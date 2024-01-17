Cool camping gadgets can make your camping trip even more fun. We’ve made a list of the best smart camping gadgets you should take next time you venture into the great outdoors. These gadgets mix nature with smart stuff, making camping safer and much more comfortable. We tried to cover the best camping gadgets out there, from clever cooking gear and portable AC to a tiny cam to help you capture the best moments of the trip.

The Must-Have Smart Camping Gadgets For Your Next Adventure

Whether you’re a seasoned camper or just dipping your toes into outdoorsy activities, you probably already know that a comfortable camping trip needs more than just a water bottle and a sleeping bag.

At the very least, you want to bring some comfortable camping chairs to sit around the fire pit, a camping stove for cooking, and maybe even a coffee maker. Some other essentials include a headlamp, a first aid kit, a pocket knife, and a power bank to keep your cell phone alive.

Check out the following smart gadgets that will make your next camping trip even more fun.

1. FirePit+ by BioLite

Imagine the joy of gathering around a crackling campfire amid nature’s beauty. Don’t want to struggle with igniting the fire and dealing with its aftermath? Then, the BioLite FirePit+ is the must-have camping gadget for you!

BioLite, a brand focused on off-grid solutions, created a FirePit+ – a portable gadget to help you turn any place into a campfire. FirePit+ is a battery-powered grill/BBQ/fire pit device that offers a traditional campfire’s warmth, aroma, and ambiance without the usual hassles of fanning flames and smoke-filled faces.

This portable fire pit has a built-in fan system that overcomes the typical firestarter challenges and helps to keep your campfire almost smokeless. You can use charcoal and wood; the fan will help you start the fire, so you don’t have to deal with hazardous fire-starting liquids or paper.

You can use the free BioLite app to control the fan and your fire, but that’s not the end. The 12,800mAh USB rechargeable power pack can also charge your devices if your phone’s battery is running low.

The FirePit+ is a perfect camping device that will help you cook your food comfortably during outdoor adventures and create an ideal atmosphere when the sun goes down. If you want something more portable and practical, check out the BioLite CampStove 2+ portable camping stove.

Price: from $224.98 for the FirePit+ only or $348.71 for the FirePit Essentials kit with a durable carrying bag, protective ground mat, and a stainless steel fire poker.

2. Tiny Repel Mosquito Repellent by FLEXTAIL Gear

Mosquitoes and horse flies can ruin any camping adventure. That’s why a mosquito repellent should be #1 on your outdoor gear list. But what if we told you that you can get a smart mosquito repellent gadget that also functions as a lantern and a power bank?

Flextail created Tiny Repel – a 3-in-1 solution to repel mosquitoes, as well as charge your gadgets and bring light into your campsite. It is designed with a rechargeable battery and accommodates two repellent mats for heightened mosquito protection. To activate the mats, you simply need to turn the gadget on. It takes about two minutes before you feel the differences and see the mosquitos disappear.

Tiny Repel has a camping mode — where it forms a 10-foot safeguard around you by heating the repellant mats to 110℃, which can last for 10 hours, and an outdoor mode for broader area coverage, which lasts for about 7 hours on a full battery charge.

The basic kit comes with ten repellent mats, enough for five nights if you use two each night, but you can buy more separately on the website.

The repellent works very well inside the tent or when there’s no strong wind outside. It’s not as effective with horseflies as with mosquitos, but it’ll make your life easier.

Tiny Repel has a built-in 4800mAh battery and a USB-C port, which allows you to charge your gadgets. With a double press on the button, you can activate the lantern function and use one of the four modes available: 50, 100, 200, and 400 lumens.

It’s fantastic that Flextail thought of many ways to place the Tiny Repel near your campsite. There’s a carabiner hook on top of the gadget to hang it near your hammock, a magnet on the bottom, and a little tripod that you can get as an add-on if you need to place it above the ground.

Price: from $49.99 on the FLEXTAIL Gear website and $46.98 on Amazon.

3. BLUETTI AC60 Portable Power Station

Our next pick may seem to belong in a guide about off-grid living rather than camping gear, but we’re here to prove you wrong. A portable power station is a lifesaver on any camping trip, as it can make your stay much more comfortable and safe thanks to the ability to charge your gadgets and maintain your connection with the outside world.

The Bluetti AC60 is a perfect candidate for a power station to throw into your car before your next adventure.

