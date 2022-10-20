If you have SAD (Seasonal Affective Disorder), then you may have heard that using a daylight lamp or sunlight lamp can help reduce the symptoms caused by this mood disorder by mimicking natural sunlight.

SAD is a type of depression linked to changing seasons. It has many names, such as “Winter Blues” or seasonal depression, and is linked to changing light levels that can affect brain chemistry. The idea behind a sunlight lamp is that it helps maintain sunlight exposure which can help keep your brain chemistry stable.

Table of Contents

How to Use a Daylight Lamp

SAD lamps generally offer about 10,000 lux (equivalent to 10,000 lumens per square meter) of light and are used for between 30 minutes and an hour per day. Users place the lamp two to three feet away and bask in the light. It’s common to do this in the morning while eating breakfast, but light therapy can be scheduled at any time.

These lamps are extremely bright, and you should not look directly at them while in use. Ensure that you’ve purchased an actual sunlight lamp designed for use with SAD. Most importantly, the lamp must be labeled as UV-free. If you purchase a light that emits UV, it can have side effects such as skin damage when used over long periods of time.

Key Benefits of Using Daylight Lamps

1. Daylight Lamps are Convenient

Perhaps the main benefit of SAD treatment lamps is how convenient they are. Whether at work, home, or traveling, you only need to flip a switch and sit still in one spot for half an hour to get your dose of simulated sunlight.

While a SAD lamp is usually only part of the treatment plan, it’s the least disruptive and most flexible option for those who find it beneficial.

2. Improved Sleep Quality

Daylight lamps, when used correctly, can improve sleep quality thanks to better melatonin and serotonin levels. If your body follows the correct sleep-wake cycle, you’ll sleep deeper and longer. You can combine your lamp with other non-invasive sleeping aids, such as a white noise generator, for maximum sleep benefits.

3. Better Energy Levels and Mood

Partly as a result of better sleep and partly thanks to better serotonin levels, a daylight lamp can alleviate the primary symptom of winter-onset SAD, which is feeling low or depressed. Light therapy combined with other SAD treatment types can help you feel energetic and productive, with a stable mood during the day.

4. Sunlight Alarm Clocks Can Treat You While You Sleep

Sunlight alarm clocks are a form of SAD lamp combined with a traditional alarm clock. After setting the time when you wish to wake up, the alarm clock simulates natural light dawn, starting a few minutes before you’re meant to wake up in an attempt to trigger a natural awakening.

What’s great about this type of device is that they are automated and treat you even when you’re asleep. Although your eyes may be closed, light therapy is still effective as your eyes can detect light even through your eyelids.

When Not to Use a Daylight Lamp

Daylight lamps created to help treat the symptoms of SAD are generally safe to use as they don’t emit UV light, but there are some people who may want to avoid using them. If you have one of the following conditions, consult your physician first before you use a daylight lamp:

Diabetes.

Skin cancer.

Lupus.

Conditions affecting connective tissue.

Macular degeneration.

Suppose you’re currently taking any medication that can affect light sensitivity. In that case, you should also double-check with your prescribing doctor to see if a daylight lamp could have a negative effect on you. The golden rule is to always ask your doctor before you start any sort of treatment, even one that doesn’t require a prescription.

Sunlight Lamps Don’t Replace Vitamin Supplements

A vitamin D deficiency is one of the potential causes of SAD. Still, sunlight lamps don’t produce the right type of light for your body to produce vitamin D. If your healthcare provider determines that your vitamin D levels are too low, you’ll need to keep taking supplements even if you’re using a lamp.

Our Top Picks for Sun Lamps

There are many daylight lamps on sites like Amazon, often with large price tags! Yet you don’t need to spend a fortune on a goof light that won’t bombard you with an ultraviolet light or offer enough brightness for light therapy. These are our top picks at reasonable prices.

The Boxelite comes in at a slightly higher price than the other options on this list but benefits from a very high output level. This means you don’t need to sit as close to the light as you might with other weaker light intensity lamps, which can cause discomfort and even eyestrain.

The Boxelite reaches the 10 000 Lux of light level at a 14-inches distance from the user. This is a UV-free, glare-free, highly-diffused lightbox with a solid metal frame. It costs a bit more, but it’s worth it.

Carex Day-Light Classic Plus Bright Light Therapy Lamp

This affordable desk lamp offers a full spectrum 10 000 LUX light sources that can be easily angled for comfort. Despite being a (relatively) compact desktop model rather than a floor lamp, it offers 10,000 Lux at 12 inches away from the user. That makes it more comfortable to use than cheaper models that can only provide 10 000 lux at 6 inches.

This particular light was named New York Magazine’s best overall lamp of 2021 and the best 2021 therapy lamp by Men’s Health. So it’s impressive, especially for the price!

Philips offers a sophisticated and attractive light that simulates a natural sunrise and sunset. This works best if you have black-out blinds or curtains in your bedroom. This LED light can help address sleep pattern disruption from jet lag or SAD-related light changes.

It’s not a bright therapy light but an effective automated light-based sleep regulator. Not only that, but it includes an FM radio and five natural sounds through a built-in noise generator. If your concerns are mainly disrupted sleep, this wake-up light could be the perfect alternative to a large bright light or a good companion to bright light therapy. It’s better than the artificial lights we use at our bedsides, which usually have too much blue light in their spectrums.

The HappyLight from Verilux is compact and budget-friendly, yet you get a full spectrum. The UV-free light offers the whole 10,000 lux of brightness. It offers great adjustability, letting you adjust the color temperature to three different Kelvin levels. If you want a little less light, there are also four different brightness levels to choose from.

Of the lamps we’ve highlighted here, the Luxe stands out as the most portable solution. With its compact, thin chassis, you can take it with you when you travel or use it in any room you’d like.

Look On the Bright Side

SAD isn’t a joke, but with the right support and the right tools, you can make it less difficult than it needs to be. While a therapy lamp only forms a part of the strategy to keep your spirits up during the Winter months, it’s a cornerstone of well-being for those who literally need a little more light in their lives.