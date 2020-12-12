After finishing a new TV series or movie, finding the next one to watch can be frustrating. When you have so many choices, it’s hard to know what you’ll like or dislike. Netflix in particular has tons of great TV shows and movies that could be your next favorite.

Netflix Originals are shows or movies produced by Netflix themselves, and many of them are definitely worth a watch. Since Netflix has started making Originals, there have been a lot created, so you might wonder which ones are best. In this list you’ll find the top picks of Netflix Original Series and movies you can watch right now.

1. The Haunting of Hill House

Starring: Victoria Pedretti, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, Michael Huisman, Elizabeth Reaser

Released: 2018

1 season, 10 episodes

Ghost stories are a dime a dozen, but this eerie limited Netflix Original series does it right. Five siblings come together as they endure difficulties relating to a house they lived in during childhood. To them, it is unclear what really happened during their stay, and they are determined to make sense of it as their lives fall apart around them. This show is based on the book written by Shirley Jackson.

2. The Queen’s Gambit

Starring: Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Marielle Heller, Harry Melling

Released: 2020

1 season, 7 episodes

The show follows the young orphan and chess prodigy Beth Harmon as she gains traction in the competitive and male-dominated world of chess tournaments. As a period piece set during the Cold War, it shows accurately the prejudices and stigmas of the time. The Queen’s Gambit dissects how it feels to be gifted in a world that’s set against you, and the struggles that come with these gifts.

3. Russian Doll

Starring: Natasha Lyonne, Charlie Barnett, Greta Lee, Elizabeth Ashley

Released: 2019

1 season, 8 episodes

Russian Doll is a mind-bending Groundhog Day-esque tale where the lead, Nadia Vulvokov (Natasha Lyonne) is reliving the same day over and over, ending whenever she dies. As she realizes what’s going on and does her best to figure out just what is happening, she uncovers the lasting impact of her childhood traumas and what it means to let go of the past.

4. I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Starring: Jessie Buckley, Jesse Plemons

Released: 2020

Runtime: 2hr 14m

From the director of other thought-provoking films such as Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and Synecdoche, New York comes a new emotionally charged piece. As a woman goes on a road trip to meet her boyfriend’s parents, she realizes the relationship is not what it seems.

In fact, she finds that she herself is not who she seems to be, either. This odd, surreal film will leave you questioning what just happened while you try not to tear up.

5. When They See Us

Starring: Jharrel Jerome, Asante Blackk, Ethan Herisse, Caleel Harris, Marquis Rodriguez

Released: 2019

1 season, 4 episodes

This show is based on the true story of the Central Park Five, a group of young boys who were charged for the assault of a jogger in Central Park despite maintaining their innocence. When They See Us provides a deep dive into the American justice system and the issues within it, all with great performances from the stars of the Netflix Original series and suspense that will keep you watching until the end.

6. The Umbrella Academy

Starring: Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castaneda

Released: 2019

2 seasons, 20 episodes

Based on the comic book by Gerard Way (of My Chemical Romance fame), this Netflix Original series focuses on seven children with supernatural powers, all adopted by a billionaire set on preparing these children to fight evil. However, over time, they all went their separate ways. When their adopted father dies, they come together once more to investigate what really happened to him.

7. Enola Holmes

Starring: Millie Bobby Brown, Helena Bonham Carter, Louis Partridge, Henry Cavill

Released: 2020

Runtime: 2hr 1m

Putting a twist on the classic Sherlock Holmes series, this movie looks at what his younger sister might be up to. The movie encapsulates the same sleuthing concepts as the original Holmes stories, yet with a twist. It’s a fun, lighthearted movie with great performances from some familiar faces.

8. Orange is the New Black

Starring: Taylor Schilling, Laura Prepon, Uzo Aduba, Natasha Lyonne, Danielle Brooks, Kate Mulgrew, Dascha Polanco

Released: 2013

7 seasons, 91 episodes

Orange is the New Black gives you a no-holds-barred experience into a fictional women’s prison, following main character Piper as she gets locked up for her past relationship with a drug runner. You are introduced to a large and unconventional cast of characters, and are presented with glimpses into their pasts which show you just how human these prisoners really are.

9. Mindhunter

Starring: Johnathan Groff, Holt McCallany

Released: 2017

2 seasons, 19 episodes

Based on real true crime stories, this show examines the development of criminal profiling within the FBI. It follows two agents who attempt to understand the inner workings of serial killers in order to catch them. You may recognize some of the serial killers depicted in the show, such as Charles Manson and Ed Kemper. If you’re a big fan of true crime, this show is binge worthy on Netflix.

10. The Irishman

Starring: Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, Harvey Keitel

Released: 2019

Runtime: 3hr 30m

A film from a true master, Martin Scorsese takes you through a world of crime with the extremely talented Robert De Niro and Al Pacino. The movie takes place in the 1950s, when a truck driver switches over to a life of crime in Pennsylvania, rising through the ranks as he eventually becomes a hit man. The Irishman, with its compelling storyline and impressive performances, is likely to go down as one of the best gangster films of all time.

11. Maniac

Starring: Emma Stone, Jonah Hill, Justin Theroux, Sonoya Mizuno

Released: 2018

1 season, 10 episodes

When a doctor begins to hold pharmaceutical trials for a pill he claims can fix any illness of the mind, two very different individuals sign up to take part. One is Annie, played by Emma Stone, who is jaded by life and deals with borderline personality disorder.

The other is Owen (Jonah Hill) who deals with schizophrenia. The show contains extremely surreal sequences, with a unique retro-futuristic feel that will completely sweep you into this fictional world.

Sit Back and Enjoy a Netflix Binge

There’s always something fun to watch on Netflix. But these Netflix original series and movies come with unique plotlines and the right amount of drama. Watch them alone or use Netflix Party to watch with friends. Do tell us about any original series or movie that should have made this list.