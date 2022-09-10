For many, the kitchen is the place you spend a lot of your time. Finding ways to make kitchen tasks easier and quicker can be a huge help to free up portions of your day. One of the best investments you can make in your kitchen is to switch to smart kitchen appliances. These are appliances that can automate your cooking, coffee making, cleaning, and more.

Smart home devices and appliances have become quite trendy, so there are a lot of them out there. Because of this, you may be lost as to which appliances to buy. In this article, we’ll show you some of the best smart kitchen appliances available. These span across many different tasks, so you can find something for every part of your kitchen.

If you’ve ever wanted to have your own herb garden, the AeroGarden is a gadget that makes it extremely easy to do so. Herbs are an important part of any meal, and nothing is better than adding them in fresh. There’s also the bonus of never having to spend as much on these herbs in the grocery store. This isn’t exactly a typical kitchen appliance, but once you have it you’ll realize how integral it becomes to your cooking.

Even if you don’t exactly have a green thumb, the AeroGarden makes it easy to grow any herbs you want without much hassle. The control panel on the planter will tell you when water or plant food needs to be added. It will also automatically turn the grow lights on or off. You can use the AeroGarden to grow up to six plants at a time, allowing you to grow a variety of herbs for your kitchen.

Everybody likes toast. But, sometimes it’s hard to get it cooked just right. However, the Revolution Toaster solves that problem by allowing you to choose what exactly it is you’re toasting and creates the best conditions for a perfect toast.

The main draw of the toaster is its screen, which lets you choose your settings, provides a timed countdown while cooking, and when not in use acts as a digital clock. As far as cooking options go, you can choose from different types of breads, bagels, waffles and there’s even a panini option. You can then choose the level of toastiness you want, as well as if you’re toasting the food fresh, frozen, or just reheating it. The Revolution toaster retails for $399.

A touchless smart faucet can make kitchen tasks much easier. If you’re already holding things in your hands when trying to turn the sink on, it can be a bit of an annoyance to put them down just to turn the faucet on. Touchless faucets can also help with cleanliness, allowing you to wash your hands without the need to touch any potentially dirty surfaces.

The Kohler touchless faucet provides a sensor underneath the neck of the faucet, so you can simply wave underneath it to turn it on or off hands-free. The Kohler faucet goes for $207.

Food scales are extremely helpful to have around in the kitchen, allowing you to make precise measurements and easily do portion control. There are many great food scales out there, but the Etekcity food scale takes it to the next level.

On one side of the food scale is a screen where you can see nutrition information alongside the weight. The scale comes with an app where you can select the type of food you are measuring in order to get accurate information.

This food scale is perfect for people who are keeping a close eye on their nutritional intake to really get precise information on what you’re eating. The Etekcity smart food scale goes for $39.99.

If you’re a coffee drinker, one of the best parts of the morning is making that first cup of coffee. Getting out of bed to actually do that is the hard part. The Atomi Smart Coffee Maker cuts out all that work by allowing you to start the coffee maker anywhere in your house, either through the companion app or through voice commands with the Amazon Echo and Alexa or Google Home.

Once the coffee is ready, you’ll get a notification on your phone. The app works for iOS and Android, so anyone can use it. The app also lets you create schedules to make coffee at the same time each day. Of course, the coffee maker can also be used without the app if you want to. It also comes with a reusable coffee filter, cutting down on waste.

As far as smart ovens go, the Brava oven is a great choice. This is a compact oven meant to be placed on a countertop. It has many functions, including an air fryer, baking, roasting, broiling, reheating, a rice cooker, and more. The LED backlit touchscreen on the oven allows you to see recipes you can use the oven for. This is also available on the Brava app.

The oven has two trays so you can cook food separately. It also includes 3-zone cooking, meaning you can select up to 3 different ingredients and have them cooked separately across the oven. This oven is extremely versatile and a very worthwhile addition to any smart kitchen.

Make Cooking Easy With These Smart Appliances

For many, the kitchen can be a daunting place. With smart appliances like these, it frees up some of the stress that can come along with cooking a meal. No matter what kind of cook you are, you can certainly find use for smart kitchen appliances to upgrade your food and make the whole process easier, too.

Which of these kitchen gadgets would you try out? Let us know in the comments.