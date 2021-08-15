Whether you are a customer or a seller, getting your Amazon account locked can be pretty frustrating. For customers, it could mean not getting their orders from Amazon or getting locked out of other services like Fire and Kindle. As for sellers can affect their bottom line since their business isn’t operable until the issue is resolved.

If you’ve been searching for a solution to recover a locked Amazon account, you’ve come to the right place. This post will discuss why your Amazon account got locked and how to resolve the issue.

5 Reasons Why Your Amazon Account Got Locked

If you get the “Your Amazon account is locked, and orders are on hold,” the first thing you should do is not panic.

Preventing unauthorized transactions and stopping fraud are the main reasons why Amazon locks an account. Amazon has put up a system to detect certain suspicious activities immediately. Below are some of the reasons your Amazon Account may be locked:

1. Providing false information to Amazon

Entering fake information is one of the most common reasons most Amazon accounts get locked. Amazon has numerous ways to verify if you provided a false name, shipping address, billing address, and other important information.

2. An uncommonly high number of orders for a new account

Amazon has an anti-fraud system that detects unusual activities, such as a high volume of orders for new accounts. One way you can avoid triggering this safety net is to limit your order volume to 30 orders a day for the first few weeks of activating your account.

3. High volume of returns

Another red flag that Amazon monitors from their sellers is the average returns of products. Returns are usually free for the buyers, but it costs Amazon to pay for the shipping. Thus, please pay close attention to how times you return products and try to minimize those.

4. Unusual gift card activity

Gift cards are one of the best ways some stores attract customers. However, Amazon is quite strict when it comes to them and tries to regulate them as much as possible. If you have just created an Amazon Prime account, it’s best to stay away from purchasing a Gift Card at least until you have a proven track record on the platform.

5. Using Different IP addresses with varying locations

When you open your Amazon account in different places and you use different IP addresses, there’s a good chance Amazon will assume your account has been hacked. This scenario is doubly true if orders are being placed outside your usual operational area. Hence, be cautious of sharing your Amazon account with someone else.

How to Fix Your Amazon Account Locked Issue

Amazon usually cites the reason why your account got locked. Once you know why they closed your account, the only way to get it unlocked is to prove that you haven’t done anything wrong.

These steps involve contacting Amazon and uploading relevant documents to prove your case.

1. Contact Amazon through Email

The first thing you should do when your account is locked is to check if you received any emails from Amazon. If you have received an email from an account specialist, you can reply directly via email.

Make sure that you attach the documents and information asked by the account specialist. If you have not received any email regarding this matter, then proceed with these steps.

Open your favorite browser and head over to the Amazon page. On the sign in page, click Need help? Then, click Other issues with sign in.

Next, select Account & login issues. Then, click I cannot sign in to my account. Finally, compose an email about the issue you encountered and ask for it to be reinstated. You should get a reply from Amazon on the next steps you should do within the day.

2. Contact Amazon via phone call

Call +1 (206)-266-2992; if you’re from the U.S. If you live outside America, the number you should call is 1-888-230-4331. When the answering machine asks the account type you are using, choose the second option if you are a Prime Member.

Next, do as the supervisor told you during the verification process. You can also explain your situation and why locking your account was a mistake.

In most cases, the supervisor or account specialist requires the customer to provide some documents or information such as:

Your Amazon account number.

Bank statement with the credit or debit card you use for payment. They may also require that it has your Billing Address on it.

Gift card receipts; if this was the issue that got your account locked.

Proof of your default shipping address such as your electricity or water bill.

3. Contact Support via Live Chat

If you want an alternative way to reach Amazon, you can try contacting support through an online chat. Here is the proper process on how to contact Amazon through this channel:

Log in to your Amazon account. Once logged in, select the Contact Us button.

Next, click the Start chatting now button. From here, you should compile a message stating your problem and when it occurred. Amazon will then provide you an account specialist which will ask to provide verification details. You can type in directly the information being asked. For documents, you may send them as an attachment or through email.

Once your case has been evaluated and verified, you should see your account reinstated in the next few hours to a couple of days.

4. Upload Documents Directly to Amazon

Providing the necessary documents that prove that your name, shipping address, billing address, etc., are all legitimate ways you can unlock your account. Before sending these documents, make sure you are using your Amazon-registered email account.

Open your Email by entering your credentials.

Search for the confirmation email of your last order dispatch.

Click the link to access your account temporarily. It should display the crucial information aside from the order details. Open one of the product pages and try purchasing it. If you see the “Your Amazon account is locked, and orders are on hold,” then you are doing good so far. Select the Add document button. Upload all of the necessary documents.

Phone calls and chat are the fastest way to reach Amazon since there is a customer representative on the other line. An email is also a good option, albeit it’s much slower and could take up to two days before you get a reply.

Meanwhile, we don’t recommend faxing your concern since there’s a chance it might not end up in the correct department. Based on the severity of your violation and the channel you used to communicate with Amazon, you can have your account unlocked from a few days to a couple of weeks.

How to Avoid Getting Your Amazon Account Locked

Below are some of the best practices to minimize the chances of Amazon locking your account in the future:

1. Avoid Using Prime Service

If you run a dropshipping business, it’s best if you don’t use their Prime service. Amazon is paying for the shipping fee, which means they regulate it more seriously than their other services.

2. Purchase Low-Cost Items Only

After creating your account, don’t purchase expensive items immediately. Start with inexpensive purchases to minimize your losses should Amazon lock your account and remove your orders.

3. Limit gift card transactions to $200 a day

As mentioned earlier, Amazon doesn’t want too many gift card transactions, especially from new accounts. By limiting the number of redeemable gift cards you buy, you minimize triggering their anti-fraud detection system.

4. Create Back-up Accounts Using VPN

If you are accessing your account outside your country of origin, use a Virtual Private Network (VPN) when using your login credentials.

Creating multiple accounts also minimizes the risk of your business shutting down temporarily if one of them gets locked. You should also delete your old account should it remain locked.

Amazon Account Locked No More

Once Amazon reinstates control of your account, you must abide by the platform’s terms of use. If you’re an Amazon seller, you should also explain to your customers about the issue with Amazon and assure them that it has been resolved.

Finally, double-check your billing details, billing address, linked credit card, etc., to ensure that everything is in order.