Snapchat is one of the most addictive social media platforms. It’s so popular among users for two main reasons. One is the Snapchat’s visual add-ons like filters and text that you can apply when you send a message. The second reason is the app’s reward system that gives you awards the more you send those messages to other users.

Both Snapchat friend emojis and Snapchat Trophies used to be part of that system. However, it now seems that the trophies have been replaced by something called Snapchat Charms. Let’s look into what each Snapchat Charm means, how to get them, as well as what happened to Snapchat Trophies.

What Happened To Snapchat Trophies?

Snapchat used to have a popular feature called Trophies. It was essentially a hidden reward system that allowed you to unlock certain badges once you achieved something within the app.

Snapchat had more than 50 different “locked” emojis that represented Trophies. To unlock them, you had to send a certain number of messages, make new friends, or even just verify your email address. Every user could access their Trophies through the Snapchat Trophy case.

With the latest update, Snapchat replaced Trophies with something similar called Charms.

Where To Find Your Snapchat Charms

You can find your Snapchat Charms in your friendship details with another Snapchat user.

Open Snapchat on your camera screen.

Use the Search bar to type a specific friend’s name in, or go to the Chat list.

Choose one of your Snapchat friends and click on their username.

In the top left corner of the screen, find the user’s icon or their Bitmoji and click on it.

Scroll down and find Charms at the bottom of your friend’s profile.

Did you open a chat with your friend and not find many Charms? Here’s how to get more of them.

How To Get Snapchat Charms

You and your friends can get different Charms depending on your connection. This includes how often and how many snaps you send to one another, as well as how complete your Snapchat profiles are.

Snapchat will automatically award you new Charms when you fit certain criteria. You can get Charms related to your birthdays, usernames, your friend emojis, or Bitmoji.

You can’t exactly control which ones or how many you will get. However, if you want to see new charms appearing in your friendship, make sure to snap each other often, and keep your Snapchat profiles up to date.

Full Snapchat Charm List

Unlike Trophies, Charms are more personal and differ depending on your friendship with a user. They give you more details about the kind of connection you have with a friend, like your astrological compatibility.

Although Snapchat promises to add more Charms in future, there are about 30 of them on the app right now.

Snapchat Birthday Charms

As we mentioned before, some charms can be unlocked just by filling in your Snapchat profile.

Astrological Sign

If both you and your friend have filled in their birthdays in your Snapchat profiles, you’ll get an Astrological Sign Charm with your zodiac signs.

Astrology Compatibility

Snapchat will award you this charm if you and your friend’s zodiac signs are compatible. It will also highlight your character traits and features that unite the two of you (according to astrology).

Birthday Twins

If you and your friend have birthdays in the same week, you will unlock the Birthday Twins Charm. The year doesn’t matter here, just as long as your birthdays are less than 7 days apart.

Half Birthday Twins

When you and your friend have birthdays 6 months apart, you get a Half Birthday Twins Charm.

Upcoming Birthday

This is a charm that you’ll see when your friend’s birthday is approaching.

Friend’s Birthstone

You will also see your friend’s Birthstone Charm in the list. That’s a little keyring talisman that Snapchat awards everyone based on the month they’re born in.

Snapchat Friendship Charms

The biggest lump of all Snapchat Charms are the Friendship Charms. They’re the ones that have something to do with how often and how much you two keep in touch on the app.

New Friends

When you have a fairly new Snapchat account and don’t have a single best friend on it yet, you can get a New Friends Charm. It will appear as soon as you add a new user to your friends list.

BFF

Similar to friends emojis, you can get this charm in three different versions depending on how long you’ve been each other’s best friend on the app.

Mutual BFs

If you and your friend share a mutual best friend from the Best Friends section, you will see a Mutual BFs Charm appear on your list.

Mutual Besties

This one’s a bit awkward. If you get this charm, it means that you and your friend share the same #1 Best Friend on the app. Still, it’s another charm that you can accidentally earn.

Snapstreak

Once you start exchanging snaps with your friend on a daily basis without a fail, you will get a Snapstreak Charm with the number of days on it.

Snapchat Keep In Touch Charms

You will probably see a lot of these on Snapchat since they’re awarded even if you don’t keep in touch with a person at all.

Shy Guys

When you add a contact on Snapchat and don’t speak to them, you will see this Snapchat Charm appear on the list.

In Touch

If you exchange snaps with each other often, you will get the In Touch Charm.

It’s Been A Second, It’s Been A Minute & It’s Been A While

Those are the three charms that will appear when you lose contact with someone. Depending on the amount of time, it will say “it’s been a second, minute or a while”. That’s Snapchat giving you a little nudge.

It’s Been Forever

If you and your friend on Snapchat haven’t been in touch for over a year, you will get this sad It’s Been Forever Charm.

Snapchat Score Charms

By using the app every day to send snaps and stories you increase your Snapchat Score. When both your and your friend’s scores reach a certain level, the app will award you a Score Charm.

These come in 5 different tiers like 5 stars: Snap Rookies with one star, Sophomores, Masters, Heroes, and Snap Legends with 5 stars accordingly.

There are also two special charms that aren’t for everyone. The Snapchat OGs Charm is only for those users who have started using the app back in 2013, and the Employee Charm is exclusively for Snapchat staff.

How To Hide & Restore Charms

Your Friendships on Snapchat are private, and so are the Charms. You can hide or restore them to your profile at any time. Here’s how to hide a Snapchat Charm.

Find the Charm you’d like to hide. Tap on the three dots at the top right corner of the Charm. Select Hide Charm.

To restore the Charm, go to your Friendship profile. In the Charm list you’ll now find a new Hidden button. Click on it to see all of your hidden Charms and to choose the one you’d like to restore.

Time To Charm Them All

Snapchat is one of those apps that are extremely popular among kids, and that you should definitely know about as a parent. If you don’t fit in any of those groups, it can still be fun to explore something new and different.

Did you check out the new Snapchat Charms already? Are you happy with the replacement or do you prefer Trophies over them? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.