graphics are stylized yet simple so that the game looks good without giving your PC too much work to do.

This game is also multiplayer, so you and others online can explore multiple original maps. You can also choose from many different classes, each with their respective weapons and playstyles.

Over time, you can level up your classes to gain access to better weapons. With all the fast-paced action this game has already, this just helps with keeping you invested in the game.

This is a unique game among other browser FPS games. Superhot is a full game you can download for PC, but the makers of the game also created a demo version that is browser-based.

The game has a sci-fi feel and includes an intriguing storyline where you control time with your movements. The graphics are very original but should also be easy on your computer. And, if you decide you really enjoy playing this game’s demo, you can find it on Steam for your PC or as a VR game.

One of the games that started it all was Wolfenstein 3D. If you’re looking for a more retro gameplay experience, this one is exactly what you need. Hailed as the grandfather of modern-day FPS, it sets you up with all the essentials of the genre.

You play as prisoner in a world where WWII Nazi Germany has taken over, and you must escape a Nazi hideout. The graphics are just as they were when the game first released, technically a 2D game but made to look 3D through visual illusions and clever programming.

If you want to relive the past of FPS gaming, this is the best one available to play online right now.

You might have noticed all the hype surrounding battle-royale style games. If you want to get in on this craze, Mini Royale 2 is a great FPS browser game to try out. You play on a small scale of 10 other players, and your objective is to be the last one standing.

The graphics are very distinct and colorful, almost looking like legos. This game also has some great fast-paced gameplay, while still running well on any computer. Despite the small user base, you should still find this game keeps your interest for as long as you play it.

If you’re looking for a game like Counter-Strike, you’ve found it. Global Strike is nearly the exact same as the older version of Counter-Strike, yet allows you to play the game in a browser. The graphics are pretty outdated, but there’s a strong player base and it’s still just as enjoyable.

There are multiple modes you can play in such as capture the flag, team deathmatch, and even a zombie mode. This keeps the game interesting with every new round. However, there are some difficulties with lag in this game. But if you really want to play a game similar to Counter-Strike in your browser, this is the closest you’ll find.

If sci-fi shooters are more your speed, Warmerise is the best sci-fi FPS game you can find to play on a browser. There are some great weapons at your disposal to play with, as you go head-to-head with other players from either the Red or Blue faction.

You choose which faction you want to join before you play, and fight among others in order to get higher in rank. The graphics, as in most of these browser games, aren’t anything special, but the unique concept and gameplay makes up for it.

Another classic FPS game is the Quake franchise. Quake III Arena is a retro game that helped the FPS genre gain so much of its popularity. And now, you can easily play it in your browser. Open Arena is a clone of the Quake III Arena game which allows you to start a server and play with others.

If retro gaming is your thing, you will definitely love this game. However, as it is an old game, the graphics are outdated and the controls might feel clunky. But it’s great to play if you’re looking for some FPS nostalgia.

This is a team-based FPS game taking place entirely in a browser. You play with your team throughout maps in different objective-based tasks like capture the flag, search and destroy, deathmatch, and more.

However, the graphics in this game are less than stellar, and it might be hard to find other players to create a team with. But if you want to play a game similar to that of Call of Duty or Counter-Strike, this would be the best one for you.