After the lockdowns and working from home, I bet you’re trying to spend as much time outside as possible. No matter what kind of outdoor activity you’ve got planned – a solo hike, a yoga session, or a road trip with friends – it’s best to bring your music with you.

We tested some popular music gadgets for you to pick from on your next adventure. Whether you’re craving to spend some alone time in nature or want to have a blast surrounded by other people and good sound, you’ll find a music gadget on our list that will help you achieve your goal.

Table of Contents

The Best Music Gadgets to Take On Your Next Adventure

If you’re someone who can’t live without music, the following gadgets will help you bring your playlist to any adventure of your choice.

Price: $79.99

The first one on our list is Anker Soundcore Life P3 noise-canceling earbuds. Life P3 is the latest addition to the line of wireless earbuds from Anker, and they’re perfect for bringing along with your music wherever you go.

What we love about it

The main selling point of the Life P3 is its battery life. Life P3 lasts an impressive 7 hours on a single charge, which you can extend by another 35 hours by using the charging case. That means you can use them for extended periods on your trip.

The Life P3 is extra portable. These earphones are one of the few pairs that fit people with smaller ears perfectly and don’t fall out when they’re moving around or running. The charging case is also compact and can fit easily in your jeans pocket.

These earphones are one of the few pairs that fit people with smaller ears perfectly and don’t fall out when they’re moving around or running. The charging case is also compact and can fit easily in your jeans pocket. You don’t have to splash out on the Life P3 either. With a price tag under $100, they’re good quality and affordable earbuds.

Verdict: Best All-Purpose Earbuds

Price: $149.95

The JBL Reflect Mini NC are truly wireless, waterproof earbuds with active noise canceling.

What we love about it

IPX7 rating makes these earbuds waterproof and sweatproof. If there’s a chance of getting wet on your hike, you can take the Reflect Mini NC with you without worrying about ruining them.

These are genuinely “designed for movement.” The in-ear horns that cover the earbuds ensure that they don’t fall out no matter how fast you move.

Active noise canceling helps you stay alert without interrupting your music.

The sound quality brought by JBL is superb.

The Reflect Mini NC will surely motivate you to keep going and go that extra mile on your next run.

Verdict: Best for a Solo Sports Adventure

Price: $89.95

The Gravastar Sirius Pro are gaming earbuds. And you can take it with you to impress your colleagues and friends.

What we love about it

These earbuds look like something straight from Cyberpunk. If there are geeks around you, they’ll be impressed by the look and design of the Sirius Pro.

Not only do they look great, but they sound great too. Thanks to the built-in DSP audio algorithms, they deliver strong bass and 3D surround sound. Depending on what you’re using them for, you can switch between the 3 play modes: Music, Gaming, and Movie.

Sirius Pro earbuds come with a HipHop necklace. If you don’t have pockets, you can still take them with you and wear the earbuds around your neck.

The charging case has a bottle opener integrated into it.

Verdict: Best for an Outing with Your Colleagues

Price: $69.95

The JBL Clip 4 is an ultra-portable Bluetooth speaker made for outdoorsy adventures. It’s small but powerful and has a handy carabiner clip that you can use to attach the speaker to your gear or backpack.

What we love about it

JBL Clip 4 has an IP67 rating which means it’s waterproof and dustproof. You can take this speaker with you into the pool or throw it into the snow, and it will keep blasting your music.

At 0.53lbs, the Clip 4 is extra light and portable. The speaker has convex rubber buttons that you can feel and use without looking at them.

Clip 4 delivers much more volume, sound clarity, and bass than you would expect from a speaker of this size.

The JBL Clip 4 works especially well with solo adventures and hiking trips when music can be a great source of entertainment, but you still want to be aware of your surroundings.

Verdict: Best for a Solo Hiking Trip

Price: $109.99

If you’re looking for a bit more sound and bass than a small portable speaker can provide, the best Bluetooth speaker for you is the Anker Motion Boom.

It provides distortion-free stereo sound, making it the perfect music gadget to take with you if you’re going on a road trip with friends.

What we love about it

Motion Boom is IPX7 waterproof, and it floats. You don’t have to panic if you accidentally drop it in a swimming pool.

Thumping bass & stereo sound guarantee you incredible sound quality.

The 10,000 mAh battery delivers up to 24 hours of playtime on a single charge.

You get all of these impressive specs for a bargain price.

The Anker Motion Boom is a great Bluetooth speaker all around, perfect for bringing to any sort of group gathering, whether it’s a camping trip or a picnic at the park.

Verdict: Best for a Road Trip with Friends

Price: $24.99

If you’re going on a more extended trip, it might be wise to bring a power bank with you to keep devices charged. The Anker PowerCore 10000mAh Power Bank can be handy.

What we love about it

The PowerCore power bank is small and light so that it won’t take up too much space in your luggage.

Thanks to the high-speed charging feature, you can charge your devices faster.

The 10000mAh is enough to charge 2 Android phones almost fully, or 1.5 new iPhones.

Verdict: Best for Staying Connected on Your Trip

Price: $19.99

If you’re using a power bank or a power station, you might want to consider pairing that up with a lightning charging cable like the Anker Powerline III Flow. Using this cable, you can charge your devices 3 times faster than using your standard charging cable.

What we love about it

Thanks to the 100W max output, this cable can charge anything from your earbuds to a laptop.

The Powerline II Flow is super soft to touch and is tangle-free.

This cable is also stronger than ordinary charging cables. It has a 25000 bend lifespan, meaning it can handle rough conditions.

Verdict: Best for Those Who Don’t Like Wasting Their Time

Let us know in the comments below if you have a favorite gadget you like to travel with and find useful.