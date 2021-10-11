Find quirky new flicks to chill with
Netflix is packed with movies, TV shows, and documentaries. There’s more content than you’re probably aware of because it’s either locked under Netflix’s regional restrictions or hidden by its algorithm.
While Netflix helps subscribers discover new shows and movies by using their clever algorithms, this sometimes backfires. Notice how Netflix starts recommending only content that is similar to what you’ve already watched. As a result, you might be missing out on a possible favorite show because it’s not part of the categories you’ve recently searched.
Fortunately, there are hundreds of Netflix secret codes that you can use to filter and discover new content. These codes are also helpful when terms like “action” and “comedy” aren’t enough to help you browse the Netflix library.
In this article, you’ll learn about secret Netflix codes and how to use them.
What Are Netflix Secret Codes?
Netflix codes are a series of numbers assigned to specific genres and subgenres to help categorize the content. You use them to quickly browse subgenres like “deep sea horror movies” and “movies for ages 5 to 7.”
Netflix gathered data on all its movies, documentaries, and TV series by analyzing their plots, story locations, endings, and even the main character’s job. This information was passed through algorithms that helped break down the content into hundreds of mini-genres. Finally, each mini-genre was assigned a secret code.
How to Use Secret Netflix Codes
You can only use your desktop browser for Netflix secret codes. They don’t work via mobile apps or smart TV apps. Follow the steps below to use a secret Netflix code:
1. Open your favorite browser.
2. Sign in to your Netflix account.
3. Type https://www.netflix.com/ro-en/browse/genre/secretcode into your web browser’s address bar and replace “secretcode” with an actual code from the list below and press Enter. For example, code 2125 will send you to the Military Action & Adventure category. Netflix will now recommend to you all the movies and TV shows tagged in this genre.
There are hundreds more hidden codes to try out, so here’s our full list of categories worth checking out. Just keep in mind that your location might prevent some of them from working due to Netflix’s regional restrictions.
Action & Adventure (1365)
- Classic Action & Adventure (46576)
- Action Comedies (43040)
- Action Thrillers (43048)
- Adventures (7442)
- Comic Book and Superhero Movies (10118)
- Westerns (7700)
- Spy Action & Adventure (10702)
- Crime Action & Adventure (9584)
- Foreign Action & Adventure (11828)
- Martial Arts Movies (8985)
- Military Action & Adventure (2125)
Anime (7424)
- Adult Animation (11881)
- Anime Action (2653)
- Anime Comedies (9302)
- Anime Dramas (452)
- Anime Features (3063)
- Anime Sci-Fi (2729)
- Anime Horror (10695)
- Anime Fantasy (11146)
- Anime Series (6721)
Children & Family Movies (783)
- Movies for ages 0 to 2 (6796)
- Movies for ages 2 to 4 (6218)
- Movies for ages 5 to 7 (5455)
- Movies for ages 8 to 10 (561)
- Movies for ages 11 to 12 (6962)
- Education for Kids (10659)
- Disney (67673)
- Movies based on children’s books (10056)
- TV Cartoons (11177)
- Animal Tales (5507)
Classic Movies (31574)
- Classic Comedies (31694)
- Classic Dramas (29809)
- Classic Sci-Fi & Fantasy (47147)
- Classic Thrillers (46588)
- Film Noir (7687)
- Classic War Movies (48744)
- Epics (52858)
- Classic Foreign Movies (32473)
- Silent Movies (53310)
- Classic Westerns (47465)
Comedies (6548)
- Dark Comedies (869)
- Foreign Comedies (4426)
- Late Night Comedies (1402)
- Political Comedies (2700)
- Screwball Comedies (9702)
- Sports Comedies (5286)
- Stand-up Comedy (11559)
- Teen Comedies (3519)
