Netflix is packed with movies, TV shows, and documentaries. There’s more content than you’re probably aware of because it’s either locked under Netflix’s regional restrictions or hidden by its algorithm.

While Netflix helps subscribers discover new shows and movies by using their clever algorithms, this sometimes backfires. Notice how Netflix starts recommending only content that is similar to what you’ve already watched. As a result, you might be missing out on a possible favorite show because it’s not part of the categories you’ve recently searched.

Table of Contents

Fortunately, there are hundreds of Netflix secret codes that you can use to filter and discover new content. These codes are also helpful when terms like “action” and “comedy” aren’t enough to help you browse the Netflix library.

In this article, you’ll learn about secret Netflix codes and how to use them.

What Are Netflix Secret Codes?

Netflix codes are a series of numbers assigned to specific genres and subgenres to help categorize the content. You use them to quickly browse subgenres like “deep sea horror movies” and “movies for ages 5 to 7.”

Netflix gathered data on all its movies, documentaries, and TV series by analyzing their plots, story locations, endings, and even the main character’s job. This information was passed through algorithms that helped break down the content into hundreds of mini-genres. Finally, each mini-genre was assigned a secret code.

How to Use Secret Netflix Codes

You can only use your desktop browser for Netflix secret codes. They don’t work via mobile apps or smart TV apps. Follow the steps below to use a secret Netflix code:

1. Open your favorite browser.

2. Sign in to your Netflix account.

3. Type https://www.netflix.com/ro-en/browse/genre/secretcode into your web browser’s address bar and replace “secretcode” with an actual code from the list below and press Enter. For example, code 2125 will send you to the Military Action & Adventure category. Netflix will now recommend to you all the movies and TV shows tagged in this genre.

There are hundreds more hidden codes to try out, so here’s our full list of categories worth checking out. Just keep in mind that your location might prevent some of them from working due to Netflix’s regional restrictions.

Foreign Movies by Category (7462)

Foreign Movies by Country or Region