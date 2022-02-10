Snapchat score (otherwise called Snap Score) describes points accrued based on the frequency of interactions with other users on the messaging & social networking app. In this post, we’ll highlight the elements that make up Snapchat’s scoring system.

You’ll also learn how to check your Snapchat score, increase the score, check your friend’s Snap Score, and troubleshoot Snap Score-related issues.

How to Check Your Snapchat Score

Your Snap Score is right on your Snapchat profile page. You can check your Snap Score anytime you want, so can your mutual friends. Here’s how to check your Snap Score in the Snapchat app on Android or iPhone.

Open Snapchat and tap the profile icon or Bitmoji in the top-left corner. The number below your profile name and Snapcode is your Snapchat score. Tap the Snapcore to see the total number of Snaps you’ve sent and received so far.

How to Check Your Friend’s Snapchat Score

Snapchat lets you check your friends’ Snap Score, just like they can check yours. Unfortunately, no scoreboard unifies your friends’ Snap Scores on a single page. So you’ll have to visit your friends’ profiles to check their Snap Score individually.

Open Snapchat, tap the profile icon in the top-left corner, and tap My Friends in the “Friends” section.

Select the person whose Snap Score you want to check. Afterward, tap the person’s display picture to open their profile screen.

The number below your friend’s Snapchat username & display picture is their Snap Score.

Tap the Snap Score for a more detailed view and tap Close to dismiss the Snap Score tab.

You won’t see a user’s Snap Score if you aren’t mutual friends. That is, you’re following the person, but they aren’t following back. Or perhaps, they removed/deleted you from their friend’s list.

How to Increase Your Snap Score

The key to boosting your Snap Score is to engage in more one-on-one interactions with other Snapchat users. Here are some pointers to help increase your Snapchat score:

1. Sending and Receiving Snaps: The more Snaps (i.e., pictures and videos) you send and receive from friends, the faster your Snapchat score increases. So, keeping up Snapchat streaks with your best friends will increase the Snapchat numbers on your profiles tremendously.

2. Share and View Stories Regularly: Stories (including private Snapchat Stories) you share and view also influence your Snapcore. Post more stories, view your friends’ Stories, and watch your Snapchat score skyrocket.

3. Watch More Discover Videos: Viewing random videos from creators, publishers, and community members in the Discover section can also contribute immensely to your Snapchat score.

The more you interact with other Snapchat users, the faster your Snap Score increases. Note that exchanging direct messages has no direct influence on your Snapchat score.

These are the core elements that count towards the growth of your Snap Score. We cannot tell if they equally influence your Snapchat score or if one element holds more weight over another. Only Snapchat knows how it calculates users’ Snap Score using its “super-secret, special equation” scoring algorithm.

How Does Snapchat Score Work? What Purpose Does It Serve?

What exactly is the point of a Snap Score? Do users with a higher score enjoy any special or premium Snapchat features? Will you miss out on anything if you have a low Snapchat score?

Snapchat score is basically a fun concept to keep you using the app. A non-functional metric that announces how active you’re on the platform. A bragging right you earn for being an active Snapchat user. The score also positions your profile as an active and engaging user.

Your Snap Score, no matter how high it gets, will not unlock any hidden or special feature. Neither will it hand you any special privilege over users with low Snap Score.

Snapchat Score Not Updating or Increasing

Your Snapchat score may stagnate if you fail to interact and engage with your friends regularly. Even worse, the score may fail to increase when you resume these activities. But not to worry, there’s a simple hack to get your Snapchat score growing again: log out of Snapchat and reconnect your account to the app.

Follow the steps below to log out of Snapchat and sign back in. Before you proceed, however, make sure snaps in your Memories are completely backed up. Otherwise, you may lose important pictures and videos.

Open Snapchat on your Android or iOS device and tap the profile icon or avatar in the top-left corner. Tap the gear icon in the top-right corner to open Snapchat’s settings menu.

Scroll to the bottom of the settings menu and select Log Out. You may get a notification warning that there are Memories yet to be backed up. Select Back Up Now to back up the snaps, so you don’t lose your photos and videos. Otherwise, select Log Out Anyway to proceed.

Ensure your snaps are completely backed up to Memories before signing out of Snapchat. Failure to do so may delete the Snaps from your device.

Close and reopen Snapchat, sign in to your account, and perform activities that can boost your Snapchat score.

Can You Lose Snap Score Points?

Naturally, you cannot lose Snapchat scores. So, if you don’t use the app for some days or weeks, your Snap Score will only stagnate—you won’t lose any points. However, it’s worth noting that there are rare instances when Snap Scores decline. This could be due to software bugs or glitches in the Snapchat app.

If your Snap Score drops by some points, head to your device’s app store and update Snapchat to the latest version. That should fix the issue. Otherwise, use the Report a problem form in the Snapchat app to file a complaint.

Score More Snapchat Points

Summarily, Snap Scores are points you earn for engaging other Snapchat users and using the app more frequently. Think of it as a gamification technique. Previously, a high Snap Score will unlock Snapchat Trophies—celebratory emojis for special milestones. However, Snapchat Trophies are now defunct, so there are really no functional or practical benefits to accruing Snapchat scores.

By the way, be wary of third-party apps or websites that claim to sell or boost Snapchat scores. It’s a total waste of money because they cannot genuinely boost your Snap Score. Besides, doing so could get your Snapchat account locked or banned. The genuine and faster way to increase your Snap Score is to increase interactions with your friends and Snapchat more frequently.