- Satires (4922)
- Romantic Comedies (5475)
- Slapstick Comedies (10256)
Documentaries (6839)
- Biographical Documentaries (3652)
- Crime Documentaries (9875)
- Historical Documentaries (5349)
- Military Documentaries (4006)
- Sports Documentaries (180)
- Music & Concert Documentaries (90361)
- Travel & Adventure Documentaries (1159)
- Political Documentaries (7018)
- Religious Documentaries (10005)
- Science & Nature Documentaries (2595)
- Social & Cultural Documentaries (3675)
Dramas (5763)
- Biographical Dramas (3179)
- Classic Dramas (29809)
- Courtroom Dramas (528582748)
- Crime Dramas (6889)
- Dramas based on Books (4961)
- Dramas based on real life (3653)
- Tearjerkers (6384)
- Sports Dramas (7243)
- Gay & Lesbian Dramas (500)
- Independent Dramas (384)
- Teen Dramas (9299)
- Military Dramas (11)
- Political Dramas (6616)
- Romantic Dramas (1255)
- Social Issue Dramas (3947)
Foreign Movies by Category (7462)
- Foreign Action & Adventure (11828)
- Classic Foreign Movies (32473)
- Foreign Comedies (4426)
- Foreign Documentaries (5161)
- Foreign Dramas (2150)
- Foreign Gay & Lesbian Movies (8243)
- Foreign Horror Movies (8654)
- Foreign Sci-Fi & Fantasy (6485)
- Foreign Thrillers (10306)
- Romantic Foreign Movies (7153)
Foreign Movies by Country or Region
- African Movies (3761)
- Australian Movies (5230)
- Belgian Movies (262)
- Korean Movies (5685)
- Latin American Movies (1613)
- Middle Eastern Movies (5875)
- New Zealand Movies (63782)
- Russian (11567)
- Scandinavian Movies (9292)
- Southeast Asian Movies (9196)
- Spanish Movies (58741)
- Greek Movies (61115)
- German Movies (58886)
- French Movies (58807)
- Eastern European Movies (5254)
- Dutch Movies (10606)
- Irish Movies (58750)
- Japanese Movies (10398)
- Italian Movies (8221)
- Indian Movies (10463)
- Chinese Movies (3960)
- British Movies (10757)
Horror Movies (8711)
- B-Horror Movies (8195)
- Creature Features (6895)
- Cult Horror Movies (10944)
- Deep Sea Horror Movies (45028)
- Horror Comedy (89585)
- Monster Movies (947)
- Slasher and Serial Killer Movies (8646)
- Supernatural Horror Movies (42023)
- Teen Screams (52147)
- Vampire Horror Movies (75804)
- Werewolf Horror Movies (75930)
- Zombie Horror Movies (75405)
- Satanic Stories (6998)
Romantic Movies (8883)
- Romantic Favorites (502675)
- Quirky Romance (36103)
- Romantic Independent Movies (9916)
- Romantic Foreign Movies (7153)
- Romantic Dramas (1255)
- Steamy Romantic Movies (35800)
- Classic Romantic Movies (31273)
- Romantic Comedies (5475)
Sci-Fi & Fantasy (1492)
- Action Sci-Fi & Fantasy (1568)
- Alien Sci-Fi (3327)
- Classic Sci-Fi & Fantasy (47147)
- Cult Sci-Fi & Fantasy (4734)
- Fantasy Movies (9744)
- Sci-Fi Adventure (6926)
- Sci-Fi Dramas (3916)
- Sci-Fi Horror Movies (1694)
- Sci-Fi Thrillers (11014)
Sports Movies (4370)
- Baseball Movies (12339)
- Football Movies (12803)
- Boxing Movies (12443)
- Soccer Movies (12549)
- Martial Arts, Boxing & Wrestling (6695)
- Basketball Movies (12762)
- Sports & Fitness (9327)
Thrillers (8933)
- Action Thrillers (43048)
- Classic Thrillers (46588)
- Crime Thrillers (10499)
- Independent Thrillers (3269)
- Gangster Movies (31851)
- Psychological Thrillers (5505)
- Political Thrillers (10504)
- Mysteries (9994)
- Sci-Fi Thrillers (11014)
- Spy Thrillers (9147)
- Steamy Thrillers (972)
- Supernatural Thrillers (11140)
TV Shows (83)
- British TV Shows (52117)
- Classic TV Shows (46553)
- Crime TV Shows (26146)
- Cult TV Shows (74652)
- Food & Travel TV (72436)
- Kids’ TV (27346)
- Korean TV Shows (67879)
- Miniseries (4814)
- Military TV Shows (25804)
- Science & Nature TV (52780)
- TV Action & Adventure (10673)
- TV Comedies (10375)
- TV Documentaries (10105)
- TV Dramas (11714)
- TV Horror (83059)
- TV Mysteries (4366)
- TV Sci-Fi & Fantasy (1372)
- Reality TV (9833)
- Teen TV Shows (60951)