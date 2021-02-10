Getting the perfect gift can be hard. Maybe there’s no such thing as a “perfect gift.” Maybe there is. What’s important, however, is that a gift should be something the receiver loves, or at least an item that aligns with their needs or interests.

Just like Christmas, exchanging gifts is also an important part of Valentine’s Day. While flowers, personalized cards, chocolates, and other items are cool, gadgets and accessories are more memorable. If your valentine works in tech or they’re generally tech-savvy, they’d definitely appreciate a new piece of tech.

This article contains 7 valentine gifts that we think your tech-savvy valentine would love. Check them out and let us know if you find something you like.

Great Valentine’s Day Gifts for the Techie You Love

1. Sony WH-1000XM4: For Music and Zoom Meetings

Everyone’s working from home now as well as communicating over video calls and watching Netflix movies in their leisure time. Give your lover the Sony WH-1000M4 (Sony WH XM4, for short) and they’ll remember you each time they pick up the headphones for Zoom meetings.

Not only is the price reasonable, but it’s also one of the best headphones with active noise cancellation (ANC) in the market right now—the creme de la creme of ANC headphones, if you will. The Sony WH XM4 retails for about $280 – $300.

2. Bose Alto Frames ($199): Not Your Regular Sunglasses

Looking for something unique that really stands out? How about a pair of fashionable sunglasses with built-in Bluetooth speakers and voice assistants (Siri and Google Assistant)? If that sounds like something that’d intrigue your partner, there’s no better time to get them the Bose Alto Frames than this Valentines.

The Bose Alto Frames is classy, stylish, easy to use (it comes with an app, by the way), and anyone would be glad to have them, particularly as a gift from the one they love.

3. Polaroid Originals OneStep+: Capture Moments of Love

DSLRs and other digital cameras are cool but Polaroid-style instant cameras and viewfinders are back in vogue. 2020 dealt everyone a blow and had us indoors. So if you and your significant other intend to travel on vacations this year, this camera would be a great companion.

It comes with a dual-lens system for portrait and landscape photography. The 1,100mAh built-in battery is also rated to last up to 60 hours on a full charge. Unlike other instant cameras on the market, this one comes with a companion app that you can connect to your (Android or iOS) smartphone via Bluetooth.

Asides from using the app as a remote trigger to capture images, you can also control other features of the camera (e.g. exposure, shutter speed, aperture, etc.) directly from your smartphone.

4. Nomodo Trio: 3 Gifts in 1

You’d agree that the best valentine gifts are the thoughtful and unique ones. If your partner chugs several cups of coffee or cans of energy drinks at their tech job, they’d definitely appreciate this device from Nomodo.

It’s a wireless charger, mug warmer, and drink cooler combined into one device. The plate on the Nomodo Trio is designed to keep liquid in mugs and canned beverages cold or warm. The charging dock, on the other hand, will charge any device that supports the Qi-compatible wireless charging standard.

The Nimodo Trio is pretty affordable (costs about $80), plus it ships with a free coffee cup out-of-the-box.

5. Fitbit Versa 3 Smartwatch: Every Second Counts

Honestly, smartwatches are totally worth it—as a gift for Valentine’s Day or other special occasions. Fitbit is a top smartwatch brand, and this product from its Versa series is one of the best smartwatches you can buy your techie partner.

It comes with two virtual assistants (Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa), a heart rate monitor, a menstrual health tracker, and a built-in microphone and speaker. The Fitbit Versa 3 is compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones—although iPhone/iPad cannot use the watch to make or receive hands-free calls.

The Fitbit Versa 3 is also decently priced. Considering the features it ships with and the smartwatch price of competing brands, the $199 price tag is reasonable.

6. AirPods Pro Max: Max Up Your Love

The AirPods Pro Max is a worthy piece of tech to gift your lover this valentine—if they don’t already own one. They’ll love it, particularly if they’re Apple fanatics with a collection of Apple devices. It’s the first-ever over-the-ear headphones from Apple, so it’s new, fresh, and not-so-cliche.

For $550, you’ll get the AirPods Pro Max, a smart carrying case (that preserves the headphones’ battery charge), and a lightning connector.

7. SAMTIAN Ring Light Kit: For the Creators

The popularity and use cases of ring lights grew with the pandemic that hit in 2020. Ring lights helped people look better in video meetings, YouTube tutorials, TikTok videos, and several social media challenges. If your partner often creates video content or makes countless video meetings while working from home, buy them a ring light.

We scoured the internet examining many ring light products and we found this kit by SAMTIAN to be top-tier. You can control the light’s brightness, saturation, and color in three ways: manually using the knob adjustments, via the Bluetooth-powered remote, or using the companion app on a smartphone.

There’s a phone holder and two padded carrying cases—one for the ring light and one for the 78-inch tripod. The SAMTIAN Ring Light Kit retails for about $150 on Amazon.

Celebrate Your Tech Love

Money can’t buy love, but it can buy your tech-savvy partner (or friends) a memorable valentine gift they love. If you don’t think your valentine would love any of the products mentioned above, you can buy them a robot vacuum cleaner, gift cards or subscriptions to their favorite music/movie streaming services, creative and productivity tools, etcetera. Ultimately, it’s the thought that counts.