The AC60 model makes for an excellent companion on your adventurous escapades or remote camping trips due to its compact design, substantial power output, and the option to expand from 400Wh to a remarkable 2000Wh (with the addition of a second battery). On top of that, the AC60 is TP65 splashproof, which means it can withstand light rain, and you don’t have to worry about spilling liquids on it.

If you’re going on a prolonged camping trip, you can also bring a solar panel. The AC60 has a total solar input capacity of 200W and can be fully charged using solar energy in just a few hours.

The AC60 measures a modest 29 x 20.5 x 23.4cm and features a foldable handle, making it easy to pack and bring. It weighs about 18.9 lbs, which isn’t ultralight. You can easily carry it to and from your car, but probably not much further, especially if you bring more things on your trip. So it’s more suitable for car camping than wild backcountry adventures.

The station’s total capacity is 403Wh, which is enough to charge your “communications” gadgets like smartphones, tablets, and laptops multiple times. A 100W device would last over 3 hours on charge using one of the USB ports. However, an AC device would drain the battery much quicker, so if you’re planning to charge any appliances like a cooking stove or an espresso machine, it’s best to have a solar panel with you or be ready to charge the power station from your car battery.

Another awesome feature that will improve your camping experience is a large LED panel light at the back of the unit. It’s a practical solution for needing light on a camping trip, and it’s bright enough to light your campsite at night. Make sure to activate the DC output before turning on the light.

Price: $699 on the Bluetti website and on Amazon.

4. Max Pump 2 Pro Air Pump by FLEXTAIL Gear

Max Pump 2 Pro is another multi-tool by Flextail Gear that made it onto our list of the best smart camping gear to bring to your next adventure. It’s compact, lightweight, serves multiple purposes, and has a great battery life.

If you plan to spend more than one night outdoors, you must have strong lungs or get an outdoor air pump that can pump up any inflatable air product in a minute.

This tiny gadget weighs only 5.6ox (160g), so you can easily carry it in your pocket. The pump comes with several nozzles, making it a versatile air pump compatible with most brands. You can inflate your camping mats, air bed, inflatables, and even a pack raft.

You can also use this mighty gadget to deflate your air products, which is sometimes a more tedious process than inflating them. Mac Pump 2 Pro is also compatible with vacuum bags, which is another way to save space while camping or traveling.

The pump features a built-in rechargeable 3600mAh lithium battery charged via a USB-C cable. A single full charge empowers you to inflate and deflate a pack raft for up to 10 cycles. The IP55 water-resistant rating means you can use your pump in damp conditions without worrying about spilling liquid.

Aside from inflating and deflating, the Max Pump 2 Pro can be a source of light. Depending on your mode, you can get from 50 to 400 lumens out of it and up to 12 hours of light at the maximum brightness setting.

Finally, this multi-tool can be used as an emergency charger for your smartphone — a nifty feature for iPhone lovers.

Price: $42.99 on the FLEXTAIL Gear website and $46.98 on Amazon.

5. TREBLAB HD77 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Everything’s better with music, and camping is no exception. For those looking for an affordable portable Bluetooth speaker, we recommend looking at HD77 model by Treblab.

The HD77 is a small, well-built portable Bluetooth speaker, perfect for your next outdoor adventure. It’s compact and has a removable carrying strap and a carabiner clip, so you can easily attach the speaker to your bag and take it wherever you go.

The design and build of this speaker will remind you of the JBL’s Flip series, such as the JBL Flip 5 and Flip 6. The HD77 is also rated IPX6 for water resistance, ensuring it can withstand direct contact with water for up to three minutes. This feature gives you peace of mind when you use it outdoors, even in wet conditions.

One of the best features of this speaker is the 360-degree design, which provides a wide and immersive soundstage. You can place it anywhere on your campsite, enjoy music around the campfire, or watch a movie with friends.

Aside from the lightweight design, build, and 360-degree music, the other important reason for getting this speaker would be its low price. Treblab specializes in budget solutions for music lovers, and the HD77 model is one of them.

So, are there any drawbacks? The HD77 has its limitations, of course. It lacks a thumpy low bass and doesn’t get very loud. But who wants a booming sound when enjoying nature and your surroundings?

Price: from $69.97 on Amazon.

