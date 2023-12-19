Selfie sticks are mobile phone accessories that make smartphone photography and videography versatile. Here, we recommend the best selfie sticks that work with most Android phones out there.

What to Look For in an Android Selfie Stick

You’re scrolling through Instagram, envious of those epic selfies and group photos where everything looks perfect. You’re thinking, “I want to up my selfie game too!” Before you rush off to Amazon or your local gadget store, let’s chat about what you need to look for in a selfie stick—especially if you’re Team Android.

Table of Contents

Does It Work with My Phone?

First things first, make sure the selfie stick and your Android phone are going to be besties. Even though many sticks say they work with iPhones and Androids, you want to avoid ending up with something that snubs your Samsung. Check that compatibility list!

Is It Easy to Use?

Remember when you had to stretch your arm to take a selfie awkwardly? If you get a Bluetooth selfie stick, those days are over. Look for one with a rechargeable battery, so you’re not hunting for those weird, tiny batteries at the worst moment.

Is It Portable?

You’ll want something that can stretch out to capture more of that excellent background. But you also need it to fold up enough to fit in your bag. Even better? Grab a 3 in 1 selfie stick that works as a selfie stick, a tripod, or a phone holder.

Don’t Skimp on Quality

Sure, you can find selfie sticks that are as cheap as chips. But you get what you pay for. Opt for one made of aluminum alloy; it’s lightweight but won’t snap in half when capturing that once-in-a-lifetime shot. Remember that you’re trusting an expensive smartphone with your stick!

The More, the Merrier

If you’re adventurous, you may be vlogging or own a GoPro. Find a stick that lets you mount different gadgets. Some come with nifty tripod legs or ball joints that angle the shot.

Let There Be Light!

We’re not all blessed with perfect selfie lighting wherever we go. Some selfie sticks have a built-in ring light or even a fill light. Imagine not having to find that sweet spot in the room with perfect lighting—you can bring it!

Look no further if you’re searching for a selfie stick that’s practically the Swiss Army knife of photography. This baby is a 3-in-1 wonder—an extendable selfie stick, a tripod, and a Bluetooth remote control. All this is fused into one sleek, black design that gives off an air of premium quality.

This is not your run-of-the-mill plastic gadget; it’s crafted from aviation-grade aluminum alloy, making it light and sturdy. The extendable arm gives you the confidence to capture that daring angle without worrying about your phone taking a nosedive.

The Bluetooth remote? You can detach it for those group shots, but its battery life is impressive. One full charge lets you snap up to 15,000 photos. And with a range of 33 feet, you could pretty much conduct your photo shoot from across the room.

The 270-degree rotatable phone holder allows you to go either portrait or landscape. Plus, it fits devices up to 3.54 inches wide, making it compatible with Android phones and even some phablets.

For portability, you can fold it down to 7.7 inches, and it’s pocket-sized. But when you need that reach, it stretches up to 31.3 inches, like going from Peter Dinklage to Yao Ming in a heartbeat.

So, if you’re serious about stepping up your selfie game on Android, the ATUMTEK Selfie Stick Tripod is a must-have.

The BZE Selfie Stick is a behemoth that stretches out to a towering 40 inches but also knows when to keep it compact at just 8 inches. If you’re out to capture life’s moments in all their glory, this is your tool of choice. It’s a best-seller for a reason!

Its seamless blend of a selfie stick and tripod sets this apart. Yep, it’s another 3-in-1 deal, but the BZE takes versatility to a new level. One moment, you’re holding it; the next, it’s standing on its own, no hands needed. Ideal for both selfies and steady video capturing, it’s a YouTuber’s dream gadget.

The remote shutter is a nifty addition. With a range of up to 33 feet, you can be your own director, and this little remote can take over 1,000+ photos before calling it quits. Not as much as the ATUMTEK by far, but still more than enough for most people. It works with Android and iOS, making it a universal remote for nearly all smartphones. And if you’re into heavier photography gear, it even fits DSLR cameras (and SLRs if you still use them) thanks to its universal 1/4-inch screw.