6. POWERADD PRO PD 20 W Portable Charger

If a power station is too much for you, the next best alternative is to bring a portable charger or a power bank on your trip. The PowerAdd Pro Power Bank is a great choice if you’re looking for an affordable, fast-charging, 20,000mAh power source.

The PowerAdd Pro can fully charge most phones two to three times and features two fast charging ports. While it’s not the smallest power bank at 7.87 x 1.97 x 1.18 inches and a weight of 13 ounces, you can still easily carry it in your bag or pocket. It’s also not very slim, but with the bigger size comes more power.

The power bank comes with a USB-C to USB-A cable for convenient charging. With its 20W USB-C Power Delivery port and USB-A Quick Charge port, you can enjoy fast recharging for two devices at the same time.

The PowerAdd Pro is best suited for charging phones and tablets due to the power delivery capacity limited to 20W. However, the 20,000mAh capacity is more than sufficient for daily use.

The 20W USB-C power delivery port supports fast charging compatible with Android phones and iPhones with a USB-C lightning cable. So if your group of friends all have different types of phones, they can still use your PowerAdd power bank to top up their phones. The USB-A Quick Charge port is primarily designed for fast-charging Android phones but can also be used with non-quick charge devices.

Price: $29.99 on Amazon.

7. TREBLAB XR700 Wireless Sports Earbuds:

If you’re camping in a big group, only some people’s musical tastes may align. But what if you can’t imagine a day without listening to your favorite tunes?

We recommend grabbing a pair of sports earbuds with you, like the Treblab XR700. While every earphone brand is now focused on creating the best true wireless earbuds packed with the latest technology and active noise cancelation, we recommend sticking with something simpler but more effective for camping.

The Treblab XR700 is a pair of sports headphones that stands out from the competition with its unique ear hook design. These headphones prioritize comfort and offer a superior fit to other athletic headphones in the same price range. You can move around, jump, and even run in them without worrying about losing your earbuds.

In terms of aesthetics, the XR700 has a sleek and minimalistic look, with a predominantly black color and subtle red highlights. Each earbud is slightly larger than usual and is connected to a black console with the Treblab name etched along its side.

The controls are made as physical buttons, which is a plus for their reliability, and you don’t want to waste time fiddling with touch controls when you’re on a hike.

Despite their larger size, the XR700 earbuds remain lightweight, weighing just two ounces. The ear tips are angled and easy to insert into your ears. The cable connecting the earbuds is flattened to prevent tangling, making them easy to handle and store.

The XR700 comes with an IPX7 certification, meaning the earbuds are water-resistant and can withstand a couple of feet of submersion. While not recommended for complete water immersion, these headphones are shower-friendly.

With a maximum battery life of approximately nine hours, the XR700 offers above-average usage time for athletic earbuds. The slightly larger size and weight contribute to this extended battery life, making frequent recharging less necessary.

The ear-tips of the XR700 provide a layer of passive noise cancellation of around 11dB, but the noise isolation improves significantly when music is playing. Besides, you don’t want to cancel the outside noise when camping or hiking.

The XR700 may seem like an average pair of headphones with today’s technology. However, they’re the perfect pair of earphones for camping trips. The price tag of under $40 only adds to the headphones’ appeal.

Price: from 39.97 on Amazon.

8. Insta360 Go 3

The final addition to our list is the latest tiny camera by Insta360 – the Go 3.

The Insta360 Go 3 is the perfect companion for your camping trip. It weighs just 1.2oz (35g), has a super compact design, and will fit in any pocket without adding unnecessary bulk to your camping gear.

The upgraded 2.7K lens allows you to capture stunning, high-quality footage of your outdoor adventures, whether with friends or on your own. Thanks to a new magnet pendant accessory, you can use the Go 3 to film completely hands-free and in POV mode. You can film unique footage and then relive your adventures long after they’re finished by rewatching it at home.

One notable improvement is that the Go 3 does not overheat. This means you can record for extended periods without worrying about the camera shutting down.

There are plenty of things to cover with this camera, so watch out for our team’s full detailed review of the Go 3. Otherwise, we recommend bringing the coolest Insta360 Go 3 camera to your next camping trip to document all the crazy things you experience in the wild.

Price: from $379.99 on the Insta360 website.

Time to Organize Your Next Camping Trip

From practical tools to innovative gadgets, the right gear can make a big difference to your next adventure. So, gear up with these top smart camping gadgets and embark on your next outdoor adventure.