As far as the build goes, it’s a blend of aluminum alloy and ABS plastic. It’s not quite the Iron Man suit of selfie sticks, but it’s sturdy and light at the same time. It weighs just 7 ounces, so you can easily chuck it into your bag and forget it’s even there—until you need it.

If you think “selfie stick” is synonymous with “clunky” or “hard to manage,” the Vproof Monopod Selfie Stick will change your tune. This Amazon’s Choice product has finesse that most monopods could only dream of. Reasonably priced, this little gadget punches well above its weight.

It’s quite the chameleon, from its “magic pipe” compactness to its sleek 26-inch extension. Just 6.5 inches when folded, you can easily tuck it away in your pocket and forget about it—until you stumble upon that perfect selfie backdrop. And don’t let its lightweight, 4.8-ounce build fool you; it’s constructed of aviation-grade aluminum alloy, which means it’s as sturdy as they come.

Battery life can be a downer on many selfie sticks, but not this one. Powered by a high-quality 65 mAh button battery, you get 20-25 hours of shooting time, equating to approximately 10,000 selfies. Yes, you read that right: 10,000 selfies. And if you’re not much of a shutterbug, a single battery will last you over a month on standby.

So, whether you’re an Instagram influencer, a selfie fan, or just someone who likes capturing the moment with zero fuss, the Vproof Monopod Selfie Stick is your lightweight, easy-to-use, and super versatile companion. Plus, given its replaceable battery and solid construction, it’s an investment that’ll stick around.

At first glance, the Bluehorn All-in-One 40-inch Aluminum Alloy Selfie Stick seems like another addition to the ever-growing family of selfie sticks. However, look a little closer, and you’ll realize it’s a piece of tech that deserves a place in your photography arsenal. Priced competitively and praised in numerous reviews, it makes its mark effortlessly.

This isn’t just a selfie stick—it’s a chameleon of gadgetry. The most compelling feature is its 2-in-1 design, effortlessly transitioning between a selfie stick and a tripod. The Aluminum alloy construction ensures it won’t easily succumb to the elements or the wear and tear of your adventurous lifestyle. It’s essentially a Jack-of-all-trades but without sacrificing quality in any department.

Are you a fan of capturing that perfect group photo where everyone is in the frame? This device can extend up to 40 inches, allowing you to capture more than faces—think background landscapes and architectural landmarks. When you’re done, it retracts to a pocket-friendly 7.9 inches. No need for a separate bag; it will slide right into your pocket.

The Bluehorn features a built-in rechargeable lithium battery, eliminating the hassle of constantly swapping out dead batteries. Couple that with a wireless remote control shutter that works up to 33 feet away, and you have a device that’s not just smart but also energy-efficient. The stick will work with your handset whether you’re using an Android or an Apple iPhone.

This is a selfie stick and a tripod. It solves the eternal dilemma of choosing between a hand-held device for those “caught in the moment” selfies and a stable tripod for more composed shots.

You can easily switch between the two modes to suit your needs, offering versatility that is indispensable in today’s fast-paced, multi-platform world.

The wireless remote shutter lets you snap photos or start recording videos up to 30 feet away. No more frantic dashes; pose and click.

Compatibility issues are virtually non-existent with this device. The universal phone holder accommodates a wide range of smartphones, and the 1/4-inch screw thread makes it compatible with most digital and action cameras. Whether you’re a Team iPhone or an Android lover, this tripod covers you.

The selfie stick tripod is constructed from heavy-duty aluminum, promising durability while remaining lightweight. With non-skid tripod feet and quick flip locks, it provides the stability you need to capture crystal-clear shots. Extend it to an astounding length of 62 inches to include everyone and everything in your frame.

When you purchase this product, you’re not just getting a selfie stick but investing in a complete photography kit. The tripod selfie stick, a universal phone holder, a GoPro adapter, and a Bluetooth remote are in the box.

The UBeesize Selfie Stick Tripod offers excellent value for money. With over 79,000 positive ratings on Amazon, the reviews speak for themselves. So make room in your gadget drawer for this all-in-one marvel, and start capturing memories like a